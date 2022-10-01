ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy Creek, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

State-ranked Baldwinsville girls volleyball team wins Dig Pink game, remains undefeated (53 photos)

Syracuse, N.Y. — It was an electric atmosphere in the Baldwinsville gym for the Dig Pink girls volleyball game between the No. 6 state-ranked Bees (8-0) and Warriors (7-3). “We had a good student base. We actually pulled out our bleachers from behind, which we don’t normally do, just so we could have more people come,” Baldwinsville coach Danielle Sayler said. “I think that the turnout was really great, too, especially with our parents and Liverpool had a good fan base as well.”
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Meridian, NY
City
Sandy Creek, NY
247Sports

Watch: Freshman JJ Starling on Learning and Contributing

Freshman JJ Starling officially practiced for the first time as a college basketball player on Saturday, October 1st, with the Fighting Irish. The 6’4 200, pound native of Baldwinsville, NY, talked about learning from his “older’ teammates and the difference in the college game. Starling, noted for his scoring ability, spoke about his passing skills and fitting into the Note Dame system, in addition to life as a freshman on the Notre Dame campus.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

We pick, you vote: Who was top Section III football player of Week 4? (poll)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Week 4 of high school football is over, and now it’s time for readers to select syracuse.com’s player of the week. Readers have the chance to vote on which player they believe had the best individual performance over the weekend. Readers can vote for the athlete they believe has the best performance as many times as they’d like between now and 9 a.m. Thursday. This vote is purely for fun and is a way for fans to voice their opinion on who they believe played the best last week. We will announce the winner Thursday morning.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Cato Meridian#Comets
Syracuse.com

How to watch Syracuse field hockey vs. Stanford: Time, TV channel, free live stream

The Syracuse Orange field hockey team hosts Stanford at J. S. Coyne Stadium on Wednesday, October 5 (10/5/2022) for the first game of the season to air on national TV. Syracuse vs. Stanford will air on ACC Network at 6 p.m. ET, which can be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV streaming services. It’s one of the few games this season to air on cable TV. Most games are on ACC Network Extra.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Oswego County Today

Outlaw 200 Weekend Night Two Results Announced

FULTON – The Fulton Speedway Outlaw 200 Weekend Night Two results are as follows:. 36th Annual Modified Outlaw 200 – (200 Laps): 1. 9S-Matt Sheppard[2]; 2. 88-Mat Williamson[5]; 3. 35-Mike Mahaney[1]; 4. 49-Billy Dunn[30]; 5. X-Chad Phelps[14]; 6. 99L-Larry Wight[11]; 7. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[33]; 8. 91-Billy Decker[38]; 9. 5H-Chris Hile[6]; 10. 38S-Ryan Susice[40]; 11. 9X-Tyler Trump[10]; 12. 7Z-Zachary Payne[28]; 13. 14J-Alan Johnson[15]; 14. 37S-Gary Lindberg[12]; 15. 02-Roy Bresnahan[13]; 16. 21C-Brian Calabrese[34]; 17. 20K-Kyle Inman[9]; 18. R70-Ryan Arbuthnot[31]; 19. 713-Tommy Collins[26]; 20. 37-Alex Tonkin[19]; 21. 31-Corey Barker[22]; 22. 6NN-Nick Nye[42]; 23. 12-Darren Smith[21]; 24. 91R-Felix Roy[35]; 25. 42-Colton Wilson[25]; 26. M1-David Marcuccilli[16]; 27. 32R-Ronald Davis III[18]; 28. 19-Tim Fuller[24]; 29. 3RS-Dalton Slack[3]; 30. 15-Todd Root[43]; 31. 8H-Max McLaughlin[7]; 32. Z4-JJ Courcy[41]; 33. 11T-Jeff Taylor[17]; 34. 01-Chris Raabe[8]; 35. 58M-Marshall Hurd[37]; 36. 29K-Chris Cunningham[44]; 37. 34-Andrew Ferguson[39]; 38. 63-Adam Roberts[23]; 39. 70A-Alex Payne[32]; 40. 01C-Bob Henry Jr[29]; 41. 24R-Garrett Rushlow[27]; 42. 4P-Anthony Perrego[20]; 43. 18$-Sean Beardsley[36]; 44. 98H-Jimmy Phelps[4]
FULTON, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
65K+
Followers
50K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy