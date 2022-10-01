Starting from today, Belgian citizens can apply for a New Zealand visa through the new online application system. This service is ideal for those who are planning to travel to New Zealand for business or leisure. With the new online application system, applicants can fill in their personal details and submit all the required documents electronically. The visa processing time will be significantly reduced, and applicants will receive regular updates on the status of their application.We are confident that this new system will provide a more efficient and convenient visa application experience for our Belgian customers.

