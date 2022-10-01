Read full article on original website
McLain vs. Cleveland high school football game canceled
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The high school football game between McLain High School of Science and Technology and Cleveland High School has been canceled, according to Cleveland Tiger Football's Facebook page. Cleveland said it would take a bye week and resume it's season next week. The game was scheduled...
Victim identified from McLain football game shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the 17-year-old victim from Friday's fatal shooting during a football game at McLain High School as 17-year-old Terron Yarborough. Four people total were injured in the shooting, including a 17-year-old boy, a 20-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl.
Veterans head to nation's capital on Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A group of veterans is flying to Washington D.C. Tuesday to honor the men and women from Oklahoma who put their lives on the line for freedom. The Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight took off from Tulsa International Airport this morning heading for the nation's capital for the 16-hour round trip.
Troopers recover body of former Tulsa fire marshal from Lake Skiatook
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is searching for a missing man on Skiatook Lake. OHP confirmed they are searching for Terry McGee, former Tulsa Fire Department Fire Marshal. OHP says McGee was pulling two kids on an inner tube when they fell off. He thought they needed...
Tulsa Farmers' Market rings in autumn with Harvest Fest in Sapulpa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Farmers' Market is hosting Harvest Fest October 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. The event is taking place at Knights Pecan Farms in Sapulpa. This allows TFM vendors and supporters to mingle and celebrate fall together. Harvest Fest is open to all ages....
McLain High School classes remain canceled Tuesday following deadly shooting
--- TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- McLain High School's Principal Renee Rabovsky announced classes will be canceled Monday in a letter to students. Rabovsky says classes are canceled to give officials the time needed to prepare to welcome students back to school. The letter comes after a tragic shooting at the...
Silver Alert cancelled after Porum man located
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Porum Police Department is searching for a missing 65-year-old man. Troopers say Glenn Wiggins was last seen on Monday at the Armstrong Bank in Warner, Okla. around 6:30 p.m. He was wearing blue jeans and a grey or blue long sleeve...
Tulsa police reveal two additional victims wounded by gunfire from McLain shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has revealed that two additional people were wounded by gunfire from Friday night's shooting at McLain High School. Police say a 20-year-old woman and 9-year-old girl were also wounded by gunfire, and taken to the hospital where they were treated and released.
TPS superintendent speaks out following McLain deadly shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Four days after a teen was killed and three other people were injured in a shooting at the McLain High School homecoming football game, the school district is finally speaking out. Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist said this week has been tough for...
Firefighters battle house fire in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department received a call around 4:45 p.m. on October 3 concerning a house fire in north Tulsa. When crews arrived near North Yale Avenue and East Pine Street, the home was already engulfed in flames and the roof had caved in. Neighbors...
Knight Pecan Farms holds harvest festival in Sapulpa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Knight Pecan Farms helped folks get into the fall festival spirit Sunday evening. It welcomed people out to the farm in Sapulpa for hayrides, pumpkin painting, live music and a look at how they shake the pecans out of the trees at the farm. The...
Man robbed, shot in midtown Tulsa; police searching for suspects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was robbed and shot near Admiral and Harvard early Monday morning. Tulsa police responded to a QuikTrip in the area just after 5 a.m. to investigate a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the foot....
Tulsa to celebrate elite Native American art with return of Cherokee Art Market
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One of the largest Native American art shows in Oklahoma is returning to Hard Rock in Tulsa Oct. 8 and 9. The show will feature more than 150 elite Native American artists from across the country. The first lady and I could not be more...
Video of alleged intoxicated minor arrested at Tulsa fairgrounds sparks controversy
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As jolting as the sky-high rides on the midway can be at the Tulsa State Fair, they pale in comparison to Brandon Alexander's reaction to what was happening at ground level where a teenager was being arrested by a deputy. "We were terrified the boy...
Cherokee Nation holds ribbon cutting for new cultural, welcome center in Vinita
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new stop along Route 66 was opened today. The Cherokee Nation Anna Mitchell Cultural and Welcome Center was added in Vinita. The center was named in honor of the late Cherokee National Treasure Anna Belle Sixkiller Mitchell. The center shares history of Cherokee Nation...
California man dies after being struck by semi-trailer on I44
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A California man has died after being struck by a semi-trailer on Interstate 44 in Creek County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say the collision happened on Sept. 29 about two and a half miles east of Bristow around 3 p.m. Thirty-four-year-old Navdeep...
Welch man killed after being struck by trailer, troopers say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a man has died after being struck by a trailer in Craig County. Troopers say 60-year-old Stephen King was stopped in a golf cart on a private drive waiting for traffic to clear on U.S. Highway 59 in Welch. A...
Mother speaks out after losing her son to gun violence in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Last Friday, two mothers lost their sons to gun violence in Tulsa. It was one of the toughest days of Sandra Goff's life. She was in Muskogee at the homecoming game when she got a call saying her son, Fedro Givens, was shot. “Of course,...
Tulsa police ask for community feedback
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is asking for the community to give feedback on its performance via an online survey. TPD says its hoping to learn Tulsan's attitudes and opinions of Tulsa police and 911 services. The survey is 10 questions, six of those ask citizens...
'It's a very concerning trend': Tulsa Police Chief reacts to deadly McLain shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police are working to find the person responsible for shooting four people on Friday at the McLain High homecoming game. All four shooting victims are under 20 years old. Police said one of the victims, a 17-year-old boy, died from his injuries. Tulsa Mayor...
