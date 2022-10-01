Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Oct. 4, 2022: Jeannette’s Taylor hits 100-goal milestone
Jeannette’s Jordan Taylor hit a milestone Tuesday night, eclipsing 100 goals for his career in a 6-3 win over Freeport (5-8, 5-6) in a Section 2-2A boys soccer game. Taylor scored four times for the Jayhawks (6-7, 4-7) in the win. He has 101 goals in his career. Austin...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County girls soccer notebook: Latrobe senior set for international play
Latrobe senior Chloe Boyette plays defender on the Wildcats’ back line, but, come December, she will be lining up as a goalkeeper on a national stage. Boyette was selected to play for the U19 U.S Youth Futsal International Team set to compete in two months in Lisbon, Portugal. Boyette,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Derry’s Hunter Jurica adds WPIAL golf title to list of accomplishments
The kid with the bucket hat keeps crossing things off his bucket list. Hunter Jurica won the Ligonier Country Club championship, a Westmoreland County Coaches Association title and a section title earlier this season. Now, the Derry senior golfer can add a WPIAL championship. “Honestly, I was such a big...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Despite tiny roster, Yough girls soccer team making plays by the dozen
With substitutions in short supply, Yough tries to conserve and persevere. Every game, with a defensive-minded approach and their fingers crossed, the Cougars make do with what they have. Right now, that is 12 players. Eleven starters and one reserve. A microcosm of their situation: In an impressive, 1-0 overtime...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Southmoreland, Yough girls soccer teams battle to draw
With such a light bench, Yough is often content playing more defense than offense. The idea is to defend like crazy and conserve energy for the stretch run. , on the other hand, wants to crank up the scoring. The strategies canceled each other out Monday night as the teams...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WVU RB CJ Donaldson in concussion protocol, out for Baylor game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson is in concussion protocol and will miss next week’s home game with Baylor after he was injured in a loss to Texas, coach Neal Brown said Tuesday. Donaldson remained on the ground after he was tackled on a short...
PhillyBite
Best Golf Courses in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking to play golf in Pennsylvania, there are several great options. These include Oakmont in Oakmont, Merion in Ardmore, Aronimink in Newtown Square, and Fox Chapel in Pittsburgh. All are worth a visit. In addition to the ones listed here, there are also many other courses in the state that you might want to check out.
Shady Side Academy investigating alleged racial incident during varsity football game
FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) - More details are emerging from an alleged racial incident that took place on Friday during a Shady Side Academy football game. Several members of Shady Side's team reported that Freeport students directed racial slurs at them during and after the game. Shady Side's chief communications officer responded to KDKA saying:"At Friday night's varsity football game between Shady Side Academy and Freeport Area High School, several members of the SSA team reported that members of the opposing team directed racial slurs at them on the playing field during and after the game. As a school committed to equity and inclusion, we take all allegations of this type of behavior very seriously. Our athletic and school administration has begun an investigation into the situation, and we are currently exploring all appropriate avenues to address it, both with Freeport Area School District and the WPIAL."There was also a Shady Side-Freeport junior varsity game scheduled for Saturday morning which was ultimately canceled.
voiceofmotown.com
The Reason(s) Why Shane Lyons Won’t Fire Neal Brown
Morgantown, West Virginia – While the drums continue to beat louder every day for West Virginia to make a coaching change by firing head coach Neal Brown, it’s business as usual for director of athletics Shane Lyons and university president E. Gordon Gee. Lyons, who has steadfastly supported...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Women's Business Network, property appeal education forum and more in Penn Hills, Verona
Women’s Business Network members can take advantage of networking with other business women throughout the region, ongoing professional education, and leadership opportunities. All professional women are invited to visit a local meeting. Find out more at www.wbninc.com. Allegheny Valley Chapter meets at 8 a.m. Oct. 18 at 817 Main...
Pitt Ready to Bench Penalty-Causing Players
Pat Narduzzi isn't pleased with the Pitt Panthers sloppy play.
Developer aims to revive Hyde Park Plaza in Allegheny Township
Big changes are coming to the former Big Kmart and the plaza it occupies in Allegheny Township. A new owner is redeveloping the once busy plaza at 451 Hyde Park Road. Hyde Park Plaza was purchased for $3.8 million Sept. 16 by Pittsburgh-based developer Jeff Paul of Fox Chapel. The...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg wants to tap state gambling revenue to help fund ice arena update
Greensburg officials are looking for additional state funding to help replace the aging refrigeration system at the city’s ice arena. The city is seeking a $400,000 grant from the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s Local Share Account. The funds, which are generated through state gambling revenue, would supplement a $1.5 million state grant Greensburg is receiving for the arena project from covid-19 pandemic recovery dollars.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hudson Card to Xavier Worthy connections lead Texas over WVU
AUSTIN, Texas — Hudson Card passed for three touchdowns, including two to Xavier Worthy, to lead Texas to a 38-20 win over West Virginia on Saturday night. Card, who has started three straight games but may be replaced next week week if freshman Quinn Ewers returns from a clavicle injury, finished with 303 passing yards. Ewers had earned the starting job before the season and started the first two games before he was hurt.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Buffalo Township man opens sports cards, collectibles store in Freeport
Tyler Huth’s passion for sports cards and related memorabilia has led him to open a store dedicated to collectibles in downtown Freeport. Huth opened G&T Sports Cards Plus on Sept. 8 at 320 Fifth St., the former Camerlo’s Market location. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do since...
Washington High School dedicates scoreboard in memory of student that died in motorcycle crash
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - On Friday night, a local homecoming game held a special dedication. Washington High School dedicated a scoreboard in memory of Caleb Jackson.Jackson died last year in a motorcycle accident. He was a standout football and basketball player at Washington High School during his time there.Jackson then worked at 84 Lumber and they donated the new scoreboard. Those who knew him said he was a positive light in so many people's lives.
CBS News
Fire rips through home in Westmoreland County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire has torn through a home in Westmoreland County, according to Westmoreland County dispatchers. The house fire is along Scotch Hill Road #2 in the North Huntingdon area. This is along PA-993. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials later said that...
cohaitungchi.com
Date Ideas Pittsburgh Pennsylvania: 50+ Romantic things to do for couples
You are reading: Fun things to do in pittsburgh for couples | Date Ideas Pittsburgh Pennsylvania: 50+ Romantic things to do for couples. Look no further! Pittsburgh Pennsylvania is a great place to be for couples as they are heaps of fun activities for couples. Whether you want to spend...
Bellevue house tour highlights neighborhood's 'authentic sense of place'
Participants in Bellevue’s sixth Live-Worship-Shop House Tour will experience more than just eight local homes, ranging from cozy bungalows to stately mansions. At each stop, they’ll be offered samples from a local restaurant, bakery or other food purveyors. Each homeowner on the Oct. 15 tour also has chosen a scented candle from PSquare Scents in Bellevue to complement the home’s special features.
Hurricane Ian: Pittsburgh native living in Fort Myers begins cleanup
FORT MYERS, Fla. (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh native now living in Fort Myers, Florida, is cleaning up after Hurricane Ian slammed the area. Anthony Roman lives about 20 miles inland and has resided in Fort Myers for 15 years. The Pittsburgh native came back to his home after the storm to see inches of mud inside and water damage up to 4 feet off the floor. He has spent the last two days cleaning out his home along the Intracoastal Waterway. In his backyard, furniture was tossed around and his pool water looks more like wastewater. Roman's house, just like the neighborhood, is going to take time to get back to normal. And like so many other people in Fort Myers, Roman is without drinkable water and power. But he realizes that his house can be repaired and things can be replaced. He realizes how fortunate he is compared to those who lost everything.
