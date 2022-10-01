Read full article on original website
Dating and Toilet Talking
You might have been with your partner for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner talks to you on the phone while he or she is on the toilet. So, what do you do if your partner talks to you on the phone while he or she is on the toilet and it bothers you? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Dating and Covering
You might have been dating someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner wears dirty clothes under his or her jacket or sweatshirt when the two of you go out. So, what do you do if your partner wears dirty clothes under his or her jacket or sweatshirt? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
The truth behind dating apps exposed
Although Tinder was not the first dating app, it was the app that most impacted the dating scene with its swipe-right feature. Since its debut, several other apps have flooded the industry but this has only led to users feeling burnt out. Rolling out interviewed a couple of millennials who...
Matching With Celebrities on Dating Apps Is Awkward As Hell
As a queer living in London, I have seen and matched with so many micro-celebs at this point I honestly feel like I could start a niche gossip column: influencers with hundreds of thousands of followers, Turner Prize-nominated artists or even just those model/DJs/party planners who are big “on the scene,” but whose job title you would find impossible to explain to your straight friends.
Harry's dilemma: He ‘sacrificed’ everything for a 'normal life’ but has ‘gained very little,’ expert says
Prince Harry made a historic decision in 2020 when he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as senior royals to chart their own path in the U.S., but the choice has not led to the happiness and fulfillment that he may have expected, according to royal expert Duncan Larcombe.
Dating and Bumfuzzled
You might have been dating someone for a while and though the two of you get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that you are often confused about the topics that you and your partner talk about. So, what do you do if you are often confused when having conversations with your partner? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Opinion: Dating Someone Emotionally Unavailable Can Destroy Self-Worth
I pined over Tom for many years, a man whom I had known since I was very young as we had grown up together in the same small town. Tom was kind, smart, handsome, motivated, had a good relationship with his mother, you name it, and he probably checked the box. Time and time again, our paths kept crossing, and in the back of my mind, I couldn’t help but wonder… was it fate?
Dating and Grocery Grabbing
You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner grabs things off the shelf at the grocery store even if they are not on your list. So, what do you do if you have an issue that your partner grabs items that aren't on your list at the grocery store? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may not be the same for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Woman Not Attending Best Friend's Wedding Over Lack of Formal Invite Backed
A woman has turned to the internet for support after not receiving an invite to her "life-long friend's" wedding. The post, shared on the popular discussion site Mumsnet by user Vanillaoatcake, has received over 500 responses since being posted on September 26. She explains that her "best friend," who was...
Dating Before Your Divorce is Final?
Going through a divorce is often the hardest thing that you will ever do. In the blink of an eye, your whole life is going to change. You may even feel like you are losing everything, including yourself!
Dating and the Knuckle Cracker
You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner likes to crack his or her knuckles. So, what do you do if your partner likes to crack his or her knuckles? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Dating and the Third Party
You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that every time you are alone with your partner, he or she invites someone over. So, what do you do if your partner invites someone over every time the two of you are alone? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Three mind-blowing new iPhone tricks you MUST learn – and you’ve probably never tried them
YOUR iPhone has just been upgraded with some clever new tricks. The latest iOS 16 update adds loads of great features – including a long-awaited typing trick. TikTok tech whiz @kaansanity has shared some very clever hacks you'll definitely want to know. First, make sure you're using the latest...
3 iPhone Apps Apple Experts Say You Should Delete Immediately Because They Drain Your Battery
There can be a few culprits behind a rapidly declining iPhone battery, and all of them are worth exploring. For starters, how old is your phone? Could the solution be a new battery? How are you charging your device — are you only using Apple-certified chargers and cables? If you’re relying on cheap, questionable accessories, you could be doing so at the expense of your phone’s battery. Are you only charging your phone in moderate temperatures and not exposing it to extreme heat or cold (including leaving it in the car when you grocery shop)?
psychologytoday.com
Why You Look Different in the Mirror Than in Photos
Have you ever seen a photo of yourself and thought, “That looks nothing like me,” but your friends and family love the picture and think it looks just how you always look to them?. This experience is actually quite common. Why does it occur? The answer is simple:...
psychologytoday.com
Understanding Why People Talk Too Much
Over-talking often arises from social anxiety, leading to unrestrained talking and more anxiety, creating an unfortunate feedback loop. Acknowledging one’s anxiety during conversations and seeking help from friends can provide encouragement and guidance for change. Relinquishing control, accepting the loss of unexpressed thoughts, and trusting the knowledge of others...
Melinda French Gates Opens Up About 'Unbelievably Painful' Divorce: 'I Just Couldn't Stay in That Marriage'
Melinda French Gates says her divorce from ex-husband Bill Gates was "unbelievably painful." The philanthropist, 58, opened up about her split from the 66-year-old Microsoft co-founder in an interview with Fortune magazine published Monday, more than a year after their divorce was finalized in August 2021. The couple filed for...
Kelsea Ballerini opens up about making the 'really difficult' decision to divorce husband Morgan Evans
Kelsea Ballerini is speaking out about making the "very difficult" choice to end her marriage to Morgan Evans. The 29-year-old country-pop singer announced that she was splitting from the 37-year-old Australian country music singer in August, one month ahead of the release of her new album "Subject to Change". During...
Mental Health: In The Dating Game...
Is it how you experience being held by a partner? Is it that when they text you, your heart beats more quickly? Is it the way you look forward to seeing them after a long day of being apart? Would you believe me if I said that love isn't simply about those things? What if I told you that love also involves kindness and respect? We all understand how it feels to be in love, but not everyone understands what it really means. What exactly does being in love entail? It implies that you will always be polite and respectful to your companion. You'll constantly check in on them to see how they're doing. It implies that even if their objectives and aspirations diverge from your own, you will still support them. It's crucial to keep in mind that partnerships need effort! But that's not the only way you can look at it. You must put in the effort if you want your relationship to last. Because they demand communication, honesty, respect, and trust, relationships may be challenging. Because they provide you with so much delight, relationships are worth fighting for! Love is the ability to speak up and end a relationship when things aren't working out. Love is understanding that you are deserving of respect and decent treatment from someone who loves you and values you. Love isn't an emotion. Love is a deed. Nobody should ever try to convince you that love is unhealthy. We are told that we need someone to affirm us, either physically, verbally, or physically via their actions. Yet, all of those things are fleeting. What occurs when they leave? "Are we still valuable then?"
Facial cleansing hack goes viral on TikTok leaving the internet amazed
Who knew that a shampoo could be so effective in washing your face. A woman on TikTok explains why a shampoo product such as head and shoulders is effective in cleaning your face compared to other expensive brands. The viral video has received 2 million views, over 330,000 likes and nearly 1600 comments.
