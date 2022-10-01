ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milam County, TX

Comments / 1

Related
fox44news.com

Cameron ISD student charged with Terroristic Threat

CAMERON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Cameron Independent School District is charged with making a Terroristic Threat. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says the FBI received a tip on Friday regarding an online threat to cause harm within Cameron ISD. The tip was referred to the Milam County Sheriff’s Office for investigation.
CAMERON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Milam County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Milam, TX
Cameron, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Cameron, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Milam County, TX
KBTX.com

Man shot twice by CSPD while charging with an axe arrested

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The 26-year-old man shot twice by a College Station police officer he reportedly charged at with an axe has been arrested, according to College Station police. Andrew Sunghun Choi was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with aggravated assault on a public servant. The officer who...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KCEN

Deputies identify man accused of shooting 2 in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas — Two people were shot early Monday morning near the Limestone and Hill County line, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office reports that they have arrested John Everett Bradford, 65, and have charged him with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Terroristic Threat#Mcso#Cisd#Sheriff
fox44news.com

Man charged with firing shots at a Killeen home

Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – Bond has been set at $100,000 for a 30-year-old man accused of firing a weapon toward a Killeen residence. Stephen Victor Tate III remained in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday – and is charged with deadly conduct, discharge of a firearm. Killeen...
KILLEEN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Shooting near Hubbard triggers manhunt

HILL / LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A manhunt is underway after a Sunday shooting near the Limestone County and Hill County Line. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office received a call Sunday regarding the shooting. The City of Hubbard says it happened between Hubbard and Mt. Calm. Limestone County Sheriff Murray Agnew says there […]
HUBBARD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCEN

Contractor allegedly swindles Bell County woman out of $180,000

TEMPLE, Texas — A Bell County woman is seeking legal action after allegedly losing nearly $180,000 to a contractor she says she hired to do work at her home. Christina Lobdell from Bell County says she hired contractor and owner of Sir Henry Enterprises, LLC (SHE) Phillip Henry to do work at her home in June 2020.
BELL COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Police in Temple ask for help identifying two men

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for any information regarding two men they are currently searching for. The TPD posted pictures of both men to Facebook asking anyone who might be able to identify them to come forward. Police say that the men are wanted in...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Waco Police investigating apparent shooting situation

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is currently working on a shooting situation. Authorities are in the area of North Summer Ave. and 26th Street where gunshots were reported. Heaving police presence is in the neighborhood and one suspect in custody, according to KWTX reporter Madison Herber. No...
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy