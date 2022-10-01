ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
While Waiting For Watson, can we have a real talk about the Browns? – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns lost 23-20 in Atlanta:. 1. Given Jacoby Brissett’s rocky second half and horrendous back-to-back plays near the end of the game, the drumbeat for Deshaun Watson will sound louder than John Adams in his prime banging his drum from the old Cleveland Stadium bleachers. Watson still has seven more games on his suspension.
Will Myles Garrett or Jadeveon Clowney suit up this week? + Lance Reisland on the Falcons loss

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are on to Week 5 beginning today and we’re turning the page as well on a Wednesday Orange and Brown Talk Podcast -- well, mostly. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe start the pod off by talking about the three things they’re thinking as Chargers week kicks off. Will Myles Garrett or Jadeveon Clowney play? Is the defense in trouble? What challenges do the Chargers pose?
Cleveland Heights, Hudson can clinch conference crowns, Elyria Catholic-North Olmsted can swing GLC: Week 8 high school football preview

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Conference championships could be for the taking, and playoff previews also could be in store for Week 8 of the high school football season. Only three games Friday will match six teams in this week’s cleveland.com Top 25, highlighted by No. 1 Archbishop Hoban’s visit to No. 23 St. Vincent-St. Mary to renew their Akron rivalry — perhaps for the final time — and No. 19 Elyria Catholic visiting No. 25 North Olmsted in a big Great Lakes Conference tilt.
