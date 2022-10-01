ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii blood to help hurricane-ravaged Florida

By Bryce Moore
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is answering the call to send help to Florida after Hurricane Ian tore through the Sunshine State.

The Blood Bank of Hawaii knows hurricanes are not just an East Coast problem.

Local hospitals are still being prioritized for blood donations but any excess will go to the Sunshine State.

“Everyone knows the people of Hawaii, they have really big hearts,” said Todd Nishimoto, Blood Bank of Hawaii medical director, “and you know, this is the time where people think, you know, ‘How can I help?'”

The call for locals to donate to Floridians happens to coincide with Hawaii’s on-call week for the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps. The Corps was activated after Hurricane Ian and expedites sending type O blood to natural disaster areas by working with a nationwide network of blood banks.

“BERC is exclusively type O, but with this Florida situation, we will be sending all types,” Nishimoto said.

For 80-year-old super donor Lyman Koike — who gave his 285th pint of blood since 1963 on Friday, Sept. 30 — it is about the aloha spirit.

“Like when people talk about like Florida or wherever they have hurricanes,” Koike said, “I mean, we get hurricanes too!

“So, we hope that people outside of Hawaii, when it happens to us, that they would help us.”

Lyman Koike, donated 285 pints of blood in 59 years

Koike admitted to being just a little selfish.

“So, part of it is my competitive spirit. You know, like I want to be the number one donor,” Koike said, “but the other part is — and that’s the main part — saving lives.”

And so anybody wants to be a hero, just come down to the Blood Bank. You’re a hero, you save three lives just by donating one pint and it takes maybe less than an hour, you’re a hero! “

Lyman Koike, donated 285 pints of blood in 59 years

The American Red Cross said all seven volunteers from Hawaii made it to Florida and were traveling to the Tampa area on Friday to provide relief.

Floridians live over 4,000 miles away from the Islands, but the Red Cross said distance is just a number.

“They’re still family, they’re still friends, they’re still neighbors. So to hear that the Blood Bank is taking donations and sending off what they can, that’s fantastic,” said Matthew Wells, American Red Cross Pacific Islands Region communications director.

Those who plan to donate should note that the Blood Bank of Hawaii is following hospital rules by still requiring face masks. Extras are available if donors forget but they will need to have one on if they would like to give back.

