Owasso, OK

KTUL

McLain vs. Cleveland high school football game canceled

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The high school football game between McLain High School of Science and Technology and Cleveland High School has been canceled, according to Cleveland Tiger Football's Facebook page. Cleveland said it would take a bye week and resume it's season next week. The game was scheduled...
CLEVELAND, OK
KTUL

Victim identified from McLain football game shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the 17-year-old victim from Friday's fatal shooting during a football game at McLain High School as 17-year-old Terron Yarborough. Four people total were injured in the shooting, including a 17-year-old boy, a 20-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Veterans head to nation's capital on Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A group of veterans is flying to Washington D.C. Tuesday to honor the men and women from Oklahoma who put their lives on the line for freedom. The Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight took off from Tulsa International Airport this morning heading for the nation's capital for the 16-hour round trip.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Troopers recover body of former Tulsa fire marshal from Lake Skiatook

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is searching for a missing man on Skiatook Lake. OHP confirmed they are searching for Terry McGee, former Tulsa Fire Department Fire Marshal. OHP says McGee was pulling two kids on an inner tube when they fell off. He thought they needed...
TULSA, OK
Owasso, OK
Claremore, OK
Claremore, OK
Claremore, OK
Owasso, OK
Owasso, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Farmers' Market rings in autumn with Harvest Fest in Sapulpa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Farmers' Market is hosting Harvest Fest October 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. The event is taking place at Knights Pecan Farms in Sapulpa. This allows TFM vendors and supporters to mingle and celebrate fall together. Harvest Fest is open to all ages....
SAPULPA, OK
KTUL

Silver Alert cancelled after Porum man located

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Porum Police Department is searching for a missing 65-year-old man. Troopers say Glenn Wiggins was last seen on Monday at the Armstrong Bank in Warner, Okla. around 6:30 p.m. He was wearing blue jeans and a grey or blue long sleeve...
PORUM, OK
KTUL

TPS superintendent speaks out following McLain deadly shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Four days after a teen was killed and three other people were injured in a shooting at the McLain High School homecoming football game, the school district is finally speaking out. Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist said this week has been tough for...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Firefighters battle house fire in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department received a call around 4:45 p.m. on October 3 concerning a house fire in north Tulsa. When crews arrived near North Yale Avenue and East Pine Street, the home was already engulfed in flames and the roof had caved in. Neighbors...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Knight Pecan Farms holds harvest festival in Sapulpa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Knight Pecan Farms helped folks get into the fall festival spirit Sunday evening. It welcomed people out to the farm in Sapulpa for hayrides, pumpkin painting, live music and a look at how they shake the pecans out of the trees at the farm. The...
SAPULPA, OK
KTUL

Man robbed, shot in midtown Tulsa; police searching for suspects

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was robbed and shot near Admiral and Harvard early Monday morning. Tulsa police responded to a QuikTrip in the area just after 5 a.m. to investigate a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the foot....
TULSA, OK
KTUL

California man dies after being struck by semi-trailer on I44

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A California man has died after being struck by a semi-trailer on Interstate 44 in Creek County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say the collision happened on Sept. 29 about two and a half miles east of Bristow around 3 p.m. Thirty-four-year-old Navdeep...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Welch man killed after being struck by trailer, troopers say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a man has died after being struck by a trailer in Craig County. Troopers say 60-year-old Stephen King was stopped in a golf cart on a private drive waiting for traffic to clear on U.S. Highway 59 in Welch. A...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Mother speaks out after losing her son to gun violence in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Last Friday, two mothers lost their sons to gun violence in Tulsa. It was one of the toughest days of Sandra Goff's life. She was in Muskogee at the homecoming game when she got a call saying her son, Fedro Givens, was shot. “Of course,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police ask for community feedback

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is asking for the community to give feedback on its performance via an online survey. TPD says its hoping to learn Tulsan's attitudes and opinions of Tulsa police and 911 services. The survey is 10 questions, six of those ask citizens...
TULSA, OK

