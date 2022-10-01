Manchester, Tolland post victories

MANCHESTER 3, ROCKVILLE 1. Elena Morlanes had 11 kills and three aces in Manchester’s non-league win in Vernon on Friday, Game scores were 25-20, 23-25, 25-14, 27-25. Mikhaila Entsiwah (6 kills, 3 aces, 2 blocks) also starred for the Red Hawks (7-2) while Rockville (4-6) was led by Caroline Burg (9 kills, 3 aces) and Liz Dunton (7 kills, 3 aces). Manchester entertains Hall Monday while Rockville hosts Ellington Tuesday.

TOLLAND 3, ENFIELD 1. In Enfield, Tolland improved to 4-5 with a CCC East win by game scores of 21-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-22 Madison Whitten (9 kills, 5 digs), Elektra Bourassa (7 kills, 5 digs), and Molly Perkins (25 assists, 8 digs, 2 aces) were standouts for Enfield (1-8), which hosts New Britain on Monday. Tolland is at Bloomfield the same day.