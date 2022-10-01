Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Oct. 4, 2022: Jeannette’s Taylor hits 100-goal milestone
Jeannette’s Jordan Taylor hit a milestone Tuesday night, eclipsing 100 goals for his career in a 6-3 win over Freeport (5-8, 5-6) in a Section 2-2A boys soccer game. Taylor scored four times for the Jayhawks (6-7, 4-7) in the win. He has 101 goals in his career. Austin...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 3A boys golf championship preview
Who moves on?: The top 14 finishers advance to the PIAA championship Oct. 17-18 at Penn State University’s Blue Course, State College. Chip shots: Rocco Salvitti of Central Catholic has the lead after 18 holes of the new 36-hole championship, where scores carry over and are cumulative. With four birdies, an eagle and six bogeys, Salvitti shot even-par 71 at Champion Lakes Golf Course. … Salvitti’s teammate, Connor Walker, and defending champion Nick Turowski of Penn-Trafford are a shot back (73). … Three players shot 74: Hunter Swidzinski of Butler, Blaise Masciantonio of Pine-Richland and Aidan Burchianti of Central Catholic. … Wes Lorish of Plum, Kai Carlson of Avonworth and Blake Bertolo of Mars are lurking at 4-over 75. … Carlson played for Northgate last year, when he tied for fifth in the 2A championship. … Last year, Turowski, a West Virginia commit, shot even-par 70 to win by four shots at Nemacolin Country Club. … Bertolo tied for fourth with Salvitti at 75. … Burchianti was tied for seventh, and another returnee, Franklin Regional’s Nolan Shilling, was tied for ninth. … There has not been a repeat champion in the largest class since the WPIAL began declaring two champions in 2010. … Mike Van Sickle of Pine-Richland won back-to-back titles in 2003-04 among the “large school” field.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County girls soccer notebook: Latrobe senior set for international play
Latrobe senior Chloe Boyette plays defender on the Wildcats’ back line, but, come December, she will be lining up as a goalkeeper on a national stage. Boyette was selected to play for the U19 U.S Youth Futsal International Team set to compete in two months in Lisbon, Portugal. Boyette,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Derry’s Hunter Jurica adds WPIAL golf title to list of accomplishments
The kid with the bucket hat keeps crossing things off his bucket list. Hunter Jurica won the Ligonier Country Club championship, a Westmoreland County Coaches Association title and a section title earlier this season. Now, the Derry senior golfer can add a WPIAL championship. “Honestly, I was such a big...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Quaker Valley, Sewickley Academy golfers dot WPIAL leaderboards
Quaker Valley and Sewickley Academy have dominated play in Section 9-2A boys golf this season. The defending section champion Quakers were 10-0 in the section and overall as of Sept. 27. Sewickley, which lost to QV twice, was 10-2 in league action and 14-6 overall. Nine members of the two...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Despite tiny roster, Yough girls soccer team making plays by the dozen
With substitutions in short supply, Yough tries to conserve and persevere. Every game, with a defensive-minded approach and their fingers crossed, the Cougars make do with what they have. Right now, that is 12 players. Eleven starters and one reserve. A microcosm of their situation: In an impressive, 1-0 overtime...
SKYLIGHTS 2022: Here are the games we’re covering for Week 6
PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2022 season continues with some great high school football match-ups in western Pennsylvania.
Shady Side Academy investigating alleged racial incident during varsity football game
FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) - More details are emerging from an alleged racial incident that took place on Friday during a Shady Side Academy football game. Several members of Shady Side's team reported that Freeport students directed racial slurs at them during and after the game. Shady Side's chief communications officer responded to KDKA saying:"At Friday night's varsity football game between Shady Side Academy and Freeport Area High School, several members of the SSA team reported that members of the opposing team directed racial slurs at them on the playing field during and after the game. As a school committed to equity and inclusion, we take all allegations of this type of behavior very seriously. Our athletic and school administration has begun an investigation into the situation, and we are currently exploring all appropriate avenues to address it, both with Freeport Area School District and the WPIAL."There was also a Shady Side-Freeport junior varsity game scheduled for Saturday morning which was ultimately canceled.
Pittsburgh Panrs
Former Pitt Football Standout Jim Sweeney Passes Away
PITTSBURGH—Jim Sweeney, whose outstanding play from 1980-83 helped fortify Pitt's national reputation for offensive line excellence, has passed away at the age of 60. A native of Pittsburgh and graduate of Seton-LaSalle High School, Sweeney ranks as one of the finest—and most versatile—offensive linemen in Pitt's rich history. During his career, he played every single position along the offensive front, including tight end.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Mt. Lebanon student wins award
Sofia Vujevich of Mt. Lebanon received an award by the National Hispanic Recognition Program. The program identifies talented and ambitious Hispanic students. A senior at Mt. Lebanon High School, she takes several AP classes and maintains a high GPA. She is the daughter of Dr. Justin and Lisa Vujevich.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley area student news for the week of Oct. 4, 2022
Six area students were named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists. Quaker Valley High School seniors Eric Weicht and Keira Currier and Sewickley Academy students Grace Armutat, Leon Jiao, Jayne Miner and Maria Silvaggio were among about 16,000 students in the nation picked to be in the running for the award, which is for students who have shown exceptional academic ability and potential for success in college studies.
theincline.com
🍝 October 2022 Pittsburgh restaurant roundup
Fall is here, and so are some new Pittsburgh restaurants! Even if life behind the scenes has been tough for restaurateurs, our food scene keeps diversifying. In the past weeks, ownership has changed in time-tested establishments and a favorite local brewery closed its doors. Read on for the latest in Pittsburgh eats.
Developer aims to revive Hyde Park Plaza in Allegheny Township
Big changes are coming to the former Big Kmart and the plaza it occupies in Allegheny Township. A new owner is redeveloping the once busy plaza at 451 Hyde Park Road. Hyde Park Plaza was purchased for $3.8 million Sept. 16 by Pittsburgh-based developer Jeff Paul of Fox Chapel. The...
Galleria of Mt. Lebanon is for sale
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Galleria of Mt. Lebanon may soon have a new owner.It has been listed without an asking price on a commercial real estate website. It went up late last week.The Galleria of Mt. Lebanon is smaller than most malls in the area, but it has an occupancy of nearly 86 percent.It was last renovated in 2003.
Pittsburgh senior high-rise residents say they have no heat
PITTSBURGH — With temperatures in the region plummeting into the 40s overnight, seniors at Riverview Manor in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood said they have no heat — and no management to turn to for help. A resident told Channel 11 some have been turning on their ovens...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Fall craft show, 5K race and more around Monroeville
Women’s Business Network members can take advantage of networking with other business women throughout the region, ongoing professional education, and leadership opportunities. All professional women are invited to visit a local meeting. Find out more at www.wbninc.com. Allegheny Valley Chapter meets at 8 a.m. Oct. 18 at 817 Main...
Washington High School dedicates scoreboard in memory of student that died in motorcycle crash
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - On Friday night, a local homecoming game held a special dedication. Washington High School dedicated a scoreboard in memory of Caleb Jackson.Jackson died last year in a motorcycle accident. He was a standout football and basketball player at Washington High School during his time there.Jackson then worked at 84 Lumber and they donated the new scoreboard. Those who knew him said he was a positive light in so many people's lives.
voiceofmotown.com
The Reason(s) Why Shane Lyons Won’t Fire Neal Brown
Morgantown, West Virginia – While the drums continue to beat louder every day for West Virginia to make a coaching change by firing head coach Neal Brown, it’s business as usual for director of athletics Shane Lyons and university president E. Gordon Gee. Lyons, who has steadfastly supported...
PhillyBite
Best Golf Courses in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking to play golf in Pennsylvania, there are several great options. These include Oakmont in Oakmont, Merion in Ardmore, Aronimink in Newtown Square, and Fox Chapel in Pittsburgh. All are worth a visit. In addition to the ones listed here, there are also many other courses in the state that you might want to check out.
CBS News
Fire rips through home in Westmoreland County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire has torn through a home in Westmoreland County, according to Westmoreland County dispatchers. The house fire is along Scotch Hill Road #2 in the North Huntingdon area. This is along PA-993. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials later said that...
