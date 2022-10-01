Read full article on original website
October is Pedestrian Safety Month; ODOT has tips for everyone
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon is experiencing a higher number of fatalities on our transportation system for those who are walking or rolling. One step we can take is to remind everyone of the simple things we can do to protect each other, ODOT says. October is Pedestrian Safety...
California refinery outages push Oregon gas prices back toward record highs, AAA says
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The West Coast is seeing the most extreme increase in gas prices in the country as several refineries in California undergo planned or unplanned maintenance, putting a severe crimp in supplies for the region, AAA Oregon/Idaho said Tuesday. For the week, the national average for...
Cascade Lakes Brewing moving to not-for-profit model, citing benefits for causes, employees
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. announced Tuesday it will operate as a not-for-profit company, allowing the Central Oregon brewery to donate the entirety of its net profits to support causes that will strengthen the community. In addition, Cascade Lakes’ world-class brew team will be freed to...
OHA holding Psilocybin Fall Business Forum
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ() -- The Oregon Psilocybin Services Section at Oregon Health Authority in partnership with the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office of Small Business Assistance is holding a Psilocybin Fall Business Forum event on Wednesday, Oct.19 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The Psilocybin Fall...
Bend-La Pine School Board to hold termination hearing, for 3 teachers who defied vaccine mandate
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Bend-La Pine School Board is holding a public termination hearing Tuesday evening for three school district employees, reportedly teachers who declined to submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination or receive a religious or medical exception under a state mandate nearly a year ago. School district...
Bend’s Giving Plate struggles with sharp rise in need
The rising cost of food isn't just hurting families, but organizations trying to help those in need. The Giving Plate in Bend is seeing record numbers, and with supplies not rising, it's having to cut back on how much each family gets per visit.
Micron to bring microchip plant to upstate New York
NEW YORK (AP) — Micron, one of the world’s largest microchip manufacturers, announced Tuesday it would open a semiconductor plant in upstate New York, promising a long-term investment of up to $100 billion and a plant that could bring 50,000 jobs to the state. The company was lured...
McKenzie Bridge woman killed when semi rear-ends car, closing Hwy. 126 for 6 hours
MCKENZIE BRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A McKenzie Bridge resident was killed and two others were seriously injured Friday evening when a driver stopped to turn into a driveway on Highway 126 was rear-ended by a semi-truck, Oregon State Police said Sunday. Troopers and other emergency personnel responded around 6...
New infectious disease clinic at St. Charles helps travelers prepare
Know which vaccinations you'll need before international travel. The new infectious disease clinic at St. Charles Bend can give expert guidance to keep you from getting sick on your trip. Learn more at: https://www.stcharleshealthcare.org/news/new-clinic-offers-travel-medicine-consults. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil...
Attack mode: Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Jamie McLeod-Skinner square off in combative KTVZ debate
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – In a closely watched race some analysts call a toss-up, Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner traded accusations as much as views on issues during a combative hour-long debate on KTVZ Monday evening. The newly drawn Fifth Congressional District has nearly equal voter groups...
2 hurt when helicopter crashes in yard of California home
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a helicopter spun out of control and crashed in the front yard of a home in central California, hurting a pilot and passenger. Police say the helicopter clipped the edge of the house and sheared off the top of a palm tree before crashing and coming to rest on its side in southeast Fresno around 10 a.m. Saturday. Two men aboard, the 47-year-old pilot and a 33-year-old passenger, were hospitalized with minor injuries. Nobody on the ground was hurt. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.
Deschutes Public Library to drop Dewey Decimal System
The long-time Dewey Decimal System method of organizing books is on its way out at the Deschutes Public Library, to be replaced in coming months with a topic-based system to make organizing and finding books easier. Learn more about the new system, Wayfinder, at: https://www.deschuteslibrary.org/about/news/news?newsid=31365. Article Topic Follows: Deschutes County.
Oklahoma governor urges action on anti-transgender medicine
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed a bill prohibiting federal funding for transgender medical treatment for young people and urged the Legislature to adopt a statewide ban when it returns next year. The first-term Republican is up for reelection next month and signed the bill Tuesday. It authorizes more than $108 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act for health services at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center. Oklahoma’s Republican-controlled Legislature passed several bills this year targeting transgender youth. They include measures that restrict transgender girls’ participation in sports and require schoolchildren to use bathrooms that correspond with their assigned sex at birth.
Hurricane Ian’s death toll rises as crews in Florida go door to door in search for survivors in decimated neighborhoods
After Hurricane Ian obliterated communities in Florida, rescue crews going door to door in search of survivors are reporting more deaths, and residents grappling with loss are facing a long, daunting recovery. As of Tuesday, at least 109 people have been reported killed by the hurricane in the United States,...
Two Bend men shot during late-night dispute at NE Bend residence; both reported in stable condition
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two Bend men were shot during a dispute at a northeast Bend residence late Saturday night and were in stable condition Sunday at St. Charles Bend, police said. Few details were released about the incident, which was reported around 10:45 p.m. in the 1900 block...
Arizona abortion rights backers sue to overturn old ban
PHOENIX (AP) — Supporters of abortion rights are suing to keep an old Arizona law that criminalizes nearly all abortions from being enforced. They argue in the lawsuit filed Tuesday that laws passed by the state Legislature after 1973′s Roe v. Wade decision should take precedence and abortions should be allowed until 15 weeks into a pregnancy. The 15-week law was passed this year and took effect a day after a Tucson judge said a pre-statehood law banning all abortions can be enforced. The lawsuit filed by a Phoenix abortion doctor and the Arizona Medical Association repeats many of the arguments made by abortion rights groups in their failed effort to get a judge to continue a 50-year-old injunction against enforcing the pre-statehood law.
New NE Bend store, Mariposa, says it helps women look and feel good
There's a new store opening this week in the Forum Shopping Center on Bend's Eastside. Mariposa says it's more than a makeup store, as it provides prosthetics, wigs, and Merle Norman cosmetics. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive...
