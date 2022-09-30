Read full article on original website
rockytopinsider.com
Highly Touted Tennessee Commit Announces Visit For Alabama Game
Four-star Tennessee commit Chandavian Bradley is visiting Knoxville for next weekend’s matchup against Alabama, the Platte City, Missouri native announced Monday night. Bradley is making his second trip to Tennessee since committing to Josh Heupel and his staff in mid July. The edge rusher is the second highest rated commit in Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class and the highest rated defensive commit.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Baseball Conference Schedule Changed After SEC Mistake
The SEC made a faux pas. After releasing its members baseball schedules in mid September, the conference quickly retracted the schedule’s due to a mistake. Nearly three weeks later, the SEC released an updated schedule Tuesday morning. The major change was the reason the SEC originally retracted the schedule.
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Rick Barnes Talks To Open Tennessee Media Day
Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes met with the local media Tuesday afternoon to begin the Vols’ in house media day. Barnes discussed the Vols’ first week of practice and where he would like to see his team grow from where they are now. “Excited about our guys,” Barnes...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Practice Observations: Oct. 4
Tennessee’s men’s basketball team held a practice open to the media Tuesday afternoon to conclude the Vols’ in house media day. Eighth-year head coach Rick Barnes put his team in an extended scrimmage portion for the majority of the afternoon practice. Freshman D.J. Jefferson worked off to...
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee HC Josh Heupel Opens Up LSU Week
Fresh off the bye week, the eighth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers are now gearing up for their third Top 25 showdown of the season with No. 25 LSU. Tennessee will look to put an end to a five-game losing streak against the Tigers this Saturday in Baton Rouge at 11 a.m. CT/12 noon ET.
rockytopinsider.com
Kick Off Time, Broadcast Details Set For Tennessee-Alabama
Tennessee’s week seven matchup with Alabama will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET with CBS broadcasting the game, the SEC announced Monday. The Third Saturday in October will mark Tennessee’s second time playing on the SEC on CBS game of the week after the Vols faced Florida in the same time spot.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Media Day: Players and Coaches Talk to Start Fall Practices
Tennessee Basketball’s Media Day in Knoxville is officially in the books. For the first time this fall, the media was allowed in the facility to speak with the players and coaches of the Tennessee basketball team before watching practice later in the day. Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes, in...
rockytopinsider.com
What Hendon Hooker and Company Need to Do Against LSU to Have Success
With a week of rest now behind them, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker and the rest of the Vols’ offense are now preparing to take on No. 25 LSU this Saturday in Baton Rouge. While LSU doesn’t bring a world-beating defense to the table, the Tigers have been one of...
