Syracuse, N.Y. — It was an electric atmosphere in the Baldwinsville gym for the Dig Pink girls volleyball game between the No. 6 state-ranked Bees (8-0) and Warriors (7-3). “We had a good student base. We actually pulled out our bleachers from behind, which we don’t normally do, just so we could have more people come,” Baldwinsville coach Danielle Sayler said. “I think that the turnout was really great, too, especially with our parents and Liverpool had a good fan base as well.”
With the match and a chance to knock off the top seed Whitesboro on the line, Jamesville-DeWitt eighth-grader Yara Farah scored a dramatic victory over Katherin Mullen to give the Red Rams a 4-3 win in a Class B sectional team semifinal on Tuesday.
Syracuse, N.Y. — East Syracuse Minoa’s Leah Rehm scored a school-record six goals in the Spartans’ 10-0 win over Auburn on Tuesday. Rehm’s six goals gave her 29 on the season, which also ties a school record for most goals in a single season.
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly girls soccer poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, girls soccer polls will be published on Tuesdays.
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly football poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, football polls will be published on Tuesdays.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse broke into the national polls. Now it awaits a chance to announce itself as an ACC title contender. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Freshman JJ Starling officially practiced for the first time as a college basketball player on Saturday, October 1st, with the Fighting Irish. The 6’4 200, pound native of Baldwinsville, NY, talked about learning from his “older’ teammates and the difference in the college game. Starling, noted for his scoring ability, spoke about his passing skills and fitting into the Note Dame system, in addition to life as a freshman on the Notre Dame campus.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Week 4 of high school football is over, and now it’s time for readers to select syracuse.com’s player of the week. Readers have the chance to vote on which player they believe had the best individual performance over the weekend. Readers can vote for the athlete they believe has the best performance as many times as they’d like between now and 9 a.m. Thursday. This vote is purely for fun and is a way for fans to voice their opinion on who they believe played the best last week. We will announce the winner Thursday morning.
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’re just about halfway through football season in Section III and things are beginning to heat up. There were plenty of big matchups on the schedule this weekend, and that gave us some insight into a number of teams from Section III. >> Football scores...
Syracuse, N.Y. — The first of Syracuse football’s three remaining home games this season got its kickoff time Monday. The No. 22 Orange will host No. 14 N.C. State at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 15 inside the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will air live on ACC Network. It...
The Syracuse Orange field hockey team hosts Stanford at J. S. Coyne Stadium on Wednesday, October 5 (10/5/2022) for the first game of the season to air on national TV. Syracuse vs. Stanford will air on ACC Network at 6 p.m. ET, which can be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV streaming services. It’s one of the few games this season to air on cable TV. Most games are on ACC Network Extra.
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Baldwinsville boys cross country team and Fayetteville-Manlius girls cross country team each picked up two wins on Tuesday. On the boys side, Baldwinsville defeated Fayetteville-Manlius 26-31 and defeated Cicero-North Syracuse 15-46.
Theresa, N.Y. — A school bus carrying a boys varsity soccer team hit a bear in the North Country while returning home after a game Friday night, according to the district’s superintendent. Around 7:45 p.m., a LaFargeville Central School District bus was driving on State Rt. 37 in...
The calendar recently turned to October, which means that Syracuse basketball will tip off its 2022-23 regular season in about a month’s time. Now I know that we’re all knee-deep in excitement over what Syracuse football and other Orange sports have done this fall, but I’m also really pumped for the upcoming hoops campaign.
Syracuse, N.Y. — More than a dozen voters left Syracuse off their AP Top 25 ballots, unconvinced it has done enough to earn a spot in college football’s weekly beauty pageant. There’s no regional bias at work here. They live on the West Coast, in the Deep South,...
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse is one win shy of becoming bowl eligible. You can start blocking out dates in late December or around New Year’s Day, but don’t make any travel plans just yet. There’s still two months to go until bowl invites are formally handed out....
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is 5-0 following a 59-0 victory against Wagner on Saturday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. In an exceptional agreement between both sides at halftime, the game featured 10-minute quarters in the second half with the Orange leading 49-0. The exhibition featured a career...
Syracuse, N.Y. — Tommy DeVito had a rare statistical line Saturday, accounting for more rushing touchdowns than total rushing yards. But Illinois keeps winning, and the former Syracuse quarterback has the Illini positioned to be potential contenders in the Big Ten West. DeVito had three short touchdown keepers, all...
FULTON, NY – Two of the best in Modified racing in late season big dollar events, Matt Sheppard and defending race winner Mat Williamson slugged it out for almost the entire race with Savannah, NY Matt Shepperd collecting his second career Outlaw 200 Saturday night at the Fulton Speedway.
FULTON – The Fulton Speedway Outlaw 200 Weekend Night Two results are as follows:. 36th Annual Modified Outlaw 200 – (200 Laps): 1. 9S-Matt Sheppard[2]; 2. 88-Mat Williamson[5]; 3. 35-Mike Mahaney[1]; 4. 49-Billy Dunn[30]; 5. X-Chad Phelps[14]; 6. 99L-Larry Wight[11]; 7. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[33]; 8. 91-Billy Decker[38]; 9. 5H-Chris Hile[6]; 10. 38S-Ryan Susice[40]; 11. 9X-Tyler Trump[10]; 12. 7Z-Zachary Payne[28]; 13. 14J-Alan Johnson[15]; 14. 37S-Gary Lindberg[12]; 15. 02-Roy Bresnahan[13]; 16. 21C-Brian Calabrese[34]; 17. 20K-Kyle Inman[9]; 18. R70-Ryan Arbuthnot[31]; 19. 713-Tommy Collins[26]; 20. 37-Alex Tonkin[19]; 21. 31-Corey Barker[22]; 22. 6NN-Nick Nye[42]; 23. 12-Darren Smith[21]; 24. 91R-Felix Roy[35]; 25. 42-Colton Wilson[25]; 26. M1-David Marcuccilli[16]; 27. 32R-Ronald Davis III[18]; 28. 19-Tim Fuller[24]; 29. 3RS-Dalton Slack[3]; 30. 15-Todd Root[43]; 31. 8H-Max McLaughlin[7]; 32. Z4-JJ Courcy[41]; 33. 11T-Jeff Taylor[17]; 34. 01-Chris Raabe[8]; 35. 58M-Marshall Hurd[37]; 36. 29K-Chris Cunningham[44]; 37. 34-Andrew Ferguson[39]; 38. 63-Adam Roberts[23]; 39. 70A-Alex Payne[32]; 40. 01C-Bob Henry Jr[29]; 41. 24R-Garrett Rushlow[27]; 42. 4P-Anthony Perrego[20]; 43. 18$-Sean Beardsley[36]; 44. 98H-Jimmy Phelps[4]
