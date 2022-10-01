ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

WPIAL Class 3A boys golf championship preview

Who moves on?: The top 14 finishers advance to the PIAA championship Oct. 17-18 at Penn State University’s Blue Course, State College. Chip shots: Rocco Salvitti of Central Catholic has the lead after 18 holes of the new 36-hole championship, where scores carry over and are cumulative. With four birdies, an eagle and six bogeys, Salvitti shot even-par 71 at Champion Lakes Golf Course. … Salvitti’s teammate, Connor Walker, and defending champion Nick Turowski of Penn-Trafford are a shot back (73). … Three players shot 74: Hunter Swidzinski of Butler, Blaise Masciantonio of Pine-Richland and Aidan Burchianti of Central Catholic. … Wes Lorish of Plum, Kai Carlson of Avonworth and Blake Bertolo of Mars are lurking at 4-over 75. … Carlson played for Northgate last year, when he tied for fifth in the 2A championship. … Last year, Turowski, a West Virginia commit, shot even-par 70 to win by four shots at Nemacolin Country Club. … Bertolo tied for fourth with Salvitti at 75. … Burchianti was tied for seventh, and another returnee, Franklin Regional’s Nolan Shilling, was tied for ninth. … There has not been a repeat champion in the largest class since the WPIAL began declaring two champions in 2010. … Mike Van Sickle of Pine-Richland won back-to-back titles in 2003-04 among the “large school” field.
SEWICKLEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Derry’s Hunter Jurica adds WPIAL golf title to list of accomplishments

The kid with the bucket hat keeps crossing things off his bucket list. Hunter Jurica won the Ligonier Country Club championship, a Westmoreland County Coaches Association title and a section title earlier this season. Now, the Derry senior golfer can add a WPIAL championship. “Honestly, I was such a big...
DERRY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Pittsburgh, PA
Education
City
Canonsburg, PA
City
Butler, PA
City
Penn Hills, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Baldwin, PA
City
South Fayette Township, PA
Canonsburg, PA
Sports
City
Moon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
North Hills, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
City
Bethel Park, PA
City
Fox Chapel, PA
Canonsburg, PA
Education
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Quaker Valley, Sewickley Academy golfers dot WPIAL leaderboards

Quaker Valley and Sewickley Academy have dominated play in Section 9-2A boys golf this season. The defending section champion Quakers were 10-0 in the section and overall as of Sept. 27. Sewickley, which lost to QV twice, was 10-2 in league action and 14-6 overall. Nine members of the two...
SEWICKLEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Despite tiny roster, Yough girls soccer team making plays by the dozen

With substitutions in short supply, Yough tries to conserve and persevere. Every game, with a defensive-minded approach and their fingers crossed, the Cougars make do with what they have. Right now, that is 12 players. Eleven starters and one reserve. A microcosm of their situation: In an impressive, 1-0 overtime...
HERMINIE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Shady Side Academy investigating alleged racial incident during varsity football game

FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) - More details are emerging from an alleged racial incident that took place on Friday during a Shady Side Academy football game. Several members of Shady Side's team reported that Freeport students directed racial slurs at them during and after the game. Shady Side's chief communications officer responded to KDKA saying:"At Friday night's varsity football game between Shady Side Academy and Freeport Area High School, several members of the SSA team reported that members of the opposing team directed racial slurs at them on the playing field during and after the game. As a school committed to equity and inclusion, we take all allegations of this type of behavior very seriously. Our athletic and school administration has begun an investigation into the situation, and we are currently exploring all appropriate avenues to address it, both with Freeport Area School District and the WPIAL."There was also a Shady Side-Freeport junior varsity game scheduled for Saturday morning which was ultimately canceled.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xavier Thomas
Pittsburgh Panrs

Former Pitt Football Standout Jim Sweeney Passes Away

PITTSBURGH—Jim Sweeney, whose outstanding play from 1980-83 helped fortify Pitt's national reputation for offensive line excellence, has passed away at the age of 60. A native of Pittsburgh and graduate of Seton-LaSalle High School, Sweeney ranks as one of the finest—and most versatile—offensive linemen in Pitt's rich history. During his career, he played every single position along the offensive front, including tight end.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Mt. Lebanon student wins award

Sofia Vujevich of Mt. Lebanon received an award by the National Hispanic Recognition Program. The program identifies talented and ambitious Hispanic students. A senior at Mt. Lebanon High School, she takes several AP classes and maintains a high GPA. She is the daughter of Dr. Justin and Lisa Vujevich.
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sewickley area student news for the week of Oct. 4, 2022

Six area students were named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists. Quaker Valley High School seniors Eric Weicht and Keira Currier and Sewickley Academy students Grace Armutat, Leon Jiao, Jayne Miner and Maria Silvaggio were among about 16,000 students in the nation picked to be in the running for the award, which is for students who have shown exceptional academic ability and potential for success in college studies.
SEWICKLEY, PA
theincline.com

🍝 October 2022 Pittsburgh restaurant roundup

Fall is here, and so are some new Pittsburgh restaurants! Even if life behind the scenes has been tough for restaurateurs, our food scene keeps diversifying. In the past weeks, ownership has changed in time-tested establishments and a favorite local brewery closed its doors. Read on for the latest in Pittsburgh eats.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Mcmillan#Wpial#Catholic Church#American Football#Highschoolsports#Central Catholic#Baldwin 13#Fox#The Northeast Conference
CBS Pittsburgh

Galleria of Mt. Lebanon is for sale

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Galleria of Mt. Lebanon may soon have a new owner.It has been listed without an asking price on a commercial real estate website. It went up late last week.The Galleria of Mt. Lebanon is smaller than most malls in the area, but it has an occupancy of nearly 86 percent.It was last renovated in 2003.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Fall craft show, 5K race and more around Monroeville

Women’s Business Network members can take advantage of networking with other business women throughout the region, ongoing professional education, and leadership opportunities. All professional women are invited to visit a local meeting. Find out more at www.wbninc.com. Allegheny Valley Chapter meets at 8 a.m. Oct. 18 at 817 Main...
MONROEVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
CBS Pittsburgh

Washington High School dedicates scoreboard in memory of student that died in motorcycle crash

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - On Friday night, a local homecoming game held a special dedication. Washington High School dedicated a scoreboard in memory of Caleb Jackson.Jackson died last year in a motorcycle accident. He was a standout football and basketball player at Washington High School during his time there.Jackson then worked at 84 Lumber and they donated the new scoreboard. Those who knew him said he was a positive light in so many people's lives.
WASHINGTON, PA
voiceofmotown.com

The Reason(s) Why Shane Lyons Won’t Fire Neal Brown

Morgantown, West Virginia – While the drums continue to beat louder every day for West Virginia to make a coaching change by firing head coach Neal Brown, it’s business as usual for director of athletics Shane Lyons and university president E. Gordon Gee. Lyons, who has steadfastly supported...
MORGANTOWN, WV
PhillyBite

Best Golf Courses in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking to play golf in Pennsylvania, there are several great options. These include Oakmont in Oakmont, Merion in Ardmore, Aronimink in Newtown Square, and Fox Chapel in Pittsburgh. All are worth a visit. In addition to the ones listed here, there are also many other courses in the state that you might want to check out.
OAKMONT, PA
CBS News

Fire rips through home in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire has torn through a home in Westmoreland County, according to Westmoreland County dispatchers. The house fire is along Scotch Hill Road #2 in the North Huntingdon area. This is along PA-993. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials later said that...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy