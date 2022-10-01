Read full article on original website
KTUL
McLain vs. Cleveland high school football game canceled
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The high school football game between McLain High School of Science and Technology and Cleveland High School has been canceled, according to Cleveland Tiger Football's Facebook page. Cleveland said it would take a bye week and resume it's season next week. The game was scheduled...
KTUL
Veterans head to nation's capital on Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A group of veterans is flying to Washington D.C. Tuesday to honor the men and women from Oklahoma who put their lives on the line for freedom. The Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight took off from Tulsa International Airport this morning heading for the nation's capital for the 16-hour round trip.
Miami schools stops travel to Tulsa McLain after homecoming game shooting
MIAMI, Okla. — Miami Public Schools has halted travel to Tulsa McLain for student activities following a deadly shooting at a football game on Friday. A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed and another teen was wounded after football play wrapped up for the night, Tulsa police said. Police...
KTUL
Victim identified from McLain football game shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the 17-year-old victim from Friday's fatal shooting during a football game at McLain High School as 17-year-old Terron Yarborough. Four people total were injured in the shooting, including a 17-year-old boy, a 20-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl.
KTUL
Troopers recover body of former Tulsa fire marshal from Lake Skiatook
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is searching for a missing man on Skiatook Lake. OHP confirmed they are searching for Terry McGee, former Tulsa Fire Department Fire Marshal. OHP says McGee was pulling two kids on an inner tube when they fell off. He thought they needed...
KTUL
Little Light House celebrates 50 years in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Little Light House is celebrating 50 years of serving children with special needs in the Tulsa area on Monday. Since 1972, LLH has been providing free education and therapy services to children with special needs in the Tulsa area. “50 years is a big deal,...
KTUL
Tulsa Farmers' Market rings in autumn with Harvest Fest in Sapulpa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Farmers' Market is hosting Harvest Fest October 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. The event is taking place at Knights Pecan Farms in Sapulpa. This allows TFM vendors and supporters to mingle and celebrate fall together. Harvest Fest is open to all ages....
Family Remembers 17-Year-Old Shot, Killed At McLain Football Game
TULSA, Okla. - The family of a 17-year-old shot and killed Friday told us about his life. The shooting happened near the McLain High School football stadium just after the game. News On 6's Chinh Doan was live after talking to Terron Yarbrough's family.
KTUL
Cherokee Nation holds ribbon cutting for new cultural, welcome center in Vinita
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new stop along Route 66 was opened today. The Cherokee Nation Anna Mitchell Cultural and Welcome Center was added in Vinita. The center was named in honor of the late Cherokee National Treasure Anna Belle Sixkiller Mitchell. The center shares history of Cherokee Nation...
KTUL
TPS superintendent speaks out following McLain deadly shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Four days after a teen was killed and three other people were injured in a shooting at the McLain High School homecoming football game, the school district is finally speaking out. Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist said this week has been tough for...
KTUL
Firefighters battle house fire in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department received a call around 4:45 p.m. on October 3 concerning a house fire in north Tulsa. When crews arrived near North Yale Avenue and East Pine Street, the home was already engulfed in flames and the roof had caved in. Neighbors...
KTUL
Knight Pecan Farms holds harvest festival in Sapulpa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Knight Pecan Farms helped folks get into the fall festival spirit Sunday evening. It welcomed people out to the farm in Sapulpa for hayrides, pumpkin painting, live music and a look at how they shake the pecans out of the trees at the farm. The...
KTUL
Tulsa police reveal two additional victims wounded by gunfire from McLain shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has revealed that two additional people were wounded by gunfire from Friday night's shooting at McLain High School. Police say a 20-year-old woman and 9-year-old girl were also wounded by gunfire, and taken to the hospital where they were treated and released.
KTUL
City of Tulsa announces utility rate increase
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa announced that beginning in October, certain fixed rate structures on utility bills will be changing. They say these rate changes are due to inflation, supply chain challenges, and increases in contract prices between the City and its vendors. Rate changes are...
KTUL
Video of alleged intoxicated minor arrested at Tulsa fairgrounds sparks controversy
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As jolting as the sky-high rides on the midway can be at the Tulsa State Fair, they pale in comparison to Brandon Alexander's reaction to what was happening at ground level where a teenager was being arrested by a deputy. "We were terrified the boy...
KTUL
Man robbed, shot in midtown Tulsa; police searching for suspects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was robbed and shot near Admiral and Harvard early Monday morning. Tulsa police responded to a QuikTrip in the area just after 5 a.m. to investigate a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the foot....
OHP Looking For Missing Boater On Skiatook Lake
Authorities are conducting a search on Skiatook lake on Monday morning. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Troopers were called to the lake Saturday around 3:45 p.m. to search for a missing man. “There were 2 juveniles tubing at the lake yesterday when they had some trouble," said Sarah Stewart with...
KTUL
Tulsa police ask for community feedback
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is asking for the community to give feedback on its performance via an online survey. TPD says its hoping to learn Tulsan's attitudes and opinions of Tulsa police and 911 services. The survey is 10 questions, six of those ask citizens...
KTUL
'It's a very concerning trend': Tulsa Police Chief reacts to deadly McLain shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police are working to find the person responsible for shooting four people on Friday at the McLain High homecoming game. All four shooting victims are under 20 years old. Police said one of the victims, a 17-year-old boy, died from his injuries. Tulsa Mayor...
North Tulsa cemetery finally being cleaned up after months without grounds keeping
TULSA, Okla. — Knee-high grass and weeds choke the headstones at Crown Hill Cemetery on 66th Street North. The cemetery was originally founded for African Americans. Some buildings there were built with bricks reclaimed from the destruction of Greenwood during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. The cemetery owner, Arik...
