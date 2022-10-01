Beautiful Connection Group – A Professional And Renowned Wholesale Clothing Manufacturing Company Specializing In Selling Custom Women’s Apparel

Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
Planet DDS Announces Strong Company Growth in 2022
Achieved significant increases in company metrics in the first 8 months of 2022 over 2021. Realized a 126% increase in number of practice locations, 85% increase in employee headcount and 55% increase in company revenue. Growth better positions Planet DDS to support dental practices nationwide, supporting the industry’s move towards...
Woonsocket Call
Et Clet the Recommended Wholesale Young Contemporary Clothing Brand
Et Clet rose to recognition as a top wholesaler of modern, young clothing that supplies upscale retailers and brands all over the world. Et Clet is a Young Contemporary clothing brand from Los Angeles California that exudes a charming, country-girl atmosphere and is always evolving into something unique. Et Clet Young Contemporary clothing brand provides high-quality and distinctive wholesale clothing with a thorough awareness of ever-changing fashion trends.
Woonsocket Call
InvestorNewsBreaks – The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER) Alkaine88(R) Gaining Rapid Traction in the Club Channel
The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage(R) company, today announced Alkaline88’s rapid expansion into the club channel, including its recent expansion into over 220 clubs of the country’s third-largest warehouse chain. According to the update, the brand has made inroads into all three of the top warehouse membership clubs in the United States in less than fourteen months. “Our most recent 48-store regional trial in the club channel has expanded into full distribution in a very short time,” said Frank Lazaran, president and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “We’re very pleased with how quickly our 1-gallon four pack has been greenlit for sale to all 6.5 million members in over 220 clubs across 17 states. This is the second of the three major clubs in which we’ve earned full distribution in the past year. We also recently announced that we now have our ‘foot in the door’ in the third and largest club chain and we’ll continue to work on that front.”
Woonsocket Call
$5.84 Billion Worldwide Subscription & Billing Management Industry to 2031 - Rising Penetration of Electronic Media and Devices is Expected to Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Subscription & Billing Management Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global subscription & billing management market. The global subscription & billing management market is expected to grow from...
Woonsocket Call
Negotiated Acquisitions of Companies, Subsidiaries and Divisions Resource 2022: Learn the "Shop Secrets" that Can Help you Negotiate the Labyrinths of Mergers and Acquisitions - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Negotiated Acquisitions of Companies, Subsidiaries and Divisions" book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Learn the "shop secrets" that can help you negotiate the labyrinths of mergers and acquisitions. This masterful resource analyzes the relevant law and provides a strong dose of practice. It includes advice on structuring deals,...
Woonsocket Call
Nokia enhances Industrial portfolio with specialized devices for hazardous environments found in chemical, oil and gas industries
Nokia enhances Industrial portfolio with specialized devices for hazardous environments found in chemical, oil and gas industries. Nokia introduces private wireless Industrial 5G fieldrouter and a special edition of the Nokia XR20 smartphone created by HMD Global with ATEX, IECEx and UL certifications. Will enable reliable, secure connectivity for equipment...
Woonsocket Call
KPMG and United States Department of Defense Appoint Attabotics as 3D Robotics Systems Provider for New 5G ‘Smart Warehouse’
Attabotics, the world’s first 3D robotics supply chain system, today announced that the company has been selected by the United States Department of Defense (DoD), to install state-of-the-art automated storage and retrieval technology as part of the KPMG LLP team’s prototype solution at the Marine Corps Logistics Command (MARCORLOGCOM) 5G Smart Warehouse Experiment in Albany, Ga.
Woonsocket Call
Recurly Recognized as a Leader in Snowflake’s Modern Marketing Data Stack Report
Recurly enables joint customers to build end-to-end solutions on Snowflake’s Data Cloud that map each touchpoint and interaction to a single person, enriching those identities with third-party data. Recurly today announced that it has been recognized as an Identity & Enrichment leader in the inaugural Modern Marketing Data Stack...
Woonsocket Call
Halen Technology, a Travel and Mobile Delivery Super App, Launches Security Token Offering (STO), NFTs and Social Tokens for Seed Investors
The distribution of 300 million reward tokens is Halen’s newest perk for participating investors – the super app’s next step into web3 technology of the future will enable digital transfer of tokens. Halen Technology, a community-based super app creating an integrated world of shared services, including flight...
Woonsocket Call
As 'Hygiene Theater' Declines, Violet Defense UV Technology Helps Travel, Hospitality Stay Safe
ORLANDO, Fla. - October 4, 2022 - (Newswire.com) As travel ramps up in the post-pandemic world, especially as it gets closer to the holiday travel season, Violet Defense provides sanitary firepower to hotels, restaurants, and more. Violet Defense's UV technology has emerged as a premier preventative solution within the travel and hospitality sectors.
Woonsocket Call
GroupBy Receives 2022 Merit Award for Technology
Leading Product Discovery Company Selected as Gold Technology Award Winner for eCommerce. GroupBy, a SaaS-based eCommerce product discovery technology leader, announces that it received the Gold 2022 Merit Award for Technology in the eCommerce category for its Product Discovery Platform powered by Google Cloud Retail AI. GroupBy was founded in...
Woonsocket Call
$9.38 Billion Worldwide Marine Engines Industry to 2031 - Growth in International Marine Freight Transport is Expected to Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Marine Engines Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global marine engines market. The global marine engines market is expected to grow from $8.76 billion in 2021 to...
Woonsocket Call
Mastercool Aircon Expands Their Range of Services Across Singapore
Leading providers of air conditioning services, Mastercool Aircon, continue to expand their offerings and reach to serve more clients across the country. The team of highly experienced and well-trained technicians in Mastercool Aircon is not relenting in the pursuit of helping as many families and businesses across Singapore to have the best possible environment as the company expands to cover more areas. In a related development, the professional Mastercool Aircon Service Singapore has continued to enjoy massive reviews from different categories of clients nationwide, reiterating the quality of the services offered.
Woonsocket Call
Li Jia Ran wins the 2022 16th Creative China National Design Award for Integrated Design in Web Design
“My art has always been about telling complicated stories through composition and conveying messages with imagery," - Ms Li Jia Ran. Ms. Li Jia Ran has won the 2022 "16th Creative China National Design Award" for integrated design for her function and innovation in the web design industry! The "16th Creative China National Design Award", organised by the Beijing Chinese and Foreign Academy of Visual Arts and the Organizing Committee of the "Creative China" Design Award, and co-organized by the Chinese and Foreign Design Institute and the editorial board of "China Creative Design Yearbook," was officially launched in Chengdu, China in March 2022.
Woonsocket Call
Solid Scaffolding Ltd – The Most Trusted Name in Surrey
Solid Scaffolding Ltd is proud to be one of Surrey's most well-regarded scaffolding companies. With much of their work coming from recommendations, it's no surprise that they are one of Surrey's most trusted names regarding scaffolding. They're known for their quality work, excellent customer care, and great value. More information...
Woonsocket Call
Grounded People Apparel to Commence Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on October 5, 2022
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2022 / Grounded People Apparel Inc. ("Grounded" or the "Company") (CSE:SHOE), a fair wage and sustainable vegan shoe company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, dedicated to reducing the harmful impact of the global fashion industry on the environment, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") and will commence trading at market open on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, under the stock ticker symbol "SHOE". In connection with its listing on the CSE, Grounded has upgraded its corporate website to include an "Investors" section comprised of investor focused information about the Company.
Woonsocket Call
High Price of Electric Vehicles Deters Over 60% of UK and US Potential Buyers, New Juniper Research Survey Finds
A new Juniper Research survey has found that 66% of UK respondents and 61% of US respondents are discouraged from adopting electric vehicles due to their high purchase price. It noted that electric vehicles must demonstrate lower running costs compared to traditional vehicles to justify the initial expenditure. Electric vehicles...
Woonsocket Call
Studio Desk Announces Release of Resistance Fitness System (RFS), an Easy-To-Use New Home Fitness System
Resistance Fitness System (RFS) is a Newly Invented Home Fitness System that Offers Users a Seamless Home Gym Experience in Substitution for the Use of Professional Gym Equipment. Studio Desk announced today, the launch of a new home fitness system – Resistance Fitness System (RFS), the one-stop solution to making...
Woonsocket Call
Napier Welcomes Industry Leader Julian Clarke to Lead Its Global Corporate Development
Napier, a global end-to-end intelligent compliance platform and provider of advanced financial crime risk management solutions, has announced the appointment of Julian Clarke as its new Global Head of Corporate Development. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005975/en/. In his new role, Clarke is set to...
Woonsocket Call
NX Lighting Controls Offers New Wireless Controls Delivering Easy and Efficient Lighting Control for Any Application on One Common Platform
New to the Current lighting controls portfolio are simple and scalable options that let customers think bigger without the usual bottlenecks. NX Lighting Controls wireless controls are expressly designed to be contractor-friendly for straightforward installation and commissioning, making it much easier to provide intuitive room-based, zonal and networked control of environments without the extra training investment. With solutions for wireless, wired and hybrid configurations, NX gives lighting pros the control they crave including:
