Oscar winners chop off their hair for protesters in Iran
PARIS (AP) — Oscar-winning actors Marion Cotillard and Juliette Binoche, as well as other French stars of screen and music, filmed themselves chopping off locks of their hair in a video posted Wednesday in support of protesters in Iran. “For freedom,” Binoche said as she hacked a large handful...
A barrier of fear has been broken in Iran. The regime may be at a point of no return
Iran's latest protests transcend Iran's many social and ethnic divisions, breaking a decades-old barrier of fear and posing an unprecedented threat to the regime.
Ousted Burkina Faso leader leaves country for Togo
OUAGADOUGOU – Burkina Faso's ousted coup leader Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba left the country for Togo Sunday two days after he himself was overthrown in a coup, while the new junta urged citizens not to loot or vandalize. Damiba's departure was confirmed by two diplomats who spoke...
Global shares rise after 'relief rally' on Wall Street
TOKYO – Global shares rose Tuesday, with European markets tracking gains in Asia and U.S. after some weak economic data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve might ease away from aggressive interest rate hikes. France's CAC 40 gained 2.8% in early trading to 5,955.79. Germany's DAX rose 2.3% to...
Depositors storm 4 Lebanese banks, demanding their own money
BEIRUT – Lebanese depositors, including a retired police officer, stormed at least four banks in the cash-strapped country Tuesday after banks ended a weeklong closure and partially reopened. As the tiny Mediterranean nation's crippling economic crisis continues to worsen, a growing number of Lebanese depositors have opted to break...
Swedes close area of Baltic Sea around pipeline gas leaks
COPENHAGEN – The Swedish prosecutor in charge of the investigation into leaks from pipelines in the Baltic Sea said Tuesday that he has ordered the area to be closed as he carries out a preliminary investigation into “suspected gross sabotage.”. “I understand the great public interest, but we...
The Hill’s Morning Report — Trump heads to Arizona, Nevada as legal troubles mount
As Arizona and Nevada gear up to start their early voting processes in the coming days and weeks, both states are also expecting visits from former President Trump, who in the past has been a vocal opponent of mail-in voting (Time). Trump is scheduled to speak in Minden, Nev., on...
The AP Interview: Ukraine aims to restart occupied reactors
KYIV – Ukraine is considering restarting Europe’s largest nuclear plant to ensure its safety just weeks after fears of a radiation disaster at the Russian-occupied facility, the president of the company that operates the plant said Tuesday. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has emerged as one of the...
