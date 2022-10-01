ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Huntington with shut out win on homecoming night

By Cassidy Wood
 4 days ago

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The (3-1) Highlanders hosted (1-3) Riverside tonight for their homecoming night.

We caught this one in the second quarter, Riverside deep in Huntington territory.

He looks to pass, but here comes D’edrick Graves with the sack.

Warriors forced to kick this one away.

Huntington with it now, quarterback Gavin Lochow steps back and uses that arm, gets a few yards before the Warriors wrap him up.

A few plays later, Lochow finds the gap and he’s gone!

Only one guy coming close but not in time, Huntington leading here 21-0.

And they held Riverside to that goose egg, the final 49-0.

