Read full article on original website
Related
WSAZ
Herd soccer beats Robert Morris
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 6th ranked Marshall men’s soccer team registered their 6th win of the year Tuesday night as they beat Robert Morris by a score of 3-1. The Herd’s record is now 6-1-2 and they remain unbeaten at home this season at 5-0. Marshall’s Joao Sousa scored in the 37th minute and Matthew Bell blasted another one in the 84th minute. Robert Morris made it interesting 1:22 later when they finally scored. Just under 2 minutes later, the Herd iced it with a goal by Taimu Okiyoshi.
WSAZ
West Virginia Pumpkin Festival Parade
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s West Virginia Pumpkin Festival week in Milton and the stakes are high. Try Milton swelling to the third most populous city in the Mountain State as 40,000 visitors are expected for this sweetest of all fall festivals. As always the festival kicked off with a rousing start on Sunday as the grand parade worked its way from Pumpkin Park past venerable Perry Morris Square. Tony had a front row seat on Main street for this “everything pumpkin” jaunt downtown!
WSAZ
Halloween fun with Wolfe Mountain Entertainment
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Wolfe Mountain is getting ready to host its 8th annual haunted house, Nightmare on Main Street. Dates are Oct 21-22, 27-29, and 31, 2022. It runs 7-9 p.m. and is $5 per person. Nightmare on Main Street is located at Wolfe Mountain Entertainment at 320 East...
WSAZ
FestivFALL is back
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mackenzie Spencer, FestivALL Executive Director, discusses the upcoming FestivFALL schedule. Charleston once again becomes a work of art October 7-16 with music, theater, art, dance, family fun and so much more!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAZ
Onebox with West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new product is bringing hope for those with Substance Use Disorder. For more information, visit: www.wvdii.org/onebox or call 681-205-2287. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
WSAZ
Girl Scouts launching new products
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You may be familiar with the popular Girl Scout Cookies in the spring, but have you heard of Dulce Daises, Peanut Butter Penguins or Mint Trefoils?. These are just a few of the tasty options the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond are selling as part of this year’s Fall Product Program.
WSAZ
William Shatner coming to the Clay Center
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Award-winning actor, producer, director, and writer William Shatner is coming to the Clay Center in Charleston, West Virginia. Audiences will enjoy a screening of the classic film Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan on the big screen, followed by a live conversation with the one and only “Captain James T. Kirk.”
WSAZ
Broadband expanding into Lawrence County, Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - High-speed internet is something a lot of us have come to rely on, but if you live in a rural community that option isn’t always at your fingertips. Wayne Taylor, for instance, who lives in the Aid community of Lawrence County, Ohio, works as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAZ
Salvation Army is taking Angel Tree Applications
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Many people don’t start thinking about the December holiday season until after the Trick-or-Treat or Thanksgiving, but the Salvation Army is getting to work now to make sure children in our region have a happy holiday. Applications can now be taken for this year’s Angel...
WSAZ
W.Va. PSC calls for statewide investigation of Frontier Communications
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Public Service Commission is calling for a statewide investigation regarding service issues with Frontier Communications. In July, the Kanawha County Commission filed a complaint requesting that the PSC open a general investigation into Frontier’s service. On Tuesday, PSC officials filed a...
WSAZ
Murder charges pending against shooting suspect
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man has been arrested and faces a pending first-degree murder charge following a shooting Friday, according to the Mason Police Department. The shooting happened Friday around 3 p.m. along Front Street. Officers identified the victim as Jason Pierce, of Rutland, Ohio, and they...
WSAZ
17 convicted after large-scale drug trafficking organization dismantled
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A final sentencing was carried out Monday in connection with an investigation that dismantled a large-scale drug trafficking organization that operated primarily in communities in Charleston, Rand and St. Albans, United States Attorney Will Thompson announced Monday during a press conference. The DTO organization has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSAZ
Woman’s body discovered during well-being check by police
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - During a well-being check Tuesday, the Charleston Police Department discovered a body. Officers report when they arrived at the home in the 1300 block of Adele Street, they could see a body lying on the living room floor through a window. According to Charleston Police, officers...
WSAZ
Deputies reviewing surveillance video from attempted ATM theft
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An ATM machine was ripped from the ground and dragged several feet away from a bank early Monday morning, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the attempted theft happened around 3:30 a.m. at a bank along Railroad Avenue in Elkview. Deputies...
WSAZ
‘She was just perfect all around, I don’t know why somebody would do this’: Lisa Geiger’s neighbor reacts to homicide
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - People who live on Adele Street on Charleston’s West Side have been grappling with heavy emotions since Charleston Police discovered the body of 58-year-old Lisa Geiger after a well-being check Tuesday morning. Geiger’s death is now being investigated as a homicide. “We were able...
Comments / 0