Harrisonburg, VA

WHSV

Aaron Moore helping Bridgewater soar in 2022

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater Eagles are undefeated this season as the defensive unit sets records in Virginia and beyond. One standout player has been key in helping the Eagles soar in 2022. Aaron Moore is a redshirt junior safety who transferred to Bridgewater in 2020, after spending his...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
WHSV

Dukes thriving in national spotlight

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After going undefeated in its first four games, James Madison football has been the subject of national attention. The Dukes have made a statement debut in the Sun Belt Conference, starting with a thrilling 32-28 win over App State. This past weekend, JMU continued its winning ways with a dominant 40-13 victory against Texas State.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

H.S. Football Playoff Rankings - Week 7

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football rankings entering week seven. Top eight teams in each region qualify for the playoffs. 16. Harrisonburg (0-6 Overall, 0-0 Valley District) Region 3C. 4. Staunton (5-0 Overall, 1-0 Shenandoah District) 5. Spotswood (4-1 Overall, 0-0 Valley District) 6. Wilson Memorial (4-1 Overall, 1-0...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Harrisonburg, VA
WHSV

JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, October 2

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Sunday, October 2. Dukes went 7-2 in singles; won six doubles matches at Liberty Hidden Dual. Holden Koons won four matches to advance to the qualifying rounds of the ITA All-American Championship.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

The powers-that-be: JMU, Liberty are the clear class of the Commonwealth in 2022

Five weeks into the 2022 college football season, it’s obvious that the best team in Virginia isn’t either of the Commonwealth’s ACC teams. In fact, one of them, right now Virginia Tech, is at the bottom of the list of the five teams in FBS, though UVA, which can’t seem to beat their rivals from Blacksburg more than once every 20 years, could replace them in the basement come Thanksgiving weekend.
LYNCHBURG, VA
247Sports

Everything Virginia head coach Tony Elliott said after loss to Duke

DURHAM, N.C. -- Virginia head coach Tony Elliott discusses UVA's 38-17 loss to Duke on Saturday night. And that was a challenge to the team... our best players got to play their best four quarters, and this is the game where we all got to come together. The analogy of the triple braided cord, kind of outline to form that one can be overpowered, two can defend themselves, but a triple braided cord is not easily broken. And tonight, what you saw is, I felt like on offense, we're starting to find a little bit of a rhythm. Brennan [Armstrong] looked like Brennan, but we just didn't play complimentary football. We had the situations, and I gotta do a better job.. credit to Duke, we got to coach better. I got to do a better job preparing them, and the kids got to play better. But that opening situation or drive we flip the field, we put the ball inside of 13 yard-line.. we had been challenging the defense all week that this is an area we got to get better. It's situational football, in particular back that we've had several backed up drives that we let them out. It's raining, you're playing field position, we let them out, and then we have three penalties, three huge penalties on that drive to give away points. We gave it to Duke and of course, they're gonna capitalize on that momentum.
DURHAM, NC
jerryratcliffe.com

Elliott fed up with dumb penalties, threatens to bench culprits as UVA is most penalized team in ACC

Tony Elliott is fed up with his team’s lack of discipline, and is considering benching some of his players to get his message across. In Saturday night’s loss to Duke, key penalties — some of them needless personal fouls — cost the Cavaliers dramatically. The most egregious of those came on the Blue Devils’ first scoring drive.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
streakingthelawn.com

Five Takeaways from UVA's Blowout Loss to Duke

The Virginia Cavaliers’ football program has certainly had its ups and downs over the years. But, if there was one thing you could count on, it was that they would handle Duke. The ‘Hoos previously won each of their last seven meetings by an average margin of 20.4 points. On Saturday night, the tide turned and this time the Cavaliers were the ones that got clobbered, 38-17.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

HCPS receives gold status for employee wages

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Public Schools received gold status on Tuesday from the Harrisonburg Rockingham Living Wage Campaign. Harrisonburg Rockingham Living Wage Campaign defines a living wage as “the minimum wage a worker must earn in order to adequately provide the basic necessities for themselves and their families without outside assistance.”
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Broadway to consider solar farm proposal that would power high school

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - An Alabama-based solar company is hoping to build a solar farm in Broadway that would completely power Broadway High School. EnPower Solutions LLC has partnered with Rockingham County Public Schools for the proposal. The 1 Megawatt solar farm would be built on four acres of land...
BROADWAY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Attention, Staunton: Don't vote for Yvonne Wilson for Staunton City Council

The last thing Staunton needs is an avowed Trumper on Staunton City Council, and try as she might to run away from it, Yvonne Wilson is an avowed Trumper. She’d have you believe that it doesn’t matter that she voted for Trump for president twice, and has said publicly that she’d do so a third time, if he were to run again.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred Saturday Oct. 1, at 1:25 p.m. at the intersection of Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 620 (Indian Trail Road). A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on Route 33...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Open Doors shelter to reopen Nov. 7

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As the weather continues to cool, many of Harrisonburg’s homeless still have no place to stay at night but that will change in about a month. Open Doors low barrier shelter announced on Monday that it will reopen on Nov. 7 at Dayton United Methodist Church.
HARRISONBURG, VA

