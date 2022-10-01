Read full article on original website
GALLERY: Viewers around Arizona share photos and videos from Monday’s intense storm
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Heavy winds, rain, and even hail surprised many Arizonans Monday afternoon, leaving many without power and storm damage to their neighborhoods and homes. In northern Arizona, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the NWS confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit near Williams. Several Arizona’s Family viewers...
Cleanup efforts continue in Phoenix area following powerful storm
The storm, which hit Phoenix during the evening hours of Oct. 3, left many residents without power, and also resulted in the closure of some roadways. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
Thousands without power, parts of I-17 reopen after dust storm slams Phoenix area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thousands of people are without power and damage was reported all over the Valley as a dust storm moved from the west into parts of the Phoenix area on Monday afternoon. Arizona Department of Transportation officials say I-17 southbound is closed at Dunlap and Peoria avenues as a precaution after strong winds hit the Valley Metro’s light rail bridge project near the freeway. Northbound I-17 reopened at Dunlap just before 10 p.m., but officials didn’t say when southbound would open. Arizona’s Family meterologists report wind gusts were over 50 miles per hour in the area.
Massive Arizona dust storm captured by a drone
A destructive dust storm swept through the Phoenix area, ripping down trees, causing powerlines to fall and sparking fires. Steve Giron caught the wave of dust as it rolled through Peoria on Oct. 3.
Arizona residents cleaning up after Monday's severe weather
From the High Country to the Valley, Arizona received some pretty severe weather Monday. Rachel Cole has a recap of the storm damage.
Strong storms in northern Arizona; tornado damages homes
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a warm start to our morning with a low of 79 degrees, eight degrees above our average low temperature. On Monday afternoon, we will see temperatures above average with a high near 100. Our average high this time of year is 95 degrees. Some...
Tornado wreaks havoc on northern Arizona community
Cleanup efforts continue at a community in northern Arizona on Oct. 4, after a tornado damaged at least 10 homes in a community near Williams. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.
What Were the Monsoon 2022 Rainfall Totals?
October 1st marked the end of Monsoon 2022, Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona saw a lot of rainfall! US National Weather Service-Flagstaff reported a few spots recorded their wettest Monsoon on record, including Blue Ridge, Sunset Crater, and Walnut Canyon. Quite a few others made the top 5!
Tornado strikes in northern Arizona, near Williams, Monday afternoon
Storms developed in the high country Monday morning and continued through the afternoon, from Lake Havasu City up north to the Flagstaff area.
Arizona Humane looking for help with dozens of rescued rabbits
Dozens of rabbits living in unsanitary conditions were rescued the Arizona Humane Society is now looking for help to house the rabbits. FOX 10's Danielle Miller has this story.
