While Nate Diaz certainly has the attention of the freak show faction in boxing, he now has an offer to fight from a legit name in Adrien Broner. While Broner’s best days are behind him, he has amassed a 34-4-1 professional boxing record over 14 years and has held multiple championship belts in four different weight classes. Given this would be Diaz’s first official foray into boxing, Broner’s recent 1-2-1 record over the past five years could be seen as a plus. He also weighed in at 146 pounds for his last fight, giving the 170-pound Nate a significant size advantage.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO