Bend, OR

KTVZ

October is Pedestrian Safety Month; ODOT has tips for everyone

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon is experiencing a higher number of fatalities on our transportation system for those who are walking or rolling. One step we can take is to remind everyone of the simple things we can do to protect each other, ODOT says. October is Pedestrian Safety...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

OHA holding Psilocybin Fall Business Forum

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ() -- The Oregon Psilocybin Services Section at Oregon Health Authority in partnership with the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office of Small Business Assistance is holding a Psilocybin Fall Business Forum event on Wednesday, Oct.19 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The Psilocybin Fall...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Bend’s Giving Plate struggles with sharp rise in need

The rising cost of food isn't just hurting families, but organizations trying to help those in need. The Giving Plate in Bend is seeing record numbers, and with supplies not rising, it's having to cut back on how much each family gets per visit.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Micron to bring microchip plant to upstate New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Micron, one of the world’s largest microchip manufacturers, announced Tuesday it would open a semiconductor plant in upstate New York, promising a long-term investment of up to $100 billion and a plant that could bring 50,000 jobs to the state. The company was lured...
BUSINESS
KTVZ

New infectious disease clinic at St. Charles helps travelers prepare

Know which vaccinations you'll need before international travel. The new infectious disease clinic at St. Charles Bend can give expert guidance to keep you from getting sick on your trip. Learn more at: https://www.stcharleshealthcare.org/news/new-clinic-offers-travel-medicine-consults. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

2 hurt when helicopter crashes in yard of California home

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a helicopter spun out of control and crashed in the front yard of a home in central California, hurting a pilot and passenger. Police say the helicopter clipped the edge of the house and sheared off the top of a palm tree before crashing and coming to rest on its side in southeast Fresno around 10 a.m. Saturday. Two men aboard, the 47-year-old pilot and a 33-year-old passenger, were hospitalized with minor injuries. Nobody on the ground was hurt. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.
FRESNO, CA
KTVZ

Deschutes Public Library to drop Dewey Decimal System

The long-time Dewey Decimal System method of organizing books is on its way out at the Deschutes Public Library, to be replaced in coming months with a topic-based system to make organizing and finding books easier. Learn more about the new system, Wayfinder, at: https://www.deschuteslibrary.org/about/news/news?newsid=31365. Article Topic Follows: Deschutes County.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ

Oklahoma governor urges action on anti-transgender medicine

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed a bill prohibiting federal funding for transgender medical treatment for young people and urged the Legislature to adopt a statewide ban when it returns next year. The first-term Republican is up for reelection next month and signed the bill Tuesday. It authorizes more than $108 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act for health services at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center. Oklahoma’s Republican-controlled Legislature passed several bills this year targeting transgender youth. They include measures that restrict transgender girls’ participation in sports and require schoolchildren to use bathrooms that correspond with their assigned sex at birth.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTVZ

Arizona abortion rights backers sue to overturn old ban

PHOENIX (AP) — Supporters of abortion rights are suing to keep an old Arizona law that criminalizes nearly all abortions from being enforced. They argue in the lawsuit filed Tuesday that laws passed by the state Legislature after 1973′s Roe v. Wade decision should take precedence and abortions should be allowed until 15 weeks into a pregnancy. The 15-week law was passed this year and took effect a day after a Tucson judge said a pre-statehood law banning all abortions can be enforced. The lawsuit filed by a Phoenix abortion doctor and the Arizona Medical Association repeats many of the arguments made by abortion rights groups in their failed effort to get a judge to continue a 50-year-old injunction against enforcing the pre-statehood law.
ARIZONA STATE
KTVZ

New NE Bend store, Mariposa, says it helps women look and feel good

There's a new store opening this week in the Forum Shopping Center on Bend's Eastside. Mariposa says it's more than a makeup store, as it provides prosthetics, wigs, and Merle Norman cosmetics. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive...
BEND, OR

