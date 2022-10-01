Joycoast Creates Personalized & Unforgettable Gifting Experiences With Eco-Friendly Wooden Sunglasses Program And Plants 10 Trees Per Product Sold

Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Childempire.shop Online Store of Child’s Care Introducing new Product line of Clothes, Toys, Utensils
US - October 4th, 2022 - US’s market is a huge market for anything you want to sell or buy. If we talk about clothing then you will be surprised to see the brands and market. Like this ,if we talk about the Children accessories, you will be amazed that the how huge and vast market it is.
Woonsocket Call
Studio Desk Announces Release of Resistance Fitness System (RFS), an Easy-To-Use New Home Fitness System
Resistance Fitness System (RFS) is a Newly Invented Home Fitness System that Offers Users a Seamless Home Gym Experience in Substitution for the Use of Professional Gym Equipment. Studio Desk announced today, the launch of a new home fitness system – Resistance Fitness System (RFS), the one-stop solution to making...
Woonsocket Call
As 'Hygiene Theater' Declines, Violet Defense UV Technology Helps Travel, Hospitality Stay Safe
ORLANDO, Fla. - October 4, 2022 - (Newswire.com) As travel ramps up in the post-pandemic world, especially as it gets closer to the holiday travel season, Violet Defense provides sanitary firepower to hotels, restaurants, and more. Violet Defense's UV technology has emerged as a premier preventative solution within the travel and hospitality sectors.
Woonsocket Call
Billionaire NFTs Marking First Year of Optimizing Passive Income Relating Shoe Industry
This October, Billionaire NFTs celebrates their full-year anniversary of helping investors enter the blockchain while providing passive income options through Men and Women's shoe collections. Billionaire NFTs is a digital and physical marketplace that provides a platform for customers, investors, and collectors to enter the blockchain ecosystem and global marketplace....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woonsocket Call
Studio Desk Anticipates the Release of New Desk Model – BEAT 2.0
Studio Desk is Set to Release New Desk Model – Beat 2.0, the Second Version of the Popular Desk Model BEAT Series. Studio Desk, a reputable company in Europe specializing in the design and manufacture of transcendent studio desks for home and professional music producers, announced today, its plans of releasing a new recording desk model – BEAT 2.0, an improved second version of the widely known desk model BEAT Series.
Woonsocket Call
Et Clet the Recommended Wholesale Young Contemporary Clothing Brand
Et Clet rose to recognition as a top wholesaler of modern, young clothing that supplies upscale retailers and brands all over the world. Et Clet is a Young Contemporary clothing brand from Los Angeles California that exudes a charming, country-girl atmosphere and is always evolving into something unique. Et Clet Young Contemporary clothing brand provides high-quality and distinctive wholesale clothing with a thorough awareness of ever-changing fashion trends.
Woonsocket Call
Negotiated Acquisitions of Companies, Subsidiaries and Divisions Resource 2022: Learn the "Shop Secrets" that Can Help you Negotiate the Labyrinths of Mergers and Acquisitions - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Negotiated Acquisitions of Companies, Subsidiaries and Divisions" book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Learn the "shop secrets" that can help you negotiate the labyrinths of mergers and acquisitions. This masterful resource analyzes the relevant law and provides a strong dose of practice. It includes advice on structuring deals,...
Woonsocket Call
NX Lighting Controls Offers New Wireless Controls Delivering Easy and Efficient Lighting Control for Any Application on One Common Platform
New to the Current lighting controls portfolio are simple and scalable options that let customers think bigger without the usual bottlenecks. NX Lighting Controls wireless controls are expressly designed to be contractor-friendly for straightforward installation and commissioning, making it much easier to provide intuitive room-based, zonal and networked control of environments without the extra training investment. With solutions for wireless, wired and hybrid configurations, NX gives lighting pros the control they crave including:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woonsocket Call
Planet DDS Announces Strong Company Growth in 2022
Achieved significant increases in company metrics in the first 8 months of 2022 over 2021. Realized a 126% increase in number of practice locations, 85% increase in employee headcount and 55% increase in company revenue. Growth better positions Planet DDS to support dental practices nationwide, supporting the industry’s move towards...
Woonsocket Call
Halen Technology, a Travel and Mobile Delivery Super App, Launches Security Token Offering (STO), NFTs and Social Tokens for Seed Investors
The distribution of 300 million reward tokens is Halen’s newest perk for participating investors – the super app’s next step into web3 technology of the future will enable digital transfer of tokens. Halen Technology, a community-based super app creating an integrated world of shared services, including flight...
Most CEOs are already preparing for a recession, with plans including laying off staff and cutting spending on environmental issues, a major survey shows
91% of CEOs of big US companies said there will be a recession within the next year, and only a third expect it to be mild and short, per a KPMG poll.
Woonsocket Call
Recurly Recognized as a Leader in Snowflake’s Modern Marketing Data Stack Report
Recurly enables joint customers to build end-to-end solutions on Snowflake’s Data Cloud that map each touchpoint and interaction to a single person, enriching those identities with third-party data. Recurly today announced that it has been recognized as an Identity & Enrichment leader in the inaugural Modern Marketing Data Stack...
Woonsocket Call
New Research from Pearl Offers Insight into Dental Patient Trust and Perceptions of Technology
71% of patients would be more likely to trust their dentist’s diagnosis if they were using AI software to assist in x-ray evaluation. Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, today announced the results of a survey of 597 U.S. dental patients that evaluated their trust in dental providers and their perceptions of how technology is being used in the field. Overwhelmingly, patients support the use of advanced technologies and are more likely to trust their dentist’s diagnosis if they are using artificial intelligence to assist in evaluating x-rays, according to a key finding from the Dental Patient Trust & Technology Survey report.
Woonsocket Call
InvestorNewsBreaks – The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER) Alkaine88(R) Gaining Rapid Traction in the Club Channel
The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage(R) company, today announced Alkaline88’s rapid expansion into the club channel, including its recent expansion into over 220 clubs of the country’s third-largest warehouse chain. According to the update, the brand has made inroads into all three of the top warehouse membership clubs in the United States in less than fourteen months. “Our most recent 48-store regional trial in the club channel has expanded into full distribution in a very short time,” said Frank Lazaran, president and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “We’re very pleased with how quickly our 1-gallon four pack has been greenlit for sale to all 6.5 million members in over 220 clubs across 17 states. This is the second of the three major clubs in which we’ve earned full distribution in the past year. We also recently announced that we now have our ‘foot in the door’ in the third and largest club chain and we’ll continue to work on that front.”
Woonsocket Call
$5.84 Billion Worldwide Subscription & Billing Management Industry to 2031 - Rising Penetration of Electronic Media and Devices is Expected to Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Subscription & Billing Management Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global subscription & billing management market. The global subscription & billing management market is expected to grow from...
Woonsocket Call
NAHQ’s New Research Reveals Missing Component to Advancing Healthcare Quality, Safety, and System Sustainability
Groundbreaking research focused on advancing critical healthcare priorities through expanded competencies for quality and safety workforce development. The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) this week released groundbreaking research on the advancement of the quality and safety agenda in a new workforce report titled “Healthcare Quality and Safety Workforce Report, New Imperatives for Quality and Safety Mean New Imperatives for Workforce Development.” The research sought to answer the question: “Is today’s healthcare workforce doing the work that will advance clinical priorities of quality, safety, equity, value, and system sustainability?” Findings indicate the answer is no.
Woonsocket Call
Solid Scaffolding Ltd – The Most Trusted Name in Surrey
Solid Scaffolding Ltd is proud to be one of Surrey's most well-regarded scaffolding companies. With much of their work coming from recommendations, it's no surprise that they are one of Surrey's most trusted names regarding scaffolding. They're known for their quality work, excellent customer care, and great value. More information...
Woonsocket Call
DocGo Mobile Health Services Now Available to Cigna Customers in New York and New Jersey
DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services (Nasdaq: DCGO), announced its mobile health services are now available to Cigna commercial customers in New York and New Jersey, beginning October 1, 2022. DocGo provides customers with access to quality health care outside of traditional medical facilities with a model...
Woonsocket Call
High Price of Electric Vehicles Deters Over 60% of UK and US Potential Buyers, New Juniper Research Survey Finds
A new Juniper Research survey has found that 66% of UK respondents and 61% of US respondents are discouraged from adopting electric vehicles due to their high purchase price. It noted that electric vehicles must demonstrate lower running costs compared to traditional vehicles to justify the initial expenditure. Electric vehicles...
Woonsocket Call
$9.38 Billion Worldwide Marine Engines Industry to 2031 - Growth in International Marine Freight Transport is Expected to Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Marine Engines Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global marine engines market. The global marine engines market is expected to grow from $8.76 billion in 2021 to...
Comments / 0