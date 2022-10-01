H.S. football: Neshaminy edges Pennridge in defensive battle

PERKASIE — They stressed it from start to finish that every point was going to count.

"We knew we would be in a close game against a really good team like Pennridge and we talked about how big each point was going to be," Neshaminy senior defensive lineman Nick Buchys said.

"We got the extra point on our touchdown and that turned out to be the difference. We've played some good games defensively this year, but this was our best one. Everybody just got after it."

The defensive struggle turned into a critical 7-6 win for Neshaminy over the host Rams. The victory upped Neshaminy's season mark to 4-2 while Pennridge slipped to 2-4.

"Being 4-2 is so much better than 3-3," said Buchys, an Army West Point commit. "It gets us a lot closer to a (PIAA District One) playoff berth and we just have to keep playing like we can."

Buchys led a defense that stymied the Rams twice in the final two minutes.

Trailing 7-6 with one minute, 58 seconds to play in regulation, Pennridge lined up for the go-ahead field goal only to see a high snap throw the play off kilter and then have Buchys block the kick to preserve the Neshaminy lead.

However, the Rams held Neshaminy to a three-and-out and got the ball back on the Neshaminy 37 with still over a minute to go. Pennridge advanced to the Neshaminy 15 on the drive only to see its fourth-down pass fall harmlessly incomplete.

"Our defense played really well," Neshaminy head coach Steve Wilmot said. "As a whole, everybody did a really good job.

"And don't take anything away from the Pennridge defense. They were really, really good, too. That was just two good defensive teams going at it and I'm extremely pleased to come out of here with a 7-6 win."

Three things we learned

∎ Neshaminy's defense is legit. Neshaminy shut out Abington (26-0) a week ago and did not allow the Rams an offensive point Friday night. Pennridge had five possessions that started at midfield or better, but couldn't crack the Neshaminy defense.

∎ Pennridge is no slouch on defense, either. After holding an explosive offense like Central Bucks East to 16 points in double overtime last week, the Rams continually shut down Neshaminy in what was a true defensive battle that wore out the turf between the 30s.

∎ Pennridge might have found itself its quarterback of the future in Noah Keating. The freshman, who is the grandson of former Pennridge head coach Jeff Hollenbach, displayed a nice arm and some pretty good pocket presence for a ninth grader.

Game balls

Neshaminy senior running back Markus Barnett was a true workhorse once again as he carried 34 times for a game-high 163 yards. Twenty of those carries, and 76 of the rushing yards, came in the first half.

Neshaminy junior wide receiver Travis Lavelah , who also plays defensive back and returns kicks and punts, only caught one pass, but it was a big one as his 9-yard reception, on fourth and goal from the 9, accounted for the game's only offensive score.

Pennridge sophomore defensive back Chase Marshall provided all of the Rams scoring when he intercepted a pass midway through the first quarter and raced, untouched, 59 yards for a touchdown.

They said it

"Our defense was lights out for the second straight week," Pennridge head coach Chuck Burgy said. "It's just tough with the loss last week (in double overtime against Central Bucks East) and then another tight one tonight."

