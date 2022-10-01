Read full article on original website
AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State football on Nathan Baird’s Week 6 ballot? College rankings
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As soon as I thought Ohio State football and Georgia had separated themselves in the top two spots of the AP Top 25, things got slightly more complicated Saturday. Not for OSU, which beat Rutgers 49-10 without two of the best offensive players in the country....
Bengals land atop shifting AFC North landscape thanks to a ‘fortuitous’ series of events
CINCINNATI, Ohio — A wild day in the AFC North changed Ted Karras’ plans on Sunday. The Bengals starting center told his girlfriend he would go for a walk with her after the Browns game against the Falcons ended. He was still sitting at the television thirty minutes...
While Waiting For Watson, can we have a real talk about the Browns? – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns lost 23-20 in Atlanta:. 1. Given Jacoby Brissett’s rocky second half and horrendous back-to-back plays near the end of the game, the drumbeat for Deshaun Watson will sound louder than John Adams in his prime banging his drum from the old Cleveland Stadium bleachers. Watson still has seven more games on his suspension.
Kevin Stefanski is right: Part of the Browns’ loss to Falcons is on him – Terry Pluto
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski vs. Atlanta Falcons, October 2, 2022 — CLEVELAND, Ohio – This is bad. This is real bad, Browns fans. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Why didn’t Mayor Bibb meet early on with Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon? Editorial
No one who’s paid a whit of attention to Eric Gordon’s 11 years at the helm of the Cleveland schools can doubt the vision, dedication, hard work, empathy and investment in achieving excellence for the kids, parents, teachers and administrators of the Cleveland schools that he brought to the job -- or the importance of education to Cleveland’s future.
How Denzel Ward, Grant Delpit and the rest of the Browns defense graded vs. the Falcons
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Without Myles Garrett due to his car accident, the Browns had trouble containing the Falcons’ offense during Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. On 55 snaps, cornerback Denzel Ward led the unit in overall defensive grading with an overall 86.7 rating, according to Pro Football Focus.
Cleveland Browns get run over by Atlanta ground game: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns (2-2) lost to the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) primarily because they couldn’t stop Atlanta’s ground game. Despite their leading rusher, Corderrelle Patterson, sitting out most of the second half Atlanta had 202 yards rushing to Cleveland’s 177 yards. It didn’t help...
Watch José Ramírez give the Guardians the lead with a two-run double vs. KC (Video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — José Ramírez notched his 123rd and 124th RBI of the season for the Guardians on Tuesday when he launched a two-run double off the wall in center field against Kansas City lefty Daniel Lynch. Ramírez picked out a 2-1 fastball that Lynch left out...
Cleveland Guardians opening playoff starter Shane Bieber has defied the odds – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Do Cleveland baseball fans take Shane Bieber for granted?. A Cy Young Award winner ... sure. But we’ve had those before in Cleveland. Corey Kluber won two (2014, 2017). Cliff Lee (2008) and C.C. Sabathia (2007) won them back to back. Add in Bieber’s 2020 award and that’s five Cy Young seasons in the last 16 years.
Twinsburg boys golf makes strides in final league tournament
It’s a good time of the year for Jack Phillips and Mica Thirion to play some of their finest golf. With league events and the Division I sectional tournament action happening, it is perfect timing to play well for the Twinsburg duo. Twinsburg head coach Scott Levey is looking for his improving club...
Will Myles Garrett or Jadeveon Clowney suit up this week? + Lance Reisland on the Falcons loss
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are on to Week 5 beginning today and we’re turning the page as well on a Wednesday Orange and Brown Talk Podcast -- well, mostly. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe start the pod off by talking about the three things they’re thinking as Chargers week kicks off. Will Myles Garrett or Jadeveon Clowney play? Is the defense in trouble? What challenges do the Chargers pose?
Cleveland Heights, Hudson can clinch conference crowns, Elyria Catholic-North Olmsted can swing GLC: Week 8 high school football preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Conference championships could be for the taking, and playoff previews also could be in store for Week 8 of the high school football season. Only three games Friday will match six teams in this week’s cleveland.com Top 25, highlighted by No. 1 Archbishop Hoban’s visit to No. 23 St. Vincent-St. Mary to renew their Akron rivalry — perhaps for the final time — and No. 19 Elyria Catholic visiting No. 25 North Olmsted in a big Great Lakes Conference tilt.
Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals: Live updates from Game 161
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Josh Naylor and the American League Central Division Champion Guardians face the Royals at Progressive Field. Get live updates during the game below, including cleveland.com beat writers Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga. Click here if you have trouble seeing the updates. Guardians AL Central championship merchandise...
AL wild card picture starting to clear: Guardians vs. Rays matchup likely
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The wild card race is coming to a close, which means the Guardians are close to finding out who they will play in the best-of-three postseason series starting Friday at Progressive Field. Toronto claimed the top wild card spot on Monday night with a win over Baltimore...
Cleveland Cavaliers have NBA’s ‘best young core,’ according to general managers in annual preseason survey
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers are officially on the NBA radar. The annual NBA GM Survey -- a compilation of 50 questions about the best teams, players, coaches and offseason moves -- was released Tuesday morning, and the Cavs received plenty of acclaim. Cleveland not only topped the list...
Zac Taylor talks struggling run game, Tee Higgins injury update: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals are sitting in as good of a position as they could have considering the last two weeks of the regular season. They’ve won two games in a row and have a chance to get above .500 with a win over the Ravens on Sunday in Baltimore.
How Nick Chubb, Jacoby Brissett and the rest of the Browns offense graded vs. the Falcons
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Browns offense struggled to put points on the board, during Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. On 19 snaps, receiver David Bell led the Browns offensive unit in overall offensive grading, with a 84.3 rating, according to Pro Football Focus.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: How to watch live for free (10/2/22)
The Chiefs and Buccaneers will try to bounce back from tough-luck losses in Week 3 when they face off on Sunday night. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: FuboTV (free trial); DirecTV Stream (free trial) and Hulu Live TV (free trial). Kansas City gave up a...
