TinyGemsBreaks – Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Engages IBN for Corporate Communications Expertise

Woonsocket Call
InvestorNewsBreaks – The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER) Alkaine88(R) Gaining Rapid Traction in the Club Channel
The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage(R) company, today announced Alkaline88’s rapid expansion into the club channel, including its recent expansion into over 220 clubs of the country’s third-largest warehouse chain. According to the update, the brand has made inroads into all three of the top warehouse membership clubs in the United States in less than fourteen months. “Our most recent 48-store regional trial in the club channel has expanded into full distribution in a very short time,” said Frank Lazaran, president and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “We’re very pleased with how quickly our 1-gallon four pack has been greenlit for sale to all 6.5 million members in over 220 clubs across 17 states. This is the second of the three major clubs in which we’ve earned full distribution in the past year. We also recently announced that we now have our ‘foot in the door’ in the third and largest club chain and we’ll continue to work on that front.”
Woonsocket Call
Planet DDS Announces Strong Company Growth in 2022
Achieved significant increases in company metrics in the first 8 months of 2022 over 2021. Realized a 126% increase in number of practice locations, 85% increase in employee headcount and 55% increase in company revenue. Growth better positions Planet DDS to support dental practices nationwide, supporting the industry’s move towards...
Woonsocket Call
GreenEnergyBreaks – EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQB: EVGIF) Issues Update on GrowTEC RNG Expansion Project
EverGen (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQB: EVGIF) today announced that construction on phase 1 of the GrowTEC RNG Expansion Project is 80% complete and tracking ahead of schedule. An operating biogas facility, GrowTEC focuses on sustainable agriculture through the conversion of organic waste to soil amendments and clean energy. Since EverGen acquired a 67% interest and assumed operatorship earlier this year, it has been successful to date in implementing the project designed to upgrade existing biogas and power production to renewable natural gas (“RNG”). “We are thrilled with the pace at which our team has delivered this project,” said Chase Edgelow, CEO of EverGen. “Phase 1 is tracking ahead of schedule and once commissioned, the project will further contribute to and strengthen our positive cash flow position.”
Woonsocket Call
Recurly Recognized as a Leader in Snowflake’s Modern Marketing Data Stack Report
Recurly enables joint customers to build end-to-end solutions on Snowflake’s Data Cloud that map each touchpoint and interaction to a single person, enriching those identities with third-party data. Recurly today announced that it has been recognized as an Identity & Enrichment leader in the inaugural Modern Marketing Data Stack...
Woonsocket Call
KPMG and United States Department of Defense Appoint Attabotics as 3D Robotics Systems Provider for New 5G ‘Smart Warehouse’
Attabotics, the world’s first 3D robotics supply chain system, today announced that the company has been selected by the United States Department of Defense (DoD), to install state-of-the-art automated storage and retrieval technology as part of the KPMG LLP team’s prototype solution at the Marine Corps Logistics Command (MARCORLOGCOM) 5G Smart Warehouse Experiment in Albany, Ga.
Woonsocket Call
GroupBy Receives 2022 Merit Award for Technology
Leading Product Discovery Company Selected as Gold Technology Award Winner for eCommerce. GroupBy, a SaaS-based eCommerce product discovery technology leader, announces that it received the Gold 2022 Merit Award for Technology in the eCommerce category for its Product Discovery Platform powered by Google Cloud Retail AI. GroupBy was founded in...
Woonsocket Call
$5.84 Billion Worldwide Subscription & Billing Management Industry to 2031 - Rising Penetration of Electronic Media and Devices is Expected to Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Subscription & Billing Management Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global subscription & billing management market. The global subscription & billing management market is expected to grow from...
Woonsocket Call
Nokia enhances Industrial portfolio with specialized devices for hazardous environments found in chemical, oil and gas industries
Nokia enhances Industrial portfolio with specialized devices for hazardous environments found in chemical, oil and gas industries. Nokia introduces private wireless Industrial 5G fieldrouter and a special edition of the Nokia XR20 smartphone created by HMD Global with ATEX, IECEx and UL certifications. Will enable reliable, secure connectivity for equipment...
Woonsocket Call
New Research from Pearl Offers Insight into Dental Patient Trust and Perceptions of Technology
71% of patients would be more likely to trust their dentist’s diagnosis if they were using AI software to assist in x-ray evaluation. Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, today announced the results of a survey of 597 U.S. dental patients that evaluated their trust in dental providers and their perceptions of how technology is being used in the field. Overwhelmingly, patients support the use of advanced technologies and are more likely to trust their dentist’s diagnosis if they are using artificial intelligence to assist in evaluating x-rays, according to a key finding from the Dental Patient Trust & Technology Survey report.
Woonsocket Call
Negotiated Acquisitions of Companies, Subsidiaries and Divisions Resource 2022: Learn the "Shop Secrets" that Can Help you Negotiate the Labyrinths of Mergers and Acquisitions - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Negotiated Acquisitions of Companies, Subsidiaries and Divisions" book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Learn the "shop secrets" that can help you negotiate the labyrinths of mergers and acquisitions. This masterful resource analyzes the relevant law and provides a strong dose of practice. It includes advice on structuring deals,...
Woonsocket Call
Halen Technology, a Travel and Mobile Delivery Super App, Launches Security Token Offering (STO), NFTs and Social Tokens for Seed Investors
The distribution of 300 million reward tokens is Halen’s newest perk for participating investors – the super app’s next step into web3 technology of the future will enable digital transfer of tokens. Halen Technology, a community-based super app creating an integrated world of shared services, including flight...
Woonsocket Call
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on October 27, 2022
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT; “Essential Properties” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company will release its operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, after the market close on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The Company will host its third quarter 2022 earnings conference call and audio webcast on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its operating results.
Woonsocket Call
Ivanti Wins Best Mobile Enterprise Services Partner from Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom recognized Ivanti for being an excellent, long-standing solution partner. Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures, and services IT assets from cloud to edge, today announced that Deutsche Telekom’s Mobile Enterprise Solutions unit has awarded Ivanti with Best Mobile Enterprise Services Partner.
Woonsocket Call
Billionaire NFTs Marking First Year of Optimizing Passive Income Relating Shoe Industry
This October, Billionaire NFTs celebrates their full-year anniversary of helping investors enter the blockchain while providing passive income options through Men and Women's shoe collections. Billionaire NFTs is a digital and physical marketplace that provides a platform for customers, investors, and collectors to enter the blockchain ecosystem and global marketplace....
Woonsocket Call
Clipper Realty Inc. Announces Change of Auditor
Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) (the “Company”) announced today that its Audit Committee approved the appointment of PKF O’Connor Davies, LLP (“PKF”) as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the Company’s year ending December 31, 2022, replacing BDO USA, LLP ("BDO").
Woonsocket Call
$9.38 Billion Worldwide Marine Engines Industry to 2031 - Growth in International Marine Freight Transport is Expected to Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Marine Engines Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global marine engines market. The global marine engines market is expected to grow from $8.76 billion in 2021 to...
Woonsocket Call
STMicroelectronics to build integrated Silicon Carbide substrate manufacturing facility in Italy
STMicroelectronics to build integrated Silicon Carbide substrate manufacturing facility in Italy. First-of-a-kind SiC epitaxial substrate manufacturing facility in Europe. Full vertical integration to reinforce substrate supply for SiC devices and solutions enabling automotive and industrial customers in their shift to electrification and higher efficiency. Geneva, Switzerland, October 5, 2022 –...
Woonsocket Call
The Worldwide Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Industry is Expected to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market (2022-2027) by Device, Technique, and Geography, with Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market is estimated to be worth USD 590.32 million in 2022, and is...
Woonsocket Call
Global Crane (Mobile, Marine & Port, Fixed) Market Analysis Report 2022: A $45+ Billion Market by 2027 - Focus on Construction, Industrial Application, Mining And Excavation, and Oil & Gas - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Crane Market: Analysis By Type (Mobile Cranes, Marine & Port Cranes and Fixed Cranes), By Application (Construction, Industrial Application, Mining And Excavation, Oil & Gas and Other), By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Woonsocket Call
Dr. Tania Small, Global Head of Oncology Medical Affairs and Chair of R&D Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council at GSK, Appointed to the Board of Governors of the Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA)
The Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA) announces the appointment of Tania Small, MD, Global Head of Oncology Medical Affairs and Chair of R&D Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council at GSK, to its board of governors today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005159/en/. Dr. Tania...
