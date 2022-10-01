Beautiful Connection Group – A Professional And Renowned Wholesale Clothing Manufacturing Company Specializing In Selling Custom Women’s Apparel

The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage(R) company, today announced Alkaline88’s rapid expansion into the club channel, including its recent expansion into over 220 clubs of the country’s third-largest warehouse chain. According to the update, the brand has made inroads into all three of the top warehouse membership clubs in the United States in less than fourteen months. “Our most recent 48-store regional trial in the club channel has expanded into full distribution in a very short time,” said Frank Lazaran, president and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “We’re very pleased with how quickly our 1-gallon four pack has been greenlit for sale to all 6.5 million members in over 220 clubs across 17 states. This is the second of the three major clubs in which we’ve earned full distribution in the past year. We also recently announced that we now have our ‘foot in the door’ in the third and largest club chain and we’ll continue to work on that front.”

MARKETS ・ 16 HOURS AGO