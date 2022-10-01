Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
Planet DDS Announces Strong Company Growth in 2022
Achieved significant increases in company metrics in the first 8 months of 2022 over 2021. Realized a 126% increase in number of practice locations, 85% increase in employee headcount and 55% increase in company revenue. Growth better positions Planet DDS to support dental practices nationwide, supporting the industry’s move towards...
Woonsocket Call
Alpha Analyze Presents a New Platform to Eliminate Wealth Gap Through Education
Amsterdam, The Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2022) - Alpha Analyze, an educational platform and portfolio management service provider with a community-focused ethic, has announced plans to further its aim of making a wealth-building routine accessible for everyone. The Company presents its new website with an educational platform exactly for this purpose.
Woonsocket Call
Billionaire NFTs Marking First Year of Optimizing Passive Income Relating Shoe Industry
This October, Billionaire NFTs celebrates their full-year anniversary of helping investors enter the blockchain while providing passive income options through Men and Women's shoe collections. Billionaire NFTs is a digital and physical marketplace that provides a platform for customers, investors, and collectors to enter the blockchain ecosystem and global marketplace....
Woonsocket Call
Napier Welcomes Industry Leader Julian Clarke to Lead Its Global Corporate Development
Napier, a global end-to-end intelligent compliance platform and provider of advanced financial crime risk management solutions, has announced the appointment of Julian Clarke as its new Global Head of Corporate Development. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005975/en/. In his new role, Clarke is set to...
Woonsocket Call
Recurly Recognized as a Leader in Snowflake’s Modern Marketing Data Stack Report
Recurly enables joint customers to build end-to-end solutions on Snowflake’s Data Cloud that map each touchpoint and interaction to a single person, enriching those identities with third-party data. Recurly today announced that it has been recognized as an Identity & Enrichment leader in the inaugural Modern Marketing Data Stack...
Woonsocket Call
Negotiated Acquisitions of Companies, Subsidiaries and Divisions Resource 2022: Learn the "Shop Secrets" that Can Help you Negotiate the Labyrinths of Mergers and Acquisitions - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Negotiated Acquisitions of Companies, Subsidiaries and Divisions" book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Learn the "shop secrets" that can help you negotiate the labyrinths of mergers and acquisitions. This masterful resource analyzes the relevant law and provides a strong dose of practice. It includes advice on structuring deals,...
Woonsocket Call
Halen Technology, a Travel and Mobile Delivery Super App, Launches Security Token Offering (STO), NFTs and Social Tokens for Seed Investors
The distribution of 300 million reward tokens is Halen’s newest perk for participating investors – the super app’s next step into web3 technology of the future will enable digital transfer of tokens. Halen Technology, a community-based super app creating an integrated world of shared services, including flight...
Woonsocket Call
KPMG and United States Department of Defense Appoint Attabotics as 3D Robotics Systems Provider for New 5G ‘Smart Warehouse’
Attabotics, the world’s first 3D robotics supply chain system, today announced that the company has been selected by the United States Department of Defense (DoD), to install state-of-the-art automated storage and retrieval technology as part of the KPMG LLP team’s prototype solution at the Marine Corps Logistics Command (MARCORLOGCOM) 5G Smart Warehouse Experiment in Albany, Ga.
Woonsocket Call
GroupBy Receives 2022 Merit Award for Technology
Leading Product Discovery Company Selected as Gold Technology Award Winner for eCommerce. GroupBy, a SaaS-based eCommerce product discovery technology leader, announces that it received the Gold 2022 Merit Award for Technology in the eCommerce category for its Product Discovery Platform powered by Google Cloud Retail AI. GroupBy was founded in...
Woonsocket Call
Et Clet the Recommended Wholesale Young Contemporary Clothing Brand
Et Clet rose to recognition as a top wholesaler of modern, young clothing that supplies upscale retailers and brands all over the world. Et Clet is a Young Contemporary clothing brand from Los Angeles California that exudes a charming, country-girl atmosphere and is always evolving into something unique. Et Clet Young Contemporary clothing brand provides high-quality and distinctive wholesale clothing with a thorough awareness of ever-changing fashion trends.
Woonsocket Call
Mastercool Aircon Expands Their Range of Services Across Singapore
Leading providers of air conditioning services, Mastercool Aircon, continue to expand their offerings and reach to serve more clients across the country. The team of highly experienced and well-trained technicians in Mastercool Aircon is not relenting in the pursuit of helping as many families and businesses across Singapore to have the best possible environment as the company expands to cover more areas. In a related development, the professional Mastercool Aircon Service Singapore has continued to enjoy massive reviews from different categories of clients nationwide, reiterating the quality of the services offered.
Woonsocket Call
As 'Hygiene Theater' Declines, Violet Defense UV Technology Helps Travel, Hospitality Stay Safe
ORLANDO, Fla. - October 4, 2022 - (Newswire.com) As travel ramps up in the post-pandemic world, especially as it gets closer to the holiday travel season, Violet Defense provides sanitary firepower to hotels, restaurants, and more. Violet Defense's UV technology has emerged as a premier preventative solution within the travel and hospitality sectors.
Woonsocket Call
New Research from Pearl Offers Insight into Dental Patient Trust and Perceptions of Technology
71% of patients would be more likely to trust their dentist’s diagnosis if they were using AI software to assist in x-ray evaluation. Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, today announced the results of a survey of 597 U.S. dental patients that evaluated their trust in dental providers and their perceptions of how technology is being used in the field. Overwhelmingly, patients support the use of advanced technologies and are more likely to trust their dentist’s diagnosis if they are using artificial intelligence to assist in evaluating x-rays, according to a key finding from the Dental Patient Trust & Technology Survey report.
Woonsocket Call
$5.84 Billion Worldwide Subscription & Billing Management Industry to 2031 - Rising Penetration of Electronic Media and Devices is Expected to Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Subscription & Billing Management Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global subscription & billing management market. The global subscription & billing management market is expected to grow from...
Woonsocket Call
Solid Scaffolding Ltd – The Most Trusted Name in Surrey
Solid Scaffolding Ltd is proud to be one of Surrey's most well-regarded scaffolding companies. With much of their work coming from recommendations, it's no surprise that they are one of Surrey's most trusted names regarding scaffolding. They're known for their quality work, excellent customer care, and great value. More information...
Woonsocket Call
Li Jia Ran wins the 2022 16th Creative China National Design Award for Integrated Design in Web Design
“My art has always been about telling complicated stories through composition and conveying messages with imagery," - Ms Li Jia Ran. Ms. Li Jia Ran has won the 2022 "16th Creative China National Design Award" for integrated design for her function and innovation in the web design industry! The "16th Creative China National Design Award", organised by the Beijing Chinese and Foreign Academy of Visual Arts and the Organizing Committee of the "Creative China" Design Award, and co-organized by the Chinese and Foreign Design Institute and the editorial board of "China Creative Design Yearbook," was officially launched in Chengdu, China in March 2022.
Woonsocket Call
Ivanti Wins Best Mobile Enterprise Services Partner from Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom recognized Ivanti for being an excellent, long-standing solution partner. Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures, and services IT assets from cloud to edge, today announced that Deutsche Telekom’s Mobile Enterprise Solutions unit has awarded Ivanti with Best Mobile Enterprise Services Partner.
Woonsocket Call
NAHQ’s New Research Reveals Missing Component to Advancing Healthcare Quality, Safety, and System Sustainability
Groundbreaking research focused on advancing critical healthcare priorities through expanded competencies for quality and safety workforce development. The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) this week released groundbreaking research on the advancement of the quality and safety agenda in a new workforce report titled “Healthcare Quality and Safety Workforce Report, New Imperatives for Quality and Safety Mean New Imperatives for Workforce Development.” The research sought to answer the question: “Is today’s healthcare workforce doing the work that will advance clinical priorities of quality, safety, equity, value, and system sustainability?” Findings indicate the answer is no.
CFOs are among those ‘boomeranging’ back to former employers
Sonia Jain returns to Cars.com as CFO after leaving in April to become finance chief at Convoy, a digital freight startup.
Woonsocket Call
Dr. Tania Small, Global Head of Oncology Medical Affairs and Chair of R&D Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council at GSK, Appointed to the Board of Governors of the Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA)
The Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA) announces the appointment of Tania Small, MD, Global Head of Oncology Medical Affairs and Chair of R&D Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council at GSK, to its board of governors today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005159/en/. Dr. Tania...
