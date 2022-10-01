Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Berlin volleyball rolling, going for win No. 8 against Plainville tonight
The Berlin High School girls volleyball team made it three in a row by sweeping Lewis Mills in a home-and-home series, and downing East Catholic earlier in the week to improve their record to 7-3. With a sizeable crowd on hand the Redcoats dominated Friday's match, 12-10-18, with strong all-around...
Register Citizen
The GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll Week 5: Southington now solid No. 1 as upsets abound; Cheshire replaces Trumbull
After the past couple of weeks of CIAC football, there are a couple of different ways voters in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll could have gone. There’s the tear-it-up tact, reevaluating 1-through-15, dropping those teams they’d ranked highly like Shelton and Trumbull and finding spots for the teams who beat them (and the teams who beat those teams: howdy, Notre Dame-West Haven, receiving votes for the first time since the preseason).
New Britain Herald
Joseph A. Pascal
Joseph A. Pascal, 91, of Farmington and formerly of New Britain, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Born on April 5, 1931 in New Britain, he was the son of the late Dominic and Palma (Maleno) Pascal. A Veteran of the Korean War, Joseph proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He earned his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Hartford and his MBA from Brown University.
New Britain Herald
Dawn (Aurore) Frasier
Dawn (Aurore) Frasier, 72, of New Britain, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, after a long courageous battle with lung cancer. She was surrounded by family when she went to see Jesus. She was born Nov. 4, 1949, in Frenchville, ME, and was the daughter of the late Lucien and Rosalie (Ouellette) Paradis.
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: Another Football Fight
2022-10-02@1:10pm–#Norwalk CT– Another fight at Norwalk High School-Brien McMahon High School. Radio reports say a coach was punched in the face. Police are on the way. UPDATE: The coach was hit in the head with a helmet. By Stephen Krauchick. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has...
New Britain Herald
Steven Pietrowicz
On Oct. 1st, 2022, Steven Pietrowicz, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and Friend passed away unexpectedly at the age of 63. Steven was born on Aug. 4th, 1959 to William and Gladys Pietrowicz. He was raised in Plainville along with his two siblings, William Pietrowicz of New Britain & Susan Pinkham of Colchester.
connecticuthistory.org
The Windsor Economy: A River Ran Through It
Windsor’s location on the Connecticut River shaped the area’s development dating back to its earliest recorded years. Native Americans utilized the river to facilitate trade and develop seasonal agriculture. In 1633, when the English learned of a Dutch trading post in what is today Hartford, Connecticut, they made a concerted effort to establish an English outpost on the Connecticut River to support their growing interest in the fur trade. This brought English settlers to modern-day Windsor.
New Britain Herald
Marian Klaje Sorbo
Marian Klaje Sorbo, age 91, passed away peacefully at her home Sept. 30, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Nov. 12, 1930, to Helen and Paul Klaje in New Britain. The baby of the family, she was adored by her three siblings, Florence Zup, Paul Klaje, and Helen Ellert, all who predeceased her. She married the love of her life, Paul Joseph Sorbo in May of 1952 who preceded her in death in 2006. Their devotion to each other was always evident, and their marriage was a model for the family.
New Britain Herald
Denise M. Carrier
Denise M. Carrier, 67, of New Britain, daughter of the late Albert and Julia (Croteau) Carrier, passed away at home on Friday, Sept. 30th, 2022, surrounded by her loving family and caregivers. Born in New Britain on Nov. 12, 1954, Denise faced many challenges in her life, as a child born with developmental disability. Dr. Edward Scheer counseled her parents after her birth stating “There is no treatment for her condition. Just love her.”
New Britain Herald
Robert (Bob) Michael Karas
Robert (Bob) Michael Karas, age 88 of New Britain, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept 30, 2022. Bob was born in St. Albans, NY on Dec. 2, 1933. The son of Joseph and Rose Karas, Bob grew up in Richmondville, NY, where he graduated from Richmondville High School, and went on to get his Associates Degree from SUNY Cobleskill.
New Britain Herald
Saint Joseph Pantry in New Britain celebrates expansion, continues to serve residents with community's help
NEW BRITAIN – The Saint Joseph Pantry celebrated its 10-year anniversary with a ribbon cutting Tuesday morning. “We know New Britain’s story and we know that we have a lot of people who are in need, so the fact that all of the members of the parishes come together to meet that need is incredibly helpful for our community, so we’re extremely grateful for the service that their providing,” New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart said.
New Britain Herald
William 'Bill' Nyles Wixon
William "Bill" Nyles Wixon of Kensington, passed away at age 91 on Oct. 1, 2022. A graduate of Farmington High School class of 1949, he served his country during the Korean War as a member of the Army Finance Corps. Bill graduated from Bentley College and Brown University furthering his banking career, which culminated in a bank officer position at Berlin Savings Bank (now Webster Bank) in Berlin, where he retired in 1990 after 22 years of dedicated service.
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Markus Antonio Keaton, 31, 99 Gold St., New Britain, sale of narcotic substance, two counts - pos control substance – first offense, operation of drug factory, poss intent sell/dspns narcotic, use of drug paraphernalia, crim poss firearm/amm/dfns weapon, ill poss weapon in motor vehicle, ill poss large magazine obt bef4/5/13.
New Britain Herald
New Britain woman expected to face sentencing soon in double fatal crash in Southington
SOUTHINGTON -- A New Britain woman is expected to be sentenced later this month after pleading guilty to charges connected to a Southington car accident that killed two young men. Gabriella Correa, 23, of 46 Gladden St., New Britain, is free on $250,000 bond while she awaits sentencing – which...
2022 Big E was a success for Connecticut businesses
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The 2022 Big E has come to an end after 17 days of fair fun for New Englanders. Businesses representing Connecticut in the state house say this fair was a success for them after no fair in 2020 and a fair still impacted by the pandemic in 2021.
New Britain Herald
Ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate re-opening of West Hartford's LobsterCraft
WEST HARTFORD – An official ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of LobsterCraft will take place on Tuesday. The West Hartford location originally opened its doors in September 2021, and briefly closed in June 2022 for internal renovations. The official ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the West Hartford...
Register Citizen
Police ID Simsbury motorcyclist, 24, killed in South Windsor crash
SOUTH WINDSOR — Police have identified the motorcyclist who died in a collision with a tractor-trailer early Friday morning. Nathan Dallas Eberly, 24, of Simsbury, was driving home from work at FedEx Ground on Kennedy Road when he was struck by a tractor-trailer, police said. South Windsor Police said...
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Register Citizen
'I’m going to die right now': Why West Hartford pedestrians feel unsafe and how town is responding
WEST HARTFORD — In the days following the vehicular death of a pedestrian in West Hartford Center, Kerri Provost took to her blog with a critical take on the town’s pedestrian and bike safety track record. “I went hard on West Hartford,” said Provost, a Hartford resident who...
New Britain Herald
New Britain man nearly collided with state trooper, eluded police
A New Britain man was arrested Monday for allegedly fleeing a traffic stop after nearly striking a state trooper. State police on Tuesday said Christopher Nunez, 32, of 277 Chestnut St., New Britain, was arrested a day earlier on charges of engaging police in pursuit, reckless driving, operating under suspension, failure to drive in proper lane and improper turn or stop signaling.
