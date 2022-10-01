Read full article on original website
Busy night in Volleyball Tuesday-highlights of wins by Washington, Western Christian and SFC
SIOUX FALLS and HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a good night to be ranked #1 in South Dakota HS Volleyball as Washington, SF Christian and Warner all prevailed. Washington lost to Lincoln in the first set after a big rally by the #5AA Patriots. But the #1AA Warriors won the final 3 sets and the match.
Boys State AA and A Golf tournaments crown champions in Mitchell and Aberdeen
MITCHELL and ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Harrisburg Tigers proved that Monday’s 2 under team total was an omen of things to come as they held on to the lead and beat Pierre by the same margin of 8 shots as they began the day with. Watertown roared back and finish 3rd and O’Gorman 4th.
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 6 (10-2-22)
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - September came to a close with a pair of #1 vs. #2 matchups in South Dakota high school football. October began with an outstanding Key to the City game in college between arch rivals Sioux Falls and Augustana. We look back at some...
South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll – Oct. 3
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 3 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. Class 11AAA Jefferson (18) 6-0 90 1 Harrisburg 5-1 68 3 O’Gorman 4-2 58 […]
Mom wonders if SD prep athletes protected enough from concussion scares
The bowling alley, a long-time business in Dell Rapids, recently came under new management, and with it comes a new food menu and a hope for family time. Pinz: Bringing good times and home-cooked food to Dell Rapids. Updated: 8 hours ago. Pinz: Bringing good times and home-cooked food to...
World Archery Championships coming to Yankton
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The National Field Archery Association Foundation (NFAAF), based in Yankton, South Dakota, will host the World Archery Field Championships from October 3rd to October 9th at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center (NEYAC). NEYAC, the world’s largest archery center, will welcome nearly 400 visitors...
Chef Lance’s on Phillips crowned champion in 2nd Annual Downtown Pork Showdown
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown Sioux Falls announced Chef Lance’s on Phillips is the champion of the 2nd Annual Downtown Pork Showdown presented by Smithfield Foods with the “Ribs and Grits.”. This is the second year of the downtown food competition. “Winning two years in...
Scattered rain ahead; Much colder later this week
We are starting the day with areas of scattered rain in parts of KELOLAND, including the Miller area. Rain chances should be expanding across KELOLAND the next 24 to 36 hours. You can see the narrow belt of rain from near Winner to Redfield early this morning. There will be more to show on Futurecast later today.
Iconic South Dakota Ice Cream Shop Lists Season Closure Dates
One of the best parts about summer is enjoying delicious ice cream. A local favorite establishment to enjoy sweet ice cream treats is B&G Milkyway. Just like summer winding down for the school year to begin, the same goes for all eight B&G Milkyway locations across the Sioux Empire. Closing dates for the season have been announced for some of the B&G Milkyway locations.
Sunday Boredom Busters: October 2nd
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The 18th Annual Swap Meet for Classic Cars, Trucks, Street Rods & Bikes will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside and outside the fairgrounds armory building. Admission is $3. Also at the fairgrounds, Benson’s Flea Market features vendors selling items from...
So, Just How Many Car Washes Are There in Sioux Falls?
If there is one thing the city of Sioux Falls has no shortage of, it has to be car washes. There seemingly appears to be at least one on every busy street in the city. I mean, there is certainly no excuse for driving a dirty car in this city. If you do, you either don't care that "wash me" is written on the back of your car, or you're just too damn cheap to wash your vehicle.
A few showers possible
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Today is looking like another warm and breezy day. Highs will be in the 70s across most of the region with a few 80s possible out west. We have a few showers and rumbles of thunder moving through this morning. Those will move northeast and fall apart as the day rolls on. Looking ahead to next week, we’ll start off with a chance for a little rain on Monday and Tuesday with highs still in the 70s.
Warm with a few showers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We still have a few showers rolling through the region. We’ll keep a chance of that happening as the morning rolls on, especially along and west of the James River. The rest of today looks like another nice day with high temperatures in the 70s again. There is a chance for a little rain up north and out west, again this evening. Only a slight chance in the southern part of the region. There’s a better chance of rain across the entire region for Tuesday with highs in the 60s and 70s.
The Buffalo Roundup draws thousands to the Black Hills
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thousands gathered at Custer State Park to witness approximately 60 horse riders herd buffalo through the Black Hills. The Buffalo Roundup is both important to spectators and help keeps the herd healthy and active. According to KOTA TV News and KEVN, a herd...
Giliberto’s shooting; Midwest Honor Flight; Youth Woyuonihan Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, October 2. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating an early morning shooting in southwest Sioux Falls that sent a man to the hospital. Tribal elders, speakers...
Two stray dogs bit woman in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A woman was bitten after trying to feed stray dogs in central Sioux Falls, authorities say. According to a press release from the City of Sioux Falls, a woman and her young daughter were sitting in their car in a parking lot when they were approached by two stray dogs. The woman threw food out the car window, and the dogs started fighting over the food. The woman tried to break up the dog fight but was bitten by one of the dogs in the process. Two additional people came to help grab the dogs, and they also may have received bite wounds.
What to expect for weather in October
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve been coasting through the fall, but we know how quickly that can change. The warm weather has been sticking around for much of the fall as well as the dry weather. But October can give us some big swings. October is here,...
Sioux Falls business target of religious appropriation, temple calls for apology
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An upscale cufflink store in Sioux Falls does business with other retail outlets and customers worldwide. Both inside and online, cufflinks feature many religious icons, including Jewish symbols, Christian symbols, and others. But a pair of $940 cufflinks with a Hindu deity is raising concerns.
Will it snow in South Dakota this October?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The leaves have just started fading into oranges, reds and yellows and many people have already started wondering: When will it snow?. First, let’s look at when temperatures across the area will cool down. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens explained Hurricane Ian is currently slowing down weather patterns, which in turn is stalling rain patterns.
JDRF South Dakota works to expand its reach
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation of South Dakota is working to improve community awareness of what Type 1 Diabetes is and how it affects the children diagnosed and their families. Doing so also involves increasing community involvement in the organization’s events. Dakota...
