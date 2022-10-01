Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
WRONG! Doctors horrified by ‘violent’ attempts to fix Aaron Pico’s dislocated shoulder at Bellator 286
Featherweight phenom Aaron Pico suffered a dislocated shoulder in the opening round of his Jeremy Kennedy fight, losing by way of medical TKO at the Bellator 286 MMA event last weekend in Long Beach, Calif., snapping a six-fight win streak in the process. Coach Brandon Gibson tried to keep Pico...
MMAmania.com
Emotional Mackenzie Dern releases statement after close loss at UFC Vegas 61: ‘I messed up’
ADCC and IBJJF world champion, Mackenzie Dern, crossed over from Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition to mixed martial arts (MMA) to become an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion. And while she hit another setback last night (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) against Yan Xiaonan at UFC Vegas 61, she insists she’ll reach her goal.
MMAmania.com
Four-division boxing champ Adrien Broner calls out Nate Diaz: ‘Let’s get it!’
While Nate Diaz certainly has the attention of the freak show faction in boxing, he now has an offer to fight from a legit name in Adrien Broner. While Broner’s best days are behind him, he has amassed a 34-4-1 professional boxing record over 14 years and has held multiple championship belts in four different weight classes. Given this would be Diaz’s first official foray into boxing, Broner’s recent 1-2-1 record over the past five years could be seen as a plus. He also weighed in at 146 pounds for his last fight, giving the 170-pound Nate a significant size advantage.
MMAmania.com
Sean O’Malley declares Conor McGregor the G.O.A.T. and ‘there’s not even anyone that close’
There’s no denying Conor McGregor’s impact on mixed martial arts (MMA). Bursting onto the scene in April 2013, “The Notorious” ignited an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) run that got off to the races unlike any other before it. McGregor’s rise to superstardom inspired several of today’s up-and-coming talents. Amongst the current crop doing work in their division is “Suga” Sean O’Malley, who feels McGregor’s importance can’t be understated.
MMAmania.com
Sterling: TJ Dillashaw employed ‘some type of doctor or little microdosing’ to use PEDs for UFC 280
Reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will make his next 135-pound title defense against former division kingpin TJ Dillashaw in the upcoming UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event on Sat., Oct. 22, 2022 at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi. And Sterling is already making his...
MMAmania.com
Daniel Cormier kicks off WWE career by cutting boring ‘Fight Pit’ promo over Zoom
Former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier will serve as the special guest referee at the upcoming WWE “Extreme Rules” pay-per-view (PPV) event this weekend in Philadelphia, Pa., because the promotion needs someone to “lay down the law” when Matt Riddle battles Seth Rollins in a special “Fight Pit” match.
MMAmania.com
Bo Nickal believes he and Khamzat Chimaev are ‘on different levels’ — ‘Bro, you can’t even beat the scale’
Bo Nickal feels he’s for Khazmat Chimaev right away. The newest member of Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) roster hasn’t even fought for five minutes in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career as a whole. After Nickal made his initial callout of Chimaev following his contract-winning performance last week (Sept. 27, 2022), Chimaev hit the upstart with a, “Who’s that guy?”
MMAmania.com
Shredded! Twitter reacts to viral photo of bio-jacked Dana White flaunting six-pack abs — ‘Scam’
UFC President Dana White recently turned his Instagram account into an infomercial for 10X Health System, founded by fitness flavor of the month Gary Brecka. The “professional human biologist, entrepreneur, and Founder of Streamline Medical Group” (according to his LinkedIn page) previously used his “Personalized Precision Wellness” (some might say “witchcraft”) to predict White would be dead in roughly 10 years.
MMAmania.com
Dieting Paddy Pimblett back in training camp for UFC return: ‘We’ve got a potential date’
Binge eater Paddy Pimblett is going on a diet. That’s the bad news, at least for him. The good news is “The Baddy” doesn’t have to go cold turkey (or eat cold turkey) right out of the gate because he still has several weeks before making his Octagon return.
MMAmania.com
Report: Khamzat passport seized in Russia, UFC star detained until further notice (Updated)
UFC middleweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev is currently detained in St. Petersburg, Russia, after having his passport seized by the Russian government. “Borz” was on his way to Chechnya and was expected to travel to Brazil later this week, but all future plans are currently on hold until further notice.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Bo Nickal talks UFC debut, ‘If I’m on the prelims, I’ll retire’
It takes a lifetime of hard work and wrestling accomplishment to become an overnight sensation, but Bo Nickal is taking the MMA world by storm. Two effortless finish wins on “Contenders Series” have fans very excited about the Middleweight’s championship potential, but some have cautioned that too quick a rise could backfire.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 61 results: Matches to make for ‘Dern vs. Yan’ main card winners
UFC Vegas 61 went down last night (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a headlining bout that saw Yan Xiaonan defeat Mackenzie Dern via majority decision (highlights). In the co-headlining act, Randy Brown edged out Francisco Trinaldo after 15 minutes of back-and-forth action.
MMAmania.com
WWE Extreme Rules 2022: Daniel Cormier set to referee Riddle vs. Rollins in Philadelphia
Daniel Cormier will finally be making his WWE debut, but not in the way many expected. “DC” is a long-time fan of WWE and has made it no secret that he’d love to work for the promotion in some capacity one of these days. For a hot minute it looked like UFC could lose Cormier to the WWE as a commentator, but that wasn’t to be. Instead, Cormier continues to be the third man in the booth at many UFC events, much to the dismay of some fighters and fans who feel he’s biased.
MMAmania.com
Oddsmaker have Bo Nickal as smaller underdog than Nate Diaz in potential future Khamzat Chimaev clash
Khamzat Chimaev versus Bo Nickal is already starting to feel like an inevitable match up. New Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster member, Nickal, has made it clear that he believes he’s ready for Chimaev as soon as possible despite only having three professional mixed martial arts (MMA) fights. The Middleweight uber-prospect will make his debut at UFC 282 against Jamie Pickett on Dec. 10, 2022, but oddsmakers have already provided a line for a hypothetical meeting with “Borz.”
MMAmania.com
Cheyanne Vlismas vs. Cory McKenna set to battle at UFC Vegas 66
Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) final event of the year is stacking up nicely. MMA Mania’s Alex Behunin confirmed with sources today (Tues., Oct. 4, 2022) that a clash between Strawweight prospects, Cheyanne Vlismas and Cory McKenna, will go down at UFC Vegas 66 in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 17, 2022.
MMAmania.com
Tito Ortiz reflects on Dana White boxing match falling through: ‘It was a lose-lose situation for me’
Tito Ortiz versus Dana White in a boxing match is on the long list of fights that got away. Despite the working relationship they once had as Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight champion and promotional president, Ortiz and White weren’t the fondest of each other back in the day. The pair disliked each other enough that they tried to arrange a boxing match that came very close to happening, White going as far as to even get his license to fight.
MMAmania.com
Latest UFC Vegas 62 fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Grasso vs. Araujo’ on Oct. 15
Broadcast: ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card) 145 lbs.: Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Joanderson Brito. *Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*. To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 62 news and notes be sure to hit up our...
MMAmania.com
Mackenzie Dern booted from strawweight Top 5 in latest UFC rankings update
Grappling phenom Mackenzie Dern lost a majority decision to Yan Xiaonan in the UFC Vegas 61 headliner last weekend at APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, and has now dropped two of her last three fights inside the Octagon. As a result, Dern dropped to No. 6 in the strawweight Top 15, trading places with Yan in the latest UFC rankings update.
MMAmania.com
Fighters and fans not impressed with Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook takeover of UFC Vegas 61
While UFC Vegas 61 was an entertaining event with a number of wild finishes and moments, it will most likely end up being remembered as ‘that show the UFC held in an empty arena so Mark Zuckerberg could watch undisturbed.’. By the time UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan...
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Tito Ortiz predicts ‘rude awakening’ for Jake Paul in Anderson Silva boxing match
Jake Paul has very carefully and successfully managed his professional boxing career. He rose through the ranks in a unique fashion, moving from fellow social media stars to professional athletes to actual MMA fighters. Even the MMA fighters were carefully selected, as Paul took out both Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley — a pair of wrestlers closer to the end of their athletic careers than the start.
