Read full article on original website
Related
news8000.com
La Crosse Central continues unbeaten season with 2-0 win over Holmen
La Crosse Central put their unbeaten season on the line as they traveled to Holmen to take on the Vikings. Central came into the game with a 1-point lead over Holmen in the MVC standings. Central got the win 2-0. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED....
news8000.com
Onalaska stays in the MVC race with a 2-1 win over Tomah
The Onalaska Hilltoppers hosted the Tomah Timberwolves for an MVC boys’ soccer match. Onalaska got the win 2-1. The Hilltoppers trail La Crosse Central by 2 points in the conference standings with 1 game left to go. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL...
news8000.com
Westby survives five-set thriller against West Salem, improves to 20-1 on the season
The Westby Volleyball team faced its toughest challenge of the season on Tuesday night, but the Norse rallied in the fifth set by scoring five unanswered points and surviving a thriller against conference foe West Salem. The two teams traded blows over the first four sets. The Panthers landed the...
news8000.com
Aquinas continues to roll as Blugolds take down Logan in conference play
The Aquinas volleyball team remained just a game behind Holmen in the MVC after the Blugolds took care of Logan in four sets on Tuesday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news8000.com
George E. Brown, Jr.
George E. Brown, Jr, 86, of La Crosse, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Eagle Crest South of La Crosse. He was born in La Crosse, on October 17, 1935 to George and Augusta (Schade) Brown. He married Margaret Losen on November 24, 1951 at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.
news8000.com
Marlyn Joan Pohlman
Marlyn Joan Pohlman, age 93 of Caledonia, Mn passed away on Sept. 29, 2022 at Green Lea Manor Senior Living. She was born on July 9, 1929 in La Crosse, WI to William and Helen (Paudler) Tietze. She attended Western Wisconsin Technical Institute in La Crosse, WI. Before she was married, she worked at Batavian Bank in La Crosse, WI. On Sept. 4, 1954 She married Arthur Pohlman. He preceded her in death on Mar. 21, 2006.
spectrumnews1.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wisconsin
MAUSTON, Wis. — Wisconsin may have another millionaire. The $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip in Mauston, Wis. for the Oct. 1 drawing. It’s the second time a $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the state this year, per Wisconsin Lottery officials.
news8000.com
Michael John Kapustik
Michael (Mike) John Kapustik died Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, La Crosse, WI. He was born on September 23, 1945, in Winona, MN to Paul and Barbara Kapustik, where he resided his entire life. He spent many years as a construction worker and took pride in a hard days’ work. Mike was an avid Vikings fan and often wore the purple. They gave him a win on the day of his passing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
news8000.com
Cardinal Glass Industries of Tomah adds new facility
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) — A Monroe County business is expanding. Monday marked the grand opening of Cardinal Glass Industries expanded building. The Tomah business is not only bigger, the facility includes new technology. Cardinal makes insulated glass for windows and this kind of work can lead to on-the-job injuries.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Evers’ DOC Admits Placing ‘Meat Hook Killer’ in Daycare, Moves Him to La Crosse Hotel
The Department of Corrections, which is under the authority of Gov. Tony Evers, now confirms they put a paroled rapist/strangler in an unregistered daycare. After we exposed it, they made him move. Tony Evers’ Department of Corrections has suddenly moved the infamous “meat hook killer,” Terrance Shaw, into a La...
x1071.com
Mukwonago man shot, injured while hunting near Wyalusing State Park
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A Mukwonago man was taken to the hospital Sunday after he was shot while hunting. Grant County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Wyalusing State Park just after 2:30 p.m. A 49-year-old man and his wife were duck hunting in the backwaters of the Mississippi River.
One Of America’s Most Haunted Bars Is In Wisconsin
Want to have a spirit with a spirit? Want to hang out with the ghost of a little girl while throwing back a cold one? There's a place in Wisconsin where you can do all of this and more - if you dare. Wisconsin is no stranger to haunted places....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Wisconsin Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the Entire Country
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Wisconsin is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Mashed. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and La Crosse's North Country Steak Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash
Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
Comments / 0