Is it how you experience being held by a partner? Is it that when they text you, your heart beats more quickly? Is it the way you look forward to seeing them after a long day of being apart? Would you believe me if I said that love isn't simply about those things? What if I told you that love also involves kindness and respect? We all understand how it feels to be in love, but not everyone understands what it really means. What exactly does being in love entail? It implies that you will always be polite and respectful to your companion. You'll constantly check in on them to see how they're doing. It implies that even if their objectives and aspirations diverge from your own, you will still support them. It's crucial to keep in mind that partnerships need effort! But that's not the only way you can look at it. You must put in the effort if you want your relationship to last. Because they demand communication, honesty, respect, and trust, relationships may be challenging. Because they provide you with so much delight, relationships are worth fighting for! Love is the ability to speak up and end a relationship when things aren't working out. Love is understanding that you are deserving of respect and decent treatment from someone who loves you and values you. Love isn't an emotion. Love is a deed. Nobody should ever try to convince you that love is unhealthy. We are told that we need someone to affirm us, either physically, verbally, or physically via their actions. Yet, all of those things are fleeting. What occurs when they leave? "Are we still valuable then?"

4 DAYS AGO