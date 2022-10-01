Read full article on original website
Fundraiser to Honor SEPTA Conductor Daniel Ruley at KOP Grill & TavernMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
5 Top Rated Food Tours in Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Chef Jose Garces to Open Third Location of Amada in RadnorMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The Broad Street United Methodist Church Presents “A Christmas Carol” Performed by Gerald Charles DickensJerseyGirlBurlington, NJ
Plan Cites Open Space DesignsGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Mercury roundup (Oct. 4): Julia Traynor, Sarah Steinman lift Upper Perkiomen field hockey over Upper Merion
Julia Traynor and Sarah Steinman each scored twice for Upper Perk in a PAC Frontier Division match on Monday. Ella Menke (assisted by Ashley Evitts) and Rylie McGrath scored for the Vikings. Pottsgrove 6, Pottstown 0. The Falcons defeated visiting Pottstown Tuesday in a PAC Frontier Division contest. Goals were...
The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Local Roundup (Oct. 3): Crowley helps Wissahickon field hockey hold off Springfield Twp.
Wissahickon 5, Springfield Twp. 1: Kendall Crowley scored two goals, including one in the first quarter to start the scoring, as the Trojans won big on Monday. Caroline Kirkpatrick, Ella Hummel and Kayla Mullin also scored for the Trojans. Ella Hummel added two assists for Wiss, while Angela Eder scored off an Emma Yoder assist for Springfield. Meredith Walsh and Ava Fell combined for two saves in net for the Trojans. Kennedy Braddock and Grace Bell combined for 11 saves in net for the Spartans.
Mercury Football Review: Phoenixville aiming for bigger goals after early setbacks
It’s hard to imagine a more deflating start to the 2022 season than Phoenixville’s. The team saw one of their big goals for the year – beating Great Valley for the first time in a decade – fade away in a late Patriots comeback. What’s worse, after the game the Phantoms found out they’d lost quarterback Ty Romance for the season due to injury.
Pope John Paul II girls volleyball outlasts Upper Merion in four sets, remains undefeated
ROYERSFORD >> In a hyped-up match between Pioneer Athletic Conference heavy-hitters, Pope John Paul II versus Upper Merion came just as advertised. The air had the feel of a PAC final preview and both teams traded blows while vying for divisional control. Upon dropping the first set, the Golden Panthers took the following three, 18-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-17 over the Vikings to remain undefeated this fall.
Main Line roundup: Top-ranked Lower Merion boys soccer team aces 9th opponent
The Lower Merion High School boys soccer team (11-0 and ranked No. 1 in the PIAA District 1 4A division as of Oct. 4) posted its ninth shutout of the season in a 2-0 win against Radnor Sept. 29. With about 15 minutes to go in the first half, LM senior Sam Nyenka scored the first goal with a penalty kick. With two minutes remaining in the first half, the Aces scored again when senior Simon Rosen slotted a ball past the Radnor goalkeeper off a good pass from senior Joaquin Jenkins. The Aces were anchored in defense by junior goalkeeper Crosby Johnson, who had four saves. The Aces have outscored their opponents this season 48-2. The LM girls soccer team (11-1 and ranked No. 3 in the District 1 4A division as of Oct. 4) defeated Radnor, 1-0, Sept. 29. Grace Downey scored the lone goal of the game. The Aces’ defense, led by Sadie Cohen, Casey Forman, Abby Braslow and Alex Dore, helped secure the win. Kate Cantu was spectacular in goal, making key saves in the closing moments to preserve the shutout. The Aces, who have outscored their opponents 42-9, were scheduled to face No. 1 ranked Conestoga (11-0) Oct. 6.
Turner, Great Valley stun Downingtown West
DOWNINGTOWN >> Shutout and outscored by nine goals in its previous two Ches-Mont soccer outings, it would have been easy for the Great Valley boys to roll over against unbeaten Downingtown West on the road Thursday. But that certainly didn’t happen. Bolstered by an early goal, and backstopped by senior...
Nemeth hat trick powers Great Valley past Avov Grove
WEST GROVE >> Following a tough loss to Downingtown West on Sept. 27, in a game where they actually outshot the Whippets, Great Valley came into its r match-up with Avon Grove hungry to get back on track. On a cold and dreary Tuesday afternoon at Avon Grove, the Patriots grabbed an early lead and never looked back, cruising to a dominant 6-1 Ches-Mont League field hockey win over the Red Devils.
Lower Merion’s Carolyn Kelly is Main Line Girls Athlete of the Week (Oct. 9-15)
The sophomore center midfielder has been a key factor in the Aces’ fine soccer season (the team is 11-1 as of Oct. 3, and ranked No. 3 in the PIAA District 1 4A girls soccer rankings). “Carolyn has been instrumental in our success this season,” said Lower Merion girls soccer head coach Kevin Ries. She has great vision and anticipates the next pass really well. Carolyn is a true box to box midfield with a high motor, and does a great job linking up with our forwards. She wins 50/50 balls in the midfield, and is tough on the ball.” Off the pitch, Kelly participates in Best Buddies.
Villa Maria volleyball outlasts Mount St. Joe’s in three close sets
Springfield >> Villa Maria Academy’s win against host Mount Saint Joseph on Tuesday was a close battle between two strong volleyball teams that was a lot closer than the 3-0 score indicated. All three sets – 25-20, 25-21, 25-22 – were nip-and-tuck affairs in which the Hurricanes won with...
Episcopal Academy’s Eddie Jones is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week (Oct. 9-15)
The senior striker scored nine goals in the Episcopal Academy boys soccer team’s first nine games. EA boys soccer head coach David Knox said, “Eddie is such a versatile soccer player who is able to plug in to any area of the field. He is a quiet leader whose work ethic is unmatched. His size and speed coupled with his exquisite touch make him the ideal target man and the perfect old school center-forward. He is incredibly fit and can make lung-busting runs all game long. Once in or near the box he can strike a ball with terrific accuracy and power.” Jones is a three-sport athlete at EA – soccer, basketball and lacrosse, and will play lacrosse for Villanova University next year. Jones’ father, Ed Jones III, is a 1987 EA grad who played soccer for the Churchmen.
Springside Chestnut Hill’s Bella Brown earns Manion/Crescenz Award
Springside Chestnut Hill Academy senior Bella Brown is one of two recipients of the 2022 First Lieutenant Travis Manion & Corporal Michael Crescenz Award. The award will be presented by members of the Manion and Crescenz families at halftime of the Army-Navy Cup Friday at Subaru Park. The service academies meet for their 11th annual men’s soccer game at 7 p.m. in Chester.
