ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perkasie, PA

H.S. football: Neshaminy edges Pennridge in defensive battle

By Drew Markol, Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 4 days ago

PERKASIE — They stressed it from start to finish that every point was going to count.

"We knew we would be in a close game against a really good team like Pennridge and we talked about how big each point was going to be," Neshaminy senior defensive lineman Nick Buchys said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XeWaT_0iHcvvu000

"We got the extra point on our touchdown and that turned out to be the difference. We've played some good games defensively this year, but this was our best one. Everybody just got after it."

The defensive struggle turned into a critical 7-6 win for Neshaminy over the host Rams. The victory upped Neshaminy's season mark to 4-2 while Pennridge slipped to 2-4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Stk5j_0iHcvvu000

"Being 4-2 is so much better than 3-3," said Buchys, an Army West Point commit. "It gets us a lot closer to a (PIAA District One) playoff berth and we just have to keep playing like we can."

Take a look: Adam Beach has Upper Moreland rolling right along

Buchys led a defense that stymied the Rams twice in the final two minutes.

Trailing 7-6 with one minute, 58 seconds to play in regulation, Pennridge lined up for the go-ahead field goal only to see a high snap throw the play off kilter and then have Buchys block the kick to preserve the Neshaminy lead.

However, the Rams held Neshaminy to a three-and-out and got the ball back on the Neshaminy 37 with still over a minute to go. Pennridge advanced to the Neshaminy 15 on the drive only to see its fourth-down pass fall harmlessly incomplete.

"Our defense played really well," Neshaminy head coach Steve Wilmot said. "As a whole, everybody did a really good job.

"And don't take anything away from the Pennridge defense. They were really, really good, too. That was just two good defensive teams going at it and I'm extremely pleased to come out of here with a 7-6 win."

Three things we learned

∎ Neshaminy's defense is legit. Neshaminy shut out Abington (26-0) a week ago and did not allow the Rams an offensive point Friday night. Pennridge had five possessions that started at midfield or better, but couldn't crack the Neshaminy defense.

∎ Pennridge is no slouch on defense, either. After holding an explosive offense like Central Bucks East to 16 points in double overtime last week, the Rams continually shut down Neshaminy in what was a true defensive battle that wore out the turf between the 30s.

∎ Pennridge might have found itself its quarterback of the future in Noah Keating. The freshman, who is the grandson of former Pennridge head coach Jeff Hollenbach, displayed a nice arm and some pretty good pocket presence for a ninth grader.

Wrapping it up: Highlights from Week 6 of the football season

For subscribers: Take a look at five of the top performers from Week 5 of the season

Game balls

Neshaminy senior running back Markus Barnett was a true workhorse once again as he carried 34 times for a game-high 163 yards. Twenty of those carries, and 76 of the rushing yards, came in the first half.

Neshaminy junior wide receiver Travis Lavelah , who also plays defensive back and returns kicks and punts, only caught one pass, but it was a big one as his 9-yard reception, on fourth and goal from the 9, accounted for the game's only offensive score.

Pennridge sophomore defensive back Chase Marshall provided all of the Rams scoring when he intercepted a pass midway through the first quarter and raced, untouched, 59 yards for a touchdown.

They said it

"Our defense was lights out for the second straight week," Pennridge head coach Chuck Burgy said. "It's just tough with the loss last week (in double overtime against Central Bucks East) and then another tight one tonight."

Drew Markol: dmarkol@theintell.com ; @amarkol

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: H.S. football: Neshaminy edges Pennridge in defensive battle

Comments / 0

Related
High School Football PRO

Doylestown, October 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Abington High School football team will have a game with Central Bucks West High School on October 03, 2022, 12:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
DOYLESTOWN, PA
PhillyBite

Best Golf Courses in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking to play golf in Pennsylvania, there are several great options. These include Oakmont in Oakmont, Merion in Ardmore, Aronimink in Newtown Square, and Fox Chapel in Pittsburgh. All are worth a visit. In addition to the ones listed here, there are also many other courses in the state that you might want to check out.
OAKMONT, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report

A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
tigerdroppings.com

Brian Kelly Provides Update On Sevyn Banks' Spinal Injury

LSU defensive back Sevyn Banks suffered a spinal cord bruise while defining the opening kickoff vs. Auburn last week, coach Brian Kelly said on Monday. Kelly added that there no structural issues with the injury which is good news and puts Banks in a similar recovery timeline as safety Major Burns.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Perkasie, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Perkasie, PA
City
Langhorne, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

This Bucks County Catholic School Recently Had Students Recognized by a Major Scholarship Corporation

The school had several students that were recognized for their academic prowess. Students from a Bucks County Catholic school were recently recognized by a major scholarship foundation for their academic records. Staff writers at CatholicPhilly.com wrote about the local students. Rohan Rathod and Daniel L. Romano, both students at Archbishop...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

After 50 years, Lastick Furniture in Pottstown to close

POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A longtime fixture in downtown Pottstown is going out of business. Lastick Furniture & Floor Coverings announced Tuesday that it will be closing its doors on East High Street after nearly 50 years of serving customers from throughout southeastern Pennsylvania, including Berks, Bucks, Chester and Montgomery counties.
POTTSTOWN, PA
NBC Sports

Union announce new 170,000 square foot waterfront complex

The red-hot, first-place Philadelphia Union announced plans Tuesday for a gigantic new $55 million waterfront complex that the team says is expected to open in 2023 and 2024. The WSFS Bank Sportsplex will be a "365-day-a-year", 170,000 square foot sports complex on the Chester waterfront, the team said in a release Tuesday, that will bring the organization's academies into one central location alongside their home stadium Subaru Park.
CHESTER, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Beach
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Army West Point#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sports#Piaa
PhillyBite

5 Best Diners in Pennsylvania

- There are many excellent vintage diners in Pennsylvania. These diners are usually pre-1980 and have their own backstories, personalities, and local fan bases. These diners are true slices of American history and culture. The best part is that they offer a taste of the local area. The food served at these diners is always fresh and made with local ingredients.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
WLWT 5

Jury selected in West Chester's quadruple homicide trial

A jury of eight men and four women were selected Tuesday in a West Chester quadruple homicide trial. Gurpreet Singh, 40, faces four counts of aggravated murder. According to officials, jury members will report to the West Chester County courthouse. around 1 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 5 to begin proceedings. Jury...
WEST CHESTER, PA
Daily Voice

Bicyclist Struck, Killed By Car In Bucks County: Report

A 40-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a Ford Mustang in Bucks County on Wednesday, Sept. 28, LevittownNow reports. The Mustang was heading east on New Falls Road and Bristol-Oxford Valley Road in Bristol Township struck the cyclist, who was coming from the westbound lane into the eastbound lane around 8:25 p.m., the outlet says citing local police.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
PhillyBite

Best Barn Wedding Venues in the Philadelphia Region

Philadelphia, PA - When planning your wedding, consider an outdoor ceremony and cocktail hour at one of the best barn wedding venues in the Philadelphia area. Barn on Bridge features original wood beams from 1773 and a tented Upper Garden. The historic property was once a dairy farm and can accommodate up to 200 guests. The venue can also accommodate a smaller reception in its tented space.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Where are The Best Pennsylvania Furniture Stores

- If you are looking for furniture that fits the modern style, you've come to the right place. With over 200 different brands to choose from, you're sure to find something that suits your home's decor. Here are some places you may want to check out. Located in Arch Street, Fryburg, Grossman Furniture is a historic building that offers modern and artistic pieces for your home. You'll find everything from modern couches to rustic wood accent tables.
EPHRATA, PA
VISTA.Today

Coatesville Heiress Makes Forbes List of America’s Wealthiest People

Campbell's headquarters in Camden, New Jersey.Image via Campbell Soup Co. Along with seven other billionaires, Coatesville resident Mary Alice Dorrance Malone is one of the wealthiest in the Philadelphia area who made the Forbes 400 ranking of the richest Americans, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Bucks County Courier Times

Bucks County Courier Times

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
871K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Levittown, PA from Bucks County Courier Times.

 http://buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy