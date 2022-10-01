ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ironton, OH

Ironton crushes rival Rock Hill

By Zach Gilleland
 4 days ago

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – The Fighting Tigers continue to show why they are one of the best teams in the Buckeye State.

Ironton crushed rival Rock Hill in a crosstown rivalry game 49-7, scoring 28 points in the first quarter alone. Tayden Carpenter threw a couple of touchdown passes to set the tone early.

The Fighting Tigers have two tough matchups ahead, taking on Coal Grove and Gallia Academy.

