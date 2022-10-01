ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Oscar winners chop off their hair for protesters in Iran

PARIS (AP) — Oscar-winning actors Marion Cotillard and Juliette Binoche, as well as other French stars of screen and music, filmed themselves chopping off locks of their hair in a video posted Wednesday in support of protesters in Iran. “For freedom,” Binoche said as she hacked a large handful...
PROTESTS
WSLS

Ousted Burkina Faso leader leaves country for Togo

OUAGADOUGOU – Burkina Faso's ousted coup leader Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba left the country for Togo Sunday two days after he himself was overthrown in a coup, while the new junta urged citizens not to loot or vandalize. Damiba's departure was confirmed by two diplomats who spoke...
AFRICA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubans#Havana#Protest#Power Plants#Associated Press#Cerro#Villa Blanca Avenue
WSLS

Global shares rise after 'relief rally' on Wall Street

TOKYO – Global shares rose Tuesday, with European markets tracking gains in Asia and U.S. after some weak economic data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve might ease away from aggressive interest rate hikes. France's CAC 40 gained 2.8% in early trading to 5,955.79. Germany's DAX rose 2.3% to...
STOCKS
WSLS

Depositors storm 4 Lebanese banks, demanding their own money

BEIRUT – Lebanese depositors, including a retired police officer, stormed at least four banks in the cash-strapped country Tuesday after banks ended a weeklong closure and partially reopened. As the tiny Mediterranean nation's crippling economic crisis continues to worsen, a growing number of Lebanese depositors have opted to break...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSLS

Swedes close area of Baltic Sea around pipeline gas leaks

COPENHAGEN – The Swedish prosecutor in charge of the investigation into leaks from pipelines in the Baltic Sea said Tuesday that he has ordered the area to be closed as he carries out a preliminary investigation into “suspected gross sabotage.”. “I understand the great public interest, but we...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Place
Mexico City
WSLS

The AP Interview: Ukraine aims to restart occupied reactors

KYIV – Ukraine is considering restarting Europe’s largest nuclear plant to ensure its safety just weeks after fears of a radiation disaster at the Russian-occupied facility, the president of the company that operates the plant said Tuesday. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has emerged as one of the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy