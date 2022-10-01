ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

MMAmania.com

Four-division boxing champ Adrien Broner calls out Nate Diaz: ‘Let’s get it!’

While Nate Diaz certainly has the attention of the freak show faction in boxing, he now has an offer to fight from a legit name in Adrien Broner. While Broner’s best days are behind him, he has amassed a 34-4-1 professional boxing record over 14 years and has held multiple championship belts in four different weight classes. Given this would be Diaz’s first official foray into boxing, Broner’s recent 1-2-1 record over the past five years could be seen as a plus. He also weighed in at 146 pounds for his last fight, giving the 170-pound Nate a significant size advantage.
MMAmania.com

Sean O’Malley declares Conor McGregor the G.O.A.T. and ‘there’s not even anyone that close’

There’s no denying Conor McGregor’s impact on mixed martial arts (MMA). Bursting onto the scene in April 2013, “The Notorious” ignited an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) run that got off to the races unlike any other before it. McGregor’s rise to superstardom inspired several of today’s up-and-coming talents. Amongst the current crop doing work in their division is “Suga” Sean O’Malley, who feels McGregor’s importance can’t be understated.
MMAmania.com

Bo Nickal believes he and Khamzat Chimaev are ‘on different levels’ — ‘Bro, you can’t even beat the scale’

Bo Nickal feels he’s for Khazmat Chimaev right away. The newest member of Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) roster hasn’t even fought for five minutes in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career as a whole. After Nickal made his initial callout of Chimaev following his contract-winning performance last week (Sept. 27, 2022), Chimaev hit the upstart with a, “Who’s that guy?”
MMAmania.com

Shredded! Twitter reacts to viral photo of bio-jacked Dana White flaunting six-pack abs — ‘Scam’

UFC President Dana White recently turned his Instagram account into an infomercial for 10X Health System, founded by fitness flavor of the month Gary Brecka. The “professional human biologist, entrepreneur, and Founder of Streamline Medical Group” (according to his LinkedIn page) previously used his “Personalized Precision Wellness” (some might say “witchcraft”) to predict White would be dead in roughly 10 years.
MMAmania.com

WWE Extreme Rules 2022: Daniel Cormier set to referee Riddle vs. Rollins in Philadelphia

Daniel Cormier will finally be making his WWE debut, but not in the way many expected. “DC” is a long-time fan of WWE and has made it no secret that he’d love to work for the promotion in some capacity one of these days. For a hot minute it looked like UFC could lose Cormier to the WWE as a commentator, but that wasn’t to be. Instead, Cormier continues to be the third man in the booth at many UFC events, much to the dismay of some fighters and fans who feel he’s biased.
MMAmania.com

Oddsmaker have Bo Nickal as smaller underdog than Nate Diaz in potential future Khamzat Chimaev clash

Khamzat Chimaev versus Bo Nickal is already starting to feel like an inevitable match up. New Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster member, Nickal, has made it clear that he believes he’s ready for Chimaev as soon as possible despite only having three professional mixed martial arts (MMA) fights. The Middleweight uber-prospect will make his debut at UFC 282 against Jamie Pickett on Dec. 10, 2022, but oddsmakers have already provided a line for a hypothetical meeting with “Borz.”
MMAmania.com

Cheyanne Vlismas vs. Cory McKenna set to battle at UFC Vegas 66

Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) final event of the year is stacking up nicely. MMA Mania’s Alex Behunin confirmed with sources today (Tues., Oct. 4, 2022) that a clash between Strawweight prospects, Cheyanne Vlismas and Cory McKenna, will go down at UFC Vegas 66 in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 17, 2022.
MMAmania.com

Tito Ortiz reflects on Dana White boxing match falling through: ‘It was a lose-lose situation for me’

Tito Ortiz versus Dana White in a boxing match is on the long list of fights that got away. Despite the working relationship they once had as Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight champion and promotional president, Ortiz and White weren’t the fondest of each other back in the day. The pair disliked each other enough that they tried to arrange a boxing match that came very close to happening, White going as far as to even get his license to fight.
MMAmania.com

Mackenzie Dern booted from strawweight Top 5 in latest UFC rankings update

Grappling phenom Mackenzie Dern lost a majority decision to Yan Xiaonan in the UFC Vegas 61 headliner last weekend at APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, and has now dropped two of her last three fights inside the Octagon. As a result, Dern dropped to No. 6 in the strawweight Top 15, trading places with Yan in the latest UFC rankings update.
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Tito Ortiz predicts ‘rude awakening’ for Jake Paul in Anderson Silva boxing match

Jake Paul has very carefully and successfully managed his professional boxing career. He rose through the ranks in a unique fashion, moving from fellow social media stars to professional athletes to actual MMA fighters. Even the MMA fighters were carefully selected, as Paul took out both Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley — a pair of wrestlers closer to the end of their athletic careers than the start.
COMBAT SPORTS

