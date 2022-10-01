Read full article on original website
Washington state offers free or reduced cost mammograms for low-income women
WASHINGTON STATE - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It is a time to remind women ov…
Floridians endure slow wait for power knocked out by Ian
Floridians endure slow wait for power knocked out by Ian. Hurricane Ian may be long gone from Florida, but the job of restoring power and searching for anyone still inside flooded or damaged homes presses on. About 400,000 homes and businesses remained without electricity Tuesday in Florida and it will be the weekend before most power is restored. Meanwhile, the much weakened storm isn't finished. Officials warned that Ian's remnants could still cause coastal flooding from Long Island, New York, south to North Carolina’s Outer Banks. Eighty-four deaths have been blamed on Ian, including 75 in Florida, five in North Carolina, three in Cuba and one in Virginia. Authorities say the death toll could rise as crews continue searching homes in the hardest-hit areas.
Spokane Tribe Learns More Children Buried at Indian Boarding School in Oregon
There’s an effort by the United States Government to uncover how many Indian Boarding schools existed across the country and how many children lived and died in them. Today, the Spokane Tribe is working to identify the closest living relative to Martha Lot, a Spokane Tribal girl who died at Forest Grove Indian Boarding school in 1880.
Governor Kate Brown announces Oregon Supreme Court vacancy
SALEM, Ore. - Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced on Monday October 3rd that she is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Oregon Supreme Court. Justice Thomas Balmer is retiring effective December 31, 2022. Gov. Brown thanked Justice Balmer for his dedicated judicial service. In 2021 there were vacancies...
First Lady Jill Biden to visit San Francisco and Seattle this weekend
WASHINGTON, D.C.- First Lady Jill Biden will be on the west coast this weekend, making stops in California and Washington. On Friday, October,7, the First Lady will be at the University of California San Francisco to highlight advances in breast cancer research and programs that support patients, survivors, and caregivers.
Stillbirths in WA now come with birth certificate
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington state Legislature passed House Bill 1031, changing state law to provide a birth certificate for stillbirths. While the majority of states already do so, Washington’s law only required a fetal death certificate. The bill was introduced in 2021 by Representative Amy Walen (D-Wash.) and Senator Shelly Short (R-Wash.).
Washington wildfire human caused, evacuation orders lifted
Washington wildfire human caused, evacuation orders lifted. The Western Washington Incident Management Team has confirmed that the Bolt Creek Fire burning northeast of Seattle was human-caused. KING-TV reports the fire as of Monday had grown to approximately 19.5 square miles and was 36% contained. The fire is being allowed to spread into the Wild Sky Wildnerness, primarily around Eagle Rock north of Skykomish, away from most homes. The exact origin and cause of the blaze remains under investigation. All evacuations were lifted over the weekend. U.S. Highway 2 was back open Monday afternoon after closures to remove fire-damaged trees. Officials anticipate infrequent and short closures to continue this week.
Frustration and desperation mount as Ian's effects linger
Frustration and desperation mount as Ian's effects linger. Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida to the Carolinas, the dangers persisted, and even worsened in some places. It was clear the road to recovery from the storm will be long and painful. More than 500,000 homes and businesses remained without power Monday in Florida and it will be the weekend before most power is restored. And Ian still is not done. Officials warned there still was the potential of coastal flooding from Long Island south to North Carolina's Outer Banks where the only highway to the barrier islands was closed by sand and seawater. Seventy-eight deaths have been blamed on Ian, with 71 of them reported in Florida.
Suspected shooter of WSP trooper pleads not guilty
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The suspected shooter in an attack against Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson on September 22 pleaded not guilty to all charges against him in an arraignment on October 3. Brandon Dennis O'Neel, 37, has been charged with premeditated attempted murder, first degree assault with a deadly weapon and attempting to elude a police vehicle.
Motorcycle chase ends in crash and arrest in Milton-Freewater
A Milton-Freewater Police officer patrolling around 2:19 a.m. Sunday, October, 2, spotted a red and black Honda motorcycle fail to obey a traffic stop. The officer attempted to stop the motorcycle, but the driver sped away. According to a Milton-Freewater Police Press Release, the police officer pursued the motorcycle and...
Beautiful All Week...Temperatures Will Remain Above Average Through Mid October!
Partly cloudy tonight with light winds and a little smoke and haze in the air. Overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. Wednesday through the rest of the week mostly clear, calm and sunny with occasional high clouds and temperatures running a good 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year.
