Read full article on original website
Related
Coryell County deputies ask to 'check your cameras' in search of escaped inmate
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — The Coryell County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to check their security cameras to see if there are any sightings of escaped inmate Brandon Hogan. On Tuesday, the sheriff's office posted the request on Facebook where they asked all hunters, farmers and landowners in...
fox44news.com
Cameron ISD student charged with Terroristic Threat
CAMERON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Cameron Independent School District is charged with making a Terroristic Threat. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says the FBI received a tip on Friday regarding an online threat to cause harm within Cameron ISD. The tip was referred to the Milam County Sheriff’s Office for investigation.
Suspect in McGregor shooting that left 5 dead is paralyzed: Sources
25 News has learned the suspect in the McGregor shooting that left five dead is paralyzed, according to sources close to the investigation.
wtaw.com
Bryan Man On Probation Arrested For Two Vehicle Burglaries And Thefts Of Two Guns
Arrest reports became available recently of a Bryan man who has been in jail since September 6 on charges of breaking into two vehicles and stealing two guns. The reports from the Brazos County sheriff’s office does not say if the vehicles were locked. Video from neighborhood cameras led...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
Man shot twice by CSPD while charging with an axe arrested
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The 26-year-old man shot twice by a College Station police officer he reportedly charged at with an axe has been arrested, according to College Station police. Andrew Sunghun Choi was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with aggravated assault on a public servant. The officer who...
Deputies identify man accused of shooting 2 in Limestone County
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas — Two people were shot early Monday morning near the Limestone and Hill County line, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office reports that they have arrested John Everett Bradford, 65, and have charged him with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
KWTX
Killeen High will have increased police presence after hand-written threat found in restroom
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District Police Department on Tuesday said a threat made at Killeen High School is not credible, nevertheless, the district will take some precautionary measures. Administrators at Killeen High School earlier Tuesday, Oct. 4, were alerted to a hand-written threat of violence in...
KBTX.com
Suspect in McGregor murders paralyzed after he was shot by officers attempting to stop killing spree: source
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A top official investigating the murders of five people in McGregor, who wants to remain anonymous, is offering new details into the tragedy that’s left the small community shaken. Multiple sources are also now confirming to KWTX that the suspect, identified as Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox44news.com
Man charged with firing shots at a Killeen home
Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – Bond has been set at $100,000 for a 30-year-old man accused of firing a weapon toward a Killeen residence. Stephen Victor Tate III remained in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday – and is charged with deadly conduct, discharge of a firearm. Killeen...
KBTX.com
Rancher captures shooting suspect in Limestone County, ties him up until deputies arrived
LIMESTONE COUNTY (KWTX) - John “Johnny” Bradford, 65, the suspect in a shooting in Limestone County, is behind bars after he was captured by a rancher during a manhunt overnight, Limestone County Sheriff Murray Agnew confirmed to KWTX. Bradford is currently jailed without bond on two counts of...
Shooting near Hubbard triggers manhunt
HILL / LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A manhunt is underway after a Sunday shooting near the Limestone County and Hill County Line. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office received a call Sunday regarding the shooting. The City of Hubbard says it happened between Hubbard and Mt. Calm. Limestone County Sheriff Murray Agnew says there […]
Hit-and-run in Killeen leaves 1 dead, search for suspect ongoing
The search continues for a driver responsible for running over a male pedestrian in Killeen, police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
Brazos County Collections warns of phone scam asking for banking information
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County officials are warning residents of a phone scam circulating the area. There are reports of people getting calls from a random number claiming the recipient owes money to Brazos County Collections, according to Brazos County Collections Director Tanya Skinner. The phone call asks for...
Texas special education employees plead no contest in unlawful restraint case
Nearly two years after being charged with unlawfully restraining a student with severe autism, the Hutto Independent School District’s director of special education pleaded no contest to failing to properly report the incident as a part of a plea deal, according to prosecutors.
Funeral arrangements released for 5 killed in McGregor mass shooting
Family and friends of five people killed in McGregor last week release details on funeral arrangements as the alleged killer has yet to be charged.
Contractor allegedly swindles Bell County woman out of $180,000
TEMPLE, Texas — A Bell County woman is seeking legal action after allegedly losing nearly $180,000 to a contractor she says she hired to do work at her home. Christina Lobdell from Bell County says she hired contractor and owner of Sir Henry Enterprises, LLC (SHE) Phillip Henry to do work at her home in June 2020.
Police in Temple ask for help identifying two men
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for any information regarding two men they are currently searching for. The TPD posted pictures of both men to Facebook asking anyone who might be able to identify them to come forward. Police say that the men are wanted in...
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Arrested By A Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy Following A High Speed Chase That Ends In A Three Vehicle Crash
A 33 year old Bryan man is booked in the Brazos County jail for the third time in seven months and the 14th time in 15 years. Prentiss Phillips was arrested last week after leading a high speed chase and causing a multiple vehicle crash while he was driving while intoxicated.
wtaw.com
Brazos County District Court Jury Convicts Houston Man Of Capital Murder
A Brazos County district court jury has issued a guilty verdict for the first of two men to go on trial for the October 2017 shooting deaths of two men in Bryan’s Castle Heights neighborhood. Because 34 year old Frankie Bell Jr. of Houston was convicted of capital murder...
KWTX
Waco Police investigating apparent shooting situation
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is currently working on a shooting situation. Authorities are in the area of North Summer Ave. and 26th Street where gunshots were reported. Heaving police presence is in the neighborhood and one suspect in custody, according to KWTX reporter Madison Herber. No...
Comments / 1