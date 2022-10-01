Marian Klaje Sorbo, age 91, passed away peacefully at her home Sept. 30, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Nov. 12, 1930, to Helen and Paul Klaje in New Britain. The baby of the family, she was adored by her three siblings, Florence Zup, Paul Klaje, and Helen Ellert, all who predeceased her. She married the love of her life, Paul Joseph Sorbo in May of 1952 who preceded her in death in 2006. Their devotion to each other was always evident, and their marriage was a model for the family.

WINDSOR, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO