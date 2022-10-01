Read full article on original website
WHSV
H.S. Volleyball Scoreboard: Monday, October 3
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school volleyball scores and highlights from Monday, October 3.
WHSV
Aaron Moore helping Bridgewater soar in 2022
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater Eagles are undefeated this season as the defensive unit sets records in Virginia and beyond. One standout player has been key in helping the Eagles soar in 2022. Aaron Moore is a redshirt junior safety who transferred to Bridgewater in 2020, after spending his...
WHSV
Dukes thriving in national spotlight
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After going undefeated in its first four games, James Madison football has been the subject of national attention. The Dukes have made a statement debut in the Sun Belt Conference, starting with a thrilling 32-28 win over App State. This past weekend, JMU continued its winning ways with a dominant 40-13 victory against Texas State.
WHSV
H.S. Football Playoff Rankings - Week 7
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football rankings entering week seven. Top eight teams in each region qualify for the playoffs. 16. Harrisonburg (0-6 Overall, 0-0 Valley District) Region 3C. 4. Staunton (5-0 Overall, 1-0 Shenandoah District) 5. Spotswood (4-1 Overall, 0-0 Valley District) 6. Wilson Memorial (4-1 Overall, 1-0...
wmra.org
How does redistricting affect Virginia's elections this year... and next?
A listener near Charlottesville asked WMRA about the effect of redistricting on this year’s Congressional election. As it turns out, the implications will be felt this year, and next. WMRA’s Bridget Manley reports. Virginia’s new district lines will likely not play a major role in the outcome of...
WHSV
JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, October 2
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Sunday, October 2. Dukes went 7-2 in singles; won six doubles matches at Liberty Hidden Dual. Holden Koons won four matches to advance to the qualifying rounds of the ITA All-American Championship.
Augusta Free Press
The powers-that-be: JMU, Liberty are the clear class of the Commonwealth in 2022
Five weeks into the 2022 college football season, it’s obvious that the best team in Virginia isn’t either of the Commonwealth’s ACC teams. In fact, one of them, right now Virginia Tech, is at the bottom of the list of the five teams in FBS, though UVA, which can’t seem to beat their rivals from Blacksburg more than once every 20 years, could replace them in the basement come Thanksgiving weekend.
Everything Virginia head coach Tony Elliott said after loss to Duke
DURHAM, N.C. -- Virginia head coach Tony Elliott discusses UVA's 38-17 loss to Duke on Saturday night. And that was a challenge to the team... our best players got to play their best four quarters, and this is the game where we all got to come together. The analogy of the triple braided cord, kind of outline to form that one can be overpowered, two can defend themselves, but a triple braided cord is not easily broken. And tonight, what you saw is, I felt like on offense, we're starting to find a little bit of a rhythm. Brennan [Armstrong] looked like Brennan, but we just didn't play complimentary football. We had the situations, and I gotta do a better job.. credit to Duke, we got to coach better. I got to do a better job preparing them, and the kids got to play better. But that opening situation or drive we flip the field, we put the ball inside of 13 yard-line.. we had been challenging the defense all week that this is an area we got to get better. It's situational football, in particular back that we've had several backed up drives that we let them out. It's raining, you're playing field position, we let them out, and then we have three penalties, three huge penalties on that drive to give away points. We gave it to Duke and of course, they're gonna capitalize on that momentum.
WHSV
Residents of Harrisonburg’s Old Town Neighborhood fed up with JMU student parties
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Residents of the Old Town Neighborhood in Harrisonburg have gotten fed up with parties and disorderly conduct from JMU students living in the neighborhood, and one woman has organized her neighbors to take action. “It is just something that I am not willing to tolerate in...
WHSV
Augusta County residents opposed to rezoning proposal for Route 11 in Greenville
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A proposal in Augusta County calls for 109 acres in Greenville to be rezoned for a business deal, but everyone is not on board with it. The land is proposed to become a 1 million-square-foot distribution center, with smaller industrial-use buildings. Nancy Sorrells served eight...
jerryratcliffe.com
Elliott fed up with dumb penalties, threatens to bench culprits as UVA is most penalized team in ACC
Tony Elliott is fed up with his team’s lack of discipline, and is considering benching some of his players to get his message across. In Saturday night’s loss to Duke, key penalties — some of them needless personal fouls — cost the Cavaliers dramatically. The most egregious of those came on the Blue Devils’ first scoring drive.
In less than a decade, more than 100 Black residents moved out of Starr Hill
Rebecca McGinness lived all of her 107 years in Charlottesville, first in the Fifeville neighborhood and then in Starr Hill. She had a keen eye to the changes that occurred throughout the city and in her neighborhood. When she sat down for an interview for the Oral History Project of...
streakingthelawn.com
Five Takeaways from UVA’s Blowout Loss to Duke
The Virginia Cavaliers’ football program has certainly had its ups and downs over the years. But, if there was one thing you could count on, it was that they would handle Duke. The ‘Hoos previously won each of their last seven meetings by an average margin of 20.4 points. On Saturday night, the tide turned and this time the Cavaliers were the ones that got clobbered, 38-17.
WHSV
HCPS receives gold status for employee wages
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Public Schools received gold status on Tuesday from the Harrisonburg Rockingham Living Wage Campaign. Harrisonburg Rockingham Living Wage Campaign defines a living wage as “the minimum wage a worker must earn in order to adequately provide the basic necessities for themselves and their families without outside assistance.”
WHSV
Broadway to consider solar farm proposal that would power high school
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - An Alabama-based solar company is hoping to build a solar farm in Broadway that would completely power Broadway High School. EnPower Solutions LLC has partnered with Rockingham County Public Schools for the proposal. The 1 Megawatt solar farm would be built on four acres of land...
WHSV
Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation gets grant for African American history project
NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation has received a $74,000 grant from the National Park Service to go toward its Long Road to Freedom Project which will highlight African American History around the Valley. “You can’t talk about the Civil War without talking about slavery and...
Augusta Free Press
Attention, Staunton: Don’t vote for Yvonne Wilson for Staunton City Council
The last thing Staunton needs is an avowed Trumper on Staunton City Council, and try as she might to run away from it, Yvonne Wilson is an avowed Trumper. She’d have you believe that it doesn’t matter that she voted for Trump for president twice, and has said publicly that she’d do so a third time, if he were to run again.
WHSV
VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham County
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred Saturday Oct. 1, at 1:25 p.m. at the intersection of Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 620 (Indian Trail Road). A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on Route 33...
WHSV
Open Doors shelter to reopen Nov. 7
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As the weather continues to cool, many of Harrisonburg’s homeless still have no place to stay at night but that will change in about a month. Open Doors low barrier shelter announced on Monday that it will reopen on Nov. 7 at Dayton United Methodist Church.
