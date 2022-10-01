ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Ghent’s Historic District saw tidal flooding from Hurricane Ian

By Amy Avery
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24TThv_0iHcycqI00

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s Emergency Management Team received reports of a few trees down, but they’re concerned about the threat of severe weather and making sure people are prepared.

The Hague took in a lot of water from tidal flooding, but as the water started to recede, Norfolk Emergency Management personnel are setting their sights on severe weather overnight.

Norfolk Emergency Management Director Jim Redick says the winds are their biggest concern right now and the threat of severe weather.

“The winds creating tornadoes would be a concern, kind of leading us to anticipate that what-if scenario,” said Redick.

Redick recommends finding your safe spot, which is the center of an interior room at the lowest level of your home, and also making sure your phone is charged so you have a way to get alerts.

“Be cognizant that that threat exists throughout the night so the likelihood is that they might get an alert in their home or business or wherever they might be and if that happens that means the technology worked to take protective action,” said Redick.

Redick doesn’t recommend driving through flooded waters, but if you have to get out in it, he recommends downloading the WAZE App because it updates in real-time.

Redick says it will even reroute you to avoid flooded streets.

“We have a partnership with WAZE and it really allows us to know where those flooded streets are in more of a real-time scenario,” said Redick.

Shea McGinnis and his dog Baxter live in Ghent and came out in the rain to rescue their car. Shea says they deal with tidal flooding a lot.

“It’s pretty rough but I’m out just moving the car today because we deal with this pretty often,” said McGinnis.

Even though we aren’t big fans of the excessive rain, the ducks are liking it and so is Baxter.

“He loves it other than I think he’s a little cold right now,” said McGinnis.

Norfolk Emergency Management recommends signing up for Norfolk Alerts .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

Updates: High tide and coastal flooding in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Cities and counties from the Eastern Shore all the way south through Dare County are taking action to prepare for what could prove to be a nasty nor'easter that's forming off the coast in the Atlantic. The storm is coming together as the remnants of post-tropical...
HAMPTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norfolk, VA
WAVY News 10

Elephant’s Fork Elementary closes Tuesday due to HVAC issue

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Elephant’s Fork Elementary in Suffolk has closed for the rest of Tuesday due to an HVAC issue. Suffolk firefighters originally responded to a report of a gas smell just after 8:50 a.m. and the building was evacuated, per Suffolk spokesperson Jennifer Moore. Students were waiting in school buses and parent vehicles, Moore says.
SUFFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tidal Flooding#Hurricanes#Severe Weather#Emergency Management Team#Waze#Shea Mcgi
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

City of Portsmouth Notices

Portsmouth City Offices and All City Buildings Will Close at 12 p.m. Due to the expected impacts of the coastal storm (remnants of Hurricane Ian), Portsmouth City Offices including all facilities and buildings will be closing at 12 p.m. on Monday, October 3rd. Per the Office of the General Registrar, Early Voting on Monday, October 3rd will end at 12 p.m. since City Hall will close at 12 p.m. To contact the office, call (757) 393-8644.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Gallery: Significant tidal flooding in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Originally, historic levels of tidal flooding were predicted Monday afternoon in Hampton Roads. The forecast changed and the 4 p.m. high tide was about 2 feet less than expected. The area still saw significant tidal flooding as seen in videos and photos taken today. Tidal Flooding in Hampton Roads Higher […]
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

45K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy