Read full article on original website
Related
Authorities: Man charged with kidnapping after 13-year-old found in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — According to WZZM, WFMY’s sister station in Michigan, Ja’Da’ Whitehead, 13, was found in North Carolina by Winston-Salem police. Police also found 19-year-old Marquaress Josephs, who is now in custody. Whitehead was reported missing by her family on Sunday. Her family told Kent...
Gibsonville man helping recovery in Florida after best friend was caught in storm
GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — Gibsonville Fire captain Ryan Chambers and his girlfriend drove 18 hours down to Charlotte County, Fla. last Friday after Hurricane Ian ripped through the area. Chambers said as soon as he found out where the storm was headed, he quickly collected money and went and bought...
North Carolina community mourns young mother murdered in case of mistaken identity
MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — People cried, embraced and said prayers as they held a vigil for a 26-year-old mother killed in a case of mistaken identity. Davie County deputies say Quintia Miller was shot outside an apartment by Harold Reid, Jr., 78, who thought Miller was the woman getting ready to testify against him for […]
Friends and neighbors remember Davie County woman killed in apartment parking lot
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — The Davie County Sheriff's Office said a man shot and killed a woman who he thought was someone participating in a case against him. It happened at Rowan Pointe Apartments Monday morning. The shooter has been identified as Harold Reid, Jr., 78. He is in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Snow Camp home leveled by explosion, no one injured
SNOW CAMP, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County home was reduced to rubble after exploding on Monday. Around noon, emergency crews were called to Quakenbush Road about an explosion. When they arrived, they found a home that had been essentially leveled, with flaming debris scattered. No one was injured. The fire was put out relatively […]
Missing 7-year-old girl with cerebral palsy, epilepsy found ‘hypothermic’ in North Carolina
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 7-year-old girl who went missing in Guilford County has been found and is recovering, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At about 6:30 p.m., a caller reported that 7-year-old Elizabeth “Izzy” Steinman was missing, according to Guilford Metro 911. She has cerebral palsy and epilepsy. She was reportedly […]
68-year-old Winston-Salem woman missing
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Authorities with the Winston-Salem Police Department said they are looking for 68-year-old Mary Parker Watson. Watson is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue denim pants, a brown jacket, white tennis shoes, and a a blue denim hat. Police...
'Likely a total loss', tree strikes Lexington family's home in Friday's storm
LEXINGTON, N.C. — The lives of the Hucks' family changed Friday. "This was our family home," said Annie Hucks. "My children, you know, took their first steps here, you know had their first birthdays here, you know, it's a lot." This home is where the Hucks' family planted their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc45.com
Man Arrested for Stealing Lumber from Housing Development
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On Sunday evening at roughly 10:00 p.m., an Alamance County Sheriff Deputy was on routine patrol in a new housing development on Summer Walk Dr. south of Mebane, N.C. The development is currently under construction. While in the area, the Deputy noticed a pickup truck...
Have you seen this missing child? Police search for 7-year-old Winston-Salem boy
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for a missing boy. Police are looking for 7-year-old Kelvin Sauvenell. Investigators said Sauvenell is nonverbal and has special needs. Police said he was last seen outside Hall Woodward Elementary School on Nicholson Road. Sauvenell was last seen wearing a green jacket,...
It’s National Taco Day! Where are the best places to get tacos in the Triad?
(WGHP) — Happy National Taco Day! Yelp released a list of its 100 best taco spots in the country in order to celebrate all things taco on a great Taco Tuesday! If you’ve got tortillas and meat on the mind, you probably don’t want to fly all the way out to California or Texas, where […]
Burlington Biscuitville to be remodeled, parts of older building to be auctioned off
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington landmark is set to be torn down and rebuilt. An octagon-shaped Biscuitville location has stood on South Church Street for decades. The Greensboro-based chain said the restaurant closed this week, ahead of a complete makeover. Some are sad to see the unique building go....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman shot inside her home from a drive-by in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are looking into a shooting that happened in Winston-Salem this morning. According to officers, Kanyah Creasy was inside a home on 2901 Trent Street when unknown suspect(s) drove by and started shooting. The woman suffered a gunshot wound to her back. She was treated at...
wfmynews2.com
Lexington family dealing with damage after storm knocks tree onto their house
A large tree crashed into one of the bedrooms. The family said their home of 35 years could be a total loss.
abc45.com
Man Arrested for Buchanan Road Shooting Death
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Monday, Greensboro Police arrested Leondre Omari Kwileek McCollum, 19, for the September 21 murder of Will Anthony Farmer. McCollum has been charged with First Degree Murder and Attempted Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.
Slain North Carolina man worked as ‘violence interrupter,’ friend says
Reshaun Cates was on his way to pick up his son when he was shot and died at an off-ramp from I-85 in Durham Sunday, his family said.
wfmynews2.com
Winston-Salem Fire Department offering free house markers to residents
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Fire Department is offering free house numbers to city residents as part of its push to improve fire protection during Fire Safety Month in October. The numbers are four inches high and are reflective to make them easier to read from the street in...
Boy hospitalized after fight at Statesville HS; 5 teens identified as suspects, police say
CHARLOTTE — A ninth-grade student at Statesville Senior High School was hospitalized after he was punched, knocked down and stomped on during an attack on Monday, according to local police and the boy’s mother. Ara McClain showed Channel 9 reporter Dave Faherty some injuries on her son, Camden....
Orange County murder of two teenagers remains unsolved
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — The search for answers in the murders of two teenagers continues weeks after their deaths. A suspect is still at large. 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark were found dead in Orange County in September. Investigators aren't saying anything about the 17-year-old suspect. WFMY News...
wfmynews2.com
Business robbed by armed man in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — An armed man robbed Roses Express on West Meadowview Road in Greensboro just after 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to Greensboro police. Officers said the man took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving. The man was described as wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and had a black gun.
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 0