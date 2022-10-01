Read full article on original website
RCB vs Grafton highlights Tuesday night NCWV soccer
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple teams were in action tonight in NCWV. All reported scores have been posted to WVSSAC as of 11pm on Oct. 4th. Any missing scores have yet to be reported. Boy’s Soccer. Robert C Byrd 1 - Grafton 0. Morgantown 2 - Weir 1. Bridgeport...
First at 4 Forum: Former Mountaineer Rasul Douglas
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Mountaineer and current Green Bay Packers Corner Rasul Douglas joined First at 4. He talked about his two seasons at WVU, what stood out to him while at WVU, how he feels about the current state of WVU football, and changes to the landscape of college football.
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - Elkins’ Addyson Cogar
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - In the pouring rain and frigid elements last weekend, the Elkins Tigers cruised to a 10-0 win over Lewis County in girl’s soccer. It gave them their 10th win of the season. For the year, the team has only lose one game, an early loss to Charleston Catholic. It’s a distinct turnaround from last year’s team that lost three of its last four games to end the season in 2021.
WVU focuses on injury recovery, fundamentals in open week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU football is in an open week this week. It gives the team a break before the rest of the season while also giving coaches more time to evaluate the team’s shortcomings. For head coach Neal Brown, a lot of discussion during his press conference...
Halloween parties for adults in north central West Virginia
If you're too old for trick or treating and full-on haunted houses are too scary, but you still want to enjoy the full effect of Halloween, there are multiple parties for adults that are going on in north central West Virginia this October.
Mylan Park bids to host 2024 Olympic Diving Trials
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An Olympic sized event may soon be coming to West Virginia. Earlier last month, Mylan Park put out a bid to the U.S. Olympic Diving Committee to host 2024 Olympic trials. The Aquatic Centers Director Jennifer Lainhart says it would be a huge honor to host...
William “Bill” Charles Knox III
William “Bill” Charles Knox III, 69, of Bridgeport passed away Monday evening, October 3, 2022 in the United Hospital Center. He was born February 7, 1953 in New Kensington,. Pennsylvania to Norma Knox Helbig and the late William Charles Knox II. In addition to his mother, he is...
Joshua Lee Fortney
Joshua Lee Fortney, 22, a resident of Valley Head, passed from this life Saturday, October 1, 2022, at his home. He had been in his usual health and death was unexpected. Joshua was born Saturday, February 26, 2000, in Elkins, a son of Jeremy Linn Fortney and wife, Carla, of Monterville and Karla Vandevender Ibarra.
Kimberly Dawn Arthur
Kimberly Dawn Arthur, 44 of Woodsfield, OH passed away September 29, 2022. Kimberly was born December 9, 1977 in Medina, OH and was the daughter of the late Benjamin “Benny” Arthur, Sr and Nancy Jane Butcher Fechner who survives. Along with her dad she was preceded in death by a brother BJ Arthur. Kimberly enjoyed watching TV. She loved to tease her workers at the care center. Kimberly loved her dad and truly missed him since his passing. Surviving are her mother, Nancy Jane Butcher Fechner of Washington; brother Raymond “Ike” Arthur and sister Crystal Gail Arthur both of Washington; grandmother, Irene Arthur; aunts, Joyce Arthur and Mary Hall all of Hacker Valley; and all of the staff and residents at Stellar Care Center in Woodsfield, OH. The family would like to give a special thanks to all of the staff and residents at Stellar Care Center in Woodsfield, OH for their wonderful and compassionate care they gave Kimberly. Graveside service will be 4:00 PM, Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Harrison Cochran Cemetery, Webster Springs with Pastor Eddie Bender officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Arthur family.
WVU Men’s and Women’s basketball continues growth in preparation for season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Both men’s and women’s basketball is continuing to ramp up as practice continues in Morgantown. For the men’s side, the team has three fifth year players, three seniors and a large sophomore core. With that in mind, the competitiveness of the team for spots in the rotation is something that head coach Bob Huggins has taken note of.
New Morgantown salon looking for beauticians
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – A new salon celebrated its opening in Morgantown on Monday. Sola Salons West Virginia held its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for its new location at Suncrest Town Centre. It has 27 fully furnished private one- and two-chair salons for lease, 10 of which have already been rented out. That […]
“Champions just never quit”: Wheeling Park athlete beats all odds
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–She’s the definition of unstoppable. Wheeling Park’s Lauren Gongola spent the last two seasons on the sidelines due to a knee injury. She tore her ACL not once but twice. Not even that could keep her from playing the sport she loves. Champions just never quit, and she never quit. She faced […]
Fan Reactions to West Virginia's Loss to Texas
Another bad performance by the Mountaineers has the fanbase upset.
Bridgeport, West Virginia crash leaves young girl with minor injuries
A young girl was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Bridgeport on Route 50 near McDonald's, but is expected to be OK.
Longtime country music band to bring ‘Holiday & Hits’ to Robinson Grand
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Longtime country music band Diamond Rio is bringing their show Holiday & Hits to the Robinson Grand in December. The show is coming to downtown Clarksburg on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. “Holidays & Hits with Diamond Rio is basically a concert in two parts,”...
Mountain Valley Pipeline, economic and more on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about the Mountain Valley Pipeline, economic development, a new children’s hospital and the military. In Segment One, Mark Curtis talks to Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV) about the pipeline and what happened. In Segment Two, Speaker Roger Henshaw (R-WV) is brought […]
Accident brings I-79 to more than 90-minute standstill in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A late night accident shut down part I-79 northbound Saturday. It happened around 9 p.m. near mile marker 152. Monongalia County 911 officals say it involded two cars. First responders shut down both northbound lanes for the situation. Some drivers said they were at a standstill for more than 90 minutes […]
Darlene Ann Cogar
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Darlene Ann Cogar, 73 of Jumbo went to Heaven Thursday, September 29, 2022. She was born September 22, 1949 in Peeltree, WV and was the daughter of the late Fred and Tressie Hammons Fisher. Darlene met and married the love of her life, Billy Duane Cogar at the age of 17 and this past April 1st they celebrated 55 years of marriage together. She was a loving and supportive wife, mother and daughter. She enjoyed traveling and participating in the lumberjack events alongside her husband for many years. She was a homemaker, a volunteer and a great friend that was always ready to help those in need. Surviving are her loving husband Billy Duane Cogar; sons, Billy G. Cogar (Kathy), Clinton Cogar, Zachary and Bosley Hall; daughters, Lori Cogar Winkler (John) and Sebrena Cogar Hall (Oliver); grandchildren, Ricky Tracy II, Jacob Winkler, Cole Cogar, Crystal Cogar, Lynsey Crowl, Marcus and Randi Stump; great grandchildren, Ayden Walker, Cora Cogar, Titus and Asher Tracy and Violet Trotter; mother in law, Emogene Cogar Salisbury and many other extended family members, friends and neighbors. Service will be 1:00 PM, Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs with Pastor Curt Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Cool Cemetery, Webster Springs. Friends may join the family for visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs is honored to be serving Cogar family.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Players Who Might Transfer If/When Neal Brown is Fired
Morgantown, West Virginia – The likelihood of Neal Brown lasting as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers decreases with every loss and it’s unlikely that the situation will get much better with a very challenging Big 12 Conference schedule looming. With that, a coaching change is...
How to Register to Vote in West Virginia
West Virginia's general elections will be held on Nov. 8 this year; are you registered to vote?
