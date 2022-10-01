Read full article on original website
Oregon volleyball dominating Pac-12 with unstoppable defense
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon volleyball team has now started Pac-12 play, not just with three wins, but with three sweeps over top-ranked opponents like Stanford and their win Sunday against Arizona. Now there's no surprise that when the Ducks woke up Sunday morning, they found their name in...
Oregon State throws four interceptions for the second game in a row vs Utah
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State kicked off Pac-12 play hosting #6 USC last week and although the Beavers couldn't pull out the win, they definitely had chances to. And this week it didn't get much easier for OSU as the Beavs traveled to take on #12 Utah. The Beavers...
Giving back to our veterans; The 'Lane County Stand Down' event wraps up
EUGENE, Ore. — The ‘Lane County Stand Down’ wrapped up earlier Friday at the Lane Events Center, with free resources like clothes and medical services. More than 250 people were also able to get services like haircuts, eye exams, and a dental check-up. There were also three...
Oregon State University launches program to better support students facing crises
Oregon State University introduces a new crisis response team to help better support students facing mental health challenges and other crises. The program is called OSU Assist. The program is a four-person response team; a multi-disciplinary group of mental health professionals, peer support specialists and community health workers. The team...
Strangest Things Haunted Farm opens in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Just in time for October, there's a haunted farm that opened on Friday for spooky tours. "We want to make you pee your pants, we want to make you run, we want to make you scream, we want to make you have the time of your life," says Kalin Howard, owner of Strangest Things Haunted Farm.
Trial pending for man charge with running over two people
EUGENE, Ore. — Our station has continuing coverage about an 18-year-old man who faces multiple charges, including murder. This, after police say he ran over two people earlier this month. Killing one and injuring the other. Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow says that the charges against Anthony Charles...
Negotiations continue on Weyerhaeuser worker contract
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — After nearly three weeks of striking, negotiations between Weyerhaeuser and its employees began again Friday morning. The company had rejected the counter-proposal the workers and union had submitted two weeks ago, last week, standing firm on the company's previous proposal. After a short meeting last...
Eugene Police ask if you can help identify this suspect
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say that on March 30, 2022, a Eugene mother and her teen daughter went to dinner at a restaurant and parked their car in the restaurant's lot. The mother and daughter said when they returned to their vehicle they found the passenger window shattered and the teen's school bag gone. They say inside the bag had been her keys, school computer, and a wallet with the teen's debit and social security cards.
YMCA community capital campaign complete after $1 million Tykeson match exceeded
EUGENE, Ore. — The $5 million Community Phase of the Capital Campaign for a new YMCA is compete, just 10 months after it launched. This comes as the $1 million match offered by the Tykeson Family Foundation has been met. “This is a testament to this community’s vision of...
