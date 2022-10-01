ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, OK

KTUL

McLain vs. Cleveland high school football game canceled

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The high school football game between McLain High School of Science and Technology and Cleveland High School has been canceled, according to Cleveland Tiger Football's Facebook page. Cleveland said it would take a bye week and resume it's season next week. The game was scheduled...
CLEVELAND, OK
KTUL

Veterans head to nation's capital on Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A group of veterans is flying to Washington D.C. Tuesday to honor the men and women from Oklahoma who put their lives on the line for freedom. The Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight took off from Tulsa International Airport this morning heading for the nation's capital for the 16-hour round trip.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Victim identified from McLain football game shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the 17-year-old victim from Friday's fatal shooting during a football game at McLain High School as 17-year-old Terron Yarborough. Four people total were injured in the shooting, including a 17-year-old boy, a 20-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Troopers recover body of former Tulsa fire marshal from Lake Skiatook

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is searching for a missing man on Skiatook Lake. OHP confirmed they are searching for Terry McGee, former Tulsa Fire Department Fire Marshal. OHP says McGee was pulling two kids on an inner tube when they fell off. He thought they needed...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Little Light House celebrates 50 years in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Little Light House is celebrating 50 years of serving children with special needs in the Tulsa area on Monday. Since 1972, LLH has been providing free education and therapy services to children with special needs in the Tulsa area. “50 years is a big deal,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Farmers' Market rings in autumn with Harvest Fest in Sapulpa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Farmers' Market is hosting Harvest Fest October 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. The event is taking place at Knights Pecan Farms in Sapulpa. This allows TFM vendors and supporters to mingle and celebrate fall together. Harvest Fest is open to all ages....
SAPULPA, OK
KTUL

TPS superintendent speaks out following McLain deadly shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Four days after a teen was killed and three other people were injured in a shooting at the McLain High School homecoming football game, the school district is finally speaking out. Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist said this week has been tough for...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Firefighters battle house fire in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department received a call around 4:45 p.m. on October 3 concerning a house fire in north Tulsa. When crews arrived near North Yale Avenue and East Pine Street, the home was already engulfed in flames and the roof had caved in. Neighbors...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Knight Pecan Farms holds harvest festival in Sapulpa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Knight Pecan Farms helped folks get into the fall festival spirit Sunday evening. It welcomed people out to the farm in Sapulpa for hayrides, pumpkin painting, live music and a look at how they shake the pecans out of the trees at the farm. The...
SAPULPA, OK
KTUL

City of Tulsa announces utility rate increase

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa announced that beginning in October, certain fixed rate structures on utility bills will be changing. They say these rate changes are due to inflation, supply chain challenges, and increases in contract prices between the City and its vendors. Rate changes are...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man robbed, shot in midtown Tulsa; police searching for suspects

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was robbed and shot near Admiral and Harvard early Monday morning. Tulsa police responded to a QuikTrip in the area just after 5 a.m. to investigate a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the foot....
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

OHP Looking For Missing Boater On Skiatook Lake

Authorities are conducting a search on Skiatook lake on Monday morning. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Troopers were called to the lake Saturday around 3:45 p.m. to search for a missing man. “There were 2 juveniles tubing at the lake yesterday when they had some trouble," said Sarah Stewart with...
SKIATOOK, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police ask for community feedback

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is asking for the community to give feedback on its performance via an online survey. TPD says its hoping to learn Tulsan's attitudes and opinions of Tulsa police and 911 services. The survey is 10 questions, six of those ask citizens...
TULSA, OK

