Meet Mankato native, musician Tyler Herwig
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tuesday on Kato Living, Kelsey and Lisa introduced us to Tyler Herwig, a musician and Mankato native. Stay up-to-date with Herwig on social media and by visiting his website. His music is also available on Spotify.
Public Safety searches for missing person
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety is seeking assistance in locating a missing person. Cullen Duane Kennedy, 25, a white male, considered to be a vulnerable adult, was last seen at approximately 6 p.m., Sat., Oct. 1, on the 100 block of Cardinal Drive. He was wearing a blue zip-up sweatshirt and blue sweat pants.
Jefferson Quarry to have 3rd open house
Campaign season is in full swing for the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Cooler weather is on the way. A hard freeze is possible later this week.
Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota
The City of Mankato will host another open house to gather opinions on what will be done with Jefferson Quarry.
WATCH: Candidate forum for Mankato Area Public School Board Member
2 guilty of violating Floyd's rights to begin federal term. Updated: 1 hour ago. Two of the four former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted
Scarlets sweep Cougars on Spike Out Cancer Night
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East Cougars hosted cross-town rivals Mankato West Tuesday on Spike Out Cancer Night. The Scarlets would go on to win 3-0.
Mankato West defeats St. Peter in 91-90 nailbiter
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West Scarlets Swimming and Diving team defeated St. Peter 91-90 Tuesday evening at Mankato East High School. The Scarlets will face Northfield at home Thursday.
Good Morning Give Back in October: The Salvation Army
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Salvation Army has been serving the community all year long, in so many ways. That’s why its October’s Good Morning Give back organization!
Celebration of Harvest joins North Mankato Farmer’s Market at SCC
Mankato residents got their fill of Fall activities all across town on Saturday. Firefighters host open house at North Mankato fire station. Updated: 18 hours ago. The community met with North Mankato firefighters face-to-face for a station tour, demonstration, games and more.
Minnesota community rallies around injured farmer, helps with harvest
FROST, Minn. (KEYC) - In mid-August, Scott Legried of Frost was injured in an accident. Legried is a farmer, and his bean crop has reached its harvest time, but Legried is still physically unable to tend to his crops himself. Not wanting a neighbor and friend to fall flat, the...
Mankato man faces felony stalking, domestic assault charges
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man faces felony charges for allegedly beating and choking a woman. 36-year-old Michael Dean Olson has been charged with felony counts of stalking, domestic assault, and drug possession in Blue Earth County Court. Court documents say the victim was crying and seemed afraid when...
Community supports Kara Long benefit
Blue Earth County: Second half of real estate taxes due Oct. 17. Blue Earth County has issued a reminder to residents that the second half of real estate taxes for property owners is due October 17. Updated: 2 hours ago.
Belle Plaine tops Mankato West
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato West volleyball team hosted Belle Plaine Monday night. Belle Plaine wins by a final of 3-1.
West tops East in crosstown playoff matchup
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East and Mankato West girls’ tennis teams squared off Tuesday in playoff action. The Scarlets went on to win 5-2.
Household hazardous waste facility to close for season
YWCA Mankato received a $15,000 AT&T Foundation grant today to help bridge the digital divide through the Girls Inc. program, which provides mentoring, tutoring and digital literacy skills for teen girls in need. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 10-4-22 - clipped version. Updated: 12 hours ago. Isolated to
