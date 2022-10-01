ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, CT

Manchester, Tolland post victories

By Journal Inquirer Staff sports@journalinquirer.com
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago

MANCHESTER 3, ROCKVILLE 1. Elena Morlanes had 11 kills and three aces in Manchester’s non-league win in Vernon on Friday, Game scores were 25-20, 23-25, 25-14, 27-25. Mikhaila Entsiwah (6 kills, 3 aces, 2 blocks) also starred for the Red Hawks (7-2) while Rockville (4-6) was led by Caroline Burg (9 kills, 3 aces) and Liz Dunton (7 kills, 3 aces). Manchester entertains Hall Monday while Rockville hosts Ellington Tuesday.

TOLLAND 3, ENFIELD 1. In Enfield, Tolland improved to 4-5 with a CCC East win by game scores of 21-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-22 Madison Whitten (9 kills, 5 digs), Elektra Bourassa (7 kills, 5 digs), and Molly Perkins (25 assists, 8 digs, 2 aces) were standouts for Enfield (1-8), which hosts New Britain on Monday. Tolland is at Bloomfield the same day.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

Developer looks to turn former church into apartments

SUFFIELD — A developer is proposing to turn the former St. Joseph Church on South Main Street into apartments. James McMahon, who is from Guilford, gave a preliminary presentation on his idea to the Planning and Zoning Commission Monday night, and received positive feedback. “I think this is a...
SUFFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Enfield to form parent advisory council on diversity

ENFIELD — Superintendent Christopher Drezek will form a parent advisory council to learn what diversity means to families throughout the district. Drezek said everyone has their own definition of equity, so it’s important to hear all opinions. “I often hear from a lot of parents, but it’s usually...
ENFIELD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tolland, CT
Manchester, CT
Sports
City
Bloomfield, CT
City
Enfield, CT
City
Vernon, CT
Vernon, CT
Sports
City
Rockville, CT
City
Manchester, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
Madison, CT
Tolland, CT
Sports
City
New Britain, CT
Journal Inquirer

Motorcyclist killed in crash ID’d

SOUTH WINDSOR — Police this morning identified the motorcyclist killed in a Friday morning accident. Nathan Eberly, 24, of Simsbury, was driving home from FedEx at 40 Kennedy Road when he was struck by a tractor-trailer. South Windsor police say that the accident happened at Sullivan Avenue and Rye...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Journal Inquirer

$1.75 M building purchase up for vote

MANCHESTER — The Board of Directors expect to vote tonight on a proposal to purchase a 0.79-acre lot at 942 Main St. for $1.75 million. The lot, owned by WJSJM LLC, features a single-story, 19,600 square-foot white concrete retail building, known locally as the Tong Building. AT A GLANCE.
MANCHESTER, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Hawks
Journal Inquirer

Vernon seeks grant for drug prevention

VERNON — Town officials are hoping to receive a state grant of over $5,000 that would fund efforts to reduce vaping among the town’s youth. At its meeting Monday night, the Town Council unanimously voted to apply for a state Local Prevention Council Grant, with members Julie Clay, Michael Wendus, and Ariana Nieves-Matias absent.
VERNON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Towns working together to boost tourism

The towns of Bolton, Coventry, Mansfield, and Tolland are working together to create a branding plan to increase tourism in the region. The process began in 2020 with the completion of the Action Plan for Economic Vitality to better develop and promote key industry areas, as well as attract new businesses to the area.
BOLTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Traffic stop on I-91 leads to DUI, handgun charges

ENFIELD – State police arrested a man early Sunday morning after he was driving erratically on Interstate 91 in Enfield, and subsequently found to have a gun that had been reported stolen. At about 1:45 a.m., state police responded to a report of a person driving erratically in the...
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
7K+
Followers
317
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy