New Britain, CT

New Britain Herald

Berlin volleyball rolling, going for win No. 8 against Plainville tonight

The Berlin High School girls volleyball team made it three in a row by sweeping Lewis Mills in a home-and-home series, and downing East Catholic earlier in the week to improve their record to 7-3. With a sizeable crowd on hand the Redcoats dominated Friday's match, 12-10-18, with strong all-around...
BERLIN, CT
Register Citizen

The GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll Week 5: Southington now solid No. 1 as upsets abound; Cheshire replaces Trumbull

After the past couple of weeks of CIAC football, there are a couple of different ways voters in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll could have gone. There’s the tear-it-up tact, reevaluating 1-through-15, dropping those teams they’d ranked highly like Shelton and Trumbull and finding spots for the teams who beat them (and the teams who beat those teams: howdy, Notre Dame-West Haven, receiving votes for the first time since the preseason).
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Joseph A. Pascal

Joseph A. Pascal, 91, of Farmington and formerly of New Britain, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Born on April 5, 1931 in New Britain, he was the son of the late Dominic and Palma (Maleno) Pascal. A Veteran of the Korean War, Joseph proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He earned his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Hartford and his MBA from Brown University.
FARMINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Dawn (Aurore) Frasier

Dawn (Aurore) Frasier, 72, of New Britain, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, after a long courageous battle with lung cancer. She was surrounded by family when she went to see Jesus. She was born Nov. 4, 1949, in Frenchville, ME, and was the daughter of the late Lucien and Rosalie (Ouellette) Paradis.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: Another Football Fight

2022-10-02@1:10pm–#Norwalk CT– Another fight at Norwalk High School-Brien McMahon High School. Radio reports say a coach was punched in the face. Police are on the way. UPDATE: The coach was hit in the head with a helmet. By Stephen Krauchick. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has...
NORWALK, CT
New Britain Herald

Steven Pietrowicz

On Oct. 1st, 2022, Steven Pietrowicz, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and Friend passed away unexpectedly at the age of 63. Steven was born on Aug. 4th, 1959 to William and Gladys Pietrowicz. He was raised in Plainville along with his two siblings, William Pietrowicz of New Britain & Susan Pinkham of Colchester.
PLAINVILLE, CT
connecticuthistory.org

The Windsor Economy: A River Ran Through It

Windsor’s location on the Connecticut River shaped the area’s development dating back to its earliest recorded years. Native Americans utilized the river to facilitate trade and develop seasonal agriculture. In 1633, when the English learned of a Dutch trading post in what is today Hartford, Connecticut, they made a concerted effort to establish an English outpost on the Connecticut River to support their growing interest in the fur trade. This brought English settlers to modern-day Windsor.
WINDSOR, CT
New Britain Herald

Marian Klaje Sorbo

Marian Klaje Sorbo, age 91, passed away peacefully at her home Sept. 30, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Nov. 12, 1930, to Helen and Paul Klaje in New Britain. The baby of the family, she was adored by her three siblings, Florence Zup, Paul Klaje, and Helen Ellert, all who predeceased her. She married the love of her life, Paul Joseph Sorbo in May of 1952 who preceded her in death in 2006. Their devotion to each other was always evident, and their marriage was a model for the family.
WINDSOR, CT
New Britain Herald

Denise M. Carrier

Denise M. Carrier, 67, of New Britain, daughter of the late Albert and Julia (Croteau) Carrier, passed away at home on Friday, Sept. 30th, 2022, surrounded by her loving family and caregivers. Born in New Britain on Nov. 12, 1954, Denise faced many challenges in her life, as a child born with developmental disability. Dr. Edward Scheer counseled her parents after her birth stating “There is no treatment for her condition. Just love her.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Robert (Bob) Michael Karas

Robert (Bob) Michael Karas, age 88 of New Britain, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept 30, 2022. Bob was born in St. Albans, NY on Dec. 2, 1933. The son of Joseph and Rose Karas, Bob grew up in Richmondville, NY, where he graduated from Richmondville High School, and went on to get his Associates Degree from SUNY Cobleskill.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Saint Joseph Pantry in New Britain celebrates expansion, continues to serve residents with community's help

NEW BRITAIN – The Saint Joseph Pantry celebrated its 10-year anniversary with a ribbon cutting Tuesday morning. “We know New Britain’s story and we know that we have a lot of people who are in need, so the fact that all of the members of the parishes come together to meet that need is incredibly helpful for our community, so we’re extremely grateful for the service that their providing,” New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart said.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

William 'Bill' Nyles Wixon

William "Bill" Nyles Wixon of Kensington, passed away at age 91 on Oct. 1, 2022. A graduate of Farmington High School class of 1949, he served his country during the Korean War as a member of the Army Finance Corps. Bill graduated from Bentley College and Brown University furthering his banking career, which culminated in a bank officer position at Berlin Savings Bank (now Webster Bank) in Berlin, where he retired in 1990 after 22 years of dedicated service.
BERLIN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Markus Antonio Keaton, 31, 99 Gold St., New Britain, sale of narcotic substance, two counts - pos control substance – first offense, operation of drug factory, poss intent sell/dspns narcotic, use of drug paraphernalia, crim poss firearm/amm/dfns weapon, ill poss weapon in motor vehicle, ill poss large magazine obt bef4/5/13.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Register Citizen

Police ID Simsbury motorcyclist, 24, killed in South Windsor crash

SOUTH WINDSOR — Police have identified the motorcyclist who died in a collision with a tractor-trailer early Friday morning. Nathan Dallas Eberly, 24, of Simsbury, was driving home from work at FedEx Ground on Kennedy Road when he was struck by a tractor-trailer, police said. South Windsor Police said...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain man nearly collided with state trooper, eluded police

A New Britain man was arrested Monday for allegedly fleeing a traffic stop after nearly striking a state trooper. State police on Tuesday said Christopher Nunez, 32, of 277 Chestnut St., New Britain, was arrested a day earlier on charges of engaging police in pursuit, reckless driving, operating under suspension, failure to drive in proper lane and improper turn or stop signaling.
NEW BRITAIN, CT

