Randolph County, NC

City
Liberty, NC
County
Randolph County, NC
State
Florida State
Randolph County, NC
Government
FOX8 News

Snow Camp home leveled by explosion, no one injured

SNOW CAMP, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County home was reduced to rubble after exploding on Monday. Around noon, emergency crews were called to Quakenbush Road about an explosion. When they arrived, they found a home that had been essentially leveled, with flaming debris scattered. No one was injured. The fire was put out relatively […]
SNOW CAMP, NC
WBTW News13

Missing 7-year-old girl with cerebral palsy, epilepsy found ‘hypothermic’ in North Carolina

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 7-year-old girl who went missing in Guilford County has been found and is recovering, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At about 6:30 p.m., a caller reported that 7-year-old Elizabeth “Izzy” Steinman was missing, according to Guilford Metro 911. She has cerebral palsy and epilepsy. She was reportedly […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

68-year-old Winston-Salem woman missing

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Authorities with the Winston-Salem Police Department said they are looking for 68-year-old Mary Parker Watson. Watson is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue denim pants, a brown jacket, white tennis shoes, and a a blue denim hat. Police...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Man Arrested for Stealing Lumber from Housing Development

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On Sunday evening at roughly 10:00 p.m., an Alamance County Sheriff Deputy was on routine patrol in a new housing development on Summer Walk Dr. south of Mebane, N.C. The development is currently under construction. While in the area, the Deputy noticed a pickup truck...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Man Arrested for Buchanan Road Shooting Death

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Monday, Greensboro Police arrested Leondre Omari Kwileek McCollum, 19, for the September 21 murder of Will Anthony Farmer. McCollum has been charged with First Degree Murder and Attempted Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Orange County murder of two teenagers remains unsolved

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — The search for answers in the murders of two teenagers continues weeks after their deaths. A suspect is still at large. 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark were found dead in Orange County in September. Investigators aren't saying anything about the 17-year-old suspect. WFMY News...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

Business robbed by armed man in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An armed man robbed Roses Express on West Meadowview Road in Greensboro just after 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to Greensboro police. Officers said the man took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving. The man was described as wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and had a black gun.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
Greensboro local news

