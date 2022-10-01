Read full article on original website
Ian is no longer a normal hurricane as it lashes South Carolina
Ian is no longer a normal hurricane. It is more of a hybrid, combining a hurricane with a typical storm system, and it is already lashing the Georgia and Carolina coasts with ferocious winds and rainfall.
Tropical storm warning issued as North Carolina coast braces for Ian’s wind and rain
Ian returned to hurricane status in the Atlantic.
Hurricane Ian downgraded to post-tropical cyclone
Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone Friday afternoon after making its second landfall this week as a Category 1 storm in South Carolina, the National Hurricane Center said in an update.
WTOP
Virginia declares state of emergency; remnants of Ian expected to drench DC this weekend
Hurricane Ian, which is currently battering parts of Florida, will make its way northward through the Southeast over the next few days. And because the mid-Atlantic region is in its predicted path, what’s left of Ian will likely affect the weather around D.C. this weekend, with 2 to 5 inches of rain expected for the area.
Hurricane center is watching a tropical wave. What the forecast says about it
The National Hurricane Center continues to watch a tropical wave that formed Friday and is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern tropical Atlantic.
WDBJ7.com
Ian remnants deliver snowy surprise for Blue Ridge mountains
Hurricane Ian quickly fell apart after landfall Friday as it moved inland. On the outside, it looked like a typical weakening tropical system. On the inside, it was undergoing a major remodeling during the hours that followed its destruction along the coast. Shortly before midnight Friday, snow and sleet suddenly...
Category 1 Hurricane Ian path, advisory & warnings
Here’s the latest on Category 1 Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian forces parts of Blue Ridge Parkway to close in North Carolina mountains
The sections will remain blocked through midday Sunday, Oct. 4.
weather.gov
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Coastal Indian River by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 05:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-29 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Indian River TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 60 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: through the next few hours - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect life and property should now be complete. The area remains subject to significant wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from dangerous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for around 1 foot above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: Around high tide - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground. - PREPARE: All flood preparations should be complete. Expect flooding of low-lying roads and property. - ACT: Stay away from storm surge prone areas. Continue to follow the instructions of local officials. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: No additional significant rainfall forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little or no potential for flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little or no potential for flooding rain. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations are needed to protect against flooding rain at this time. - ACT: Monitor for changes to the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from flooding rain. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes.
National Park Service Say No Ocean Swimming as Hurricane Ian Takes Aim at Carolina Coast
The National Park Service is asking swimmers to keep away from Cape Hatteras National Seashore this weekend as Hurricane Ian heads towards North Carolina. Large portions of the state’s coast are currently under a hurricane warning with threats of 50 mph winds and flooding, which leaves the park under a red flag warning as officials expect strong rip currents and floating debris from damaged homes along the coastline.
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: A calm day before another round of wind, rain & flooding
Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. A calm day before another round of rain, wind and flooding. What a difference a day makes! A much quieter day out there with less wind and rain. Clouds will break up a bit and allow some sunshine to poke through. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Our next high tide is at 2 PM. Some minor tidal flooding is possible. Some water will be on the roadways, but nothing compared to Friday.
Weakening post-tropical cyclone Ian moves across N.C., heads for Va.
Post-tropical cyclone Ian moved across central North Carolina early Saturday, steadily weakening as it approaches Virginia, where it is expected to dissipate later in the day, forecasters said.
Click10.com
Major river flooding continues in Ian’s wake, no tropical threats this week
Once Hurricane Ian’s leftovers are spread out over the mid-Atlantic this morning, making for a dreary and windy day from the Shenandoah Valley to the Jersey and Delaware coasts, where coastal flood advisories are in place into Monday for low-lying roads and coastal communities. Meanwhile, major river flooding in Ian’s wake continues through this week for many areas most recently impacted by the destructive hurricane.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity, South Central Utah by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 16:41:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-01 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; South Central Utah; Southern Mountains; Western Canyonlands A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Garfield County through 530 PM MDT At 456 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20 miles northwest of Ticaboo, or over the south end of Capitol Reef National Park, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Garfield County. This includes Utah Route 276 between mile markers 22 and 26. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Tropical Storm Ian: Florida will continue to see heavy rain, flash flooding
Ian weakened early Thursday, and the storm was downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm. The system brought widespread power outages in Florida.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Arctic Coast, Western Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 03:57:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-03 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Arctic Coast; Western Arctic Coast Strong Storm Moving to Wrangel Island by Thursday Morning A strong storm will develop in the Sea of Ohkotsk Monday night and move across Chukotka Wednesday, then to Wrangel Island by Thursday morning. Strong southerly to southwesterly winds are expected to accompany this storm as it moves into the Arctic with winds turning westerly as the storm moves northeast into the Arctic. This storm will bring an elevated risk of coastal flooding and high surf from Point Hope to Point Barrow. For the latest forecasts go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks.
weather.gov
Storm Surge Watch issued for Northern Outer Banks by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-30 19:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 04:00:00 EDT Target Area: Northern Outer Banks TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT STORM SURGE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Kitty Hawk - Nags Head - Manteo * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through Saturday afternoon - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against life-threatening storm surge of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Flood preparations and ordered evacuations should be complete. Evacuees should be in shelters well away from storm surge flooding. - ACT: Remain sheltered in a safe location. Do not venture outside. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for localized flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for localized flooding from heavy rain. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots. - Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Tornado Watch is in effect - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://ready.gov/hurricanes
10NEWS
FORECAST: Ian expected to bring storm surge, strong winds in the Carolinas Friday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ian once again became a hurricane Thursday evening as it emerged over the Atlantic. It left catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding over the Florida peninsula in its wake, the National Hurricane Center said. As of the 11 p.m. advisory, Hurricane Ian was located about...
Augusta Free Press
AccuWeather: Remnants of Hurricane Ian caused widespread power outages in Virginia
Cleanup from the devastation of Hurricane Ian continued across the Carolinas and Virginia following its landfall on the coast on Friday. Virginia, hit by Ian’s impacts, was down to just under 8,000 power outages Sunday afternoon. Ian made its third U.S. landfall Friday at 2:05 p.m. near Georgetown, S.C.,...
Hurricane Ian could bring gusts up to 50 mph to Maryland beaches
SATURDAY UPDATE: Hurricane Ian impact felt in Ocean City, Maryland and Virginia The latest as of Friday, Sep. 30 at 6 a.m. Hurricane Ian remains a Category 1 Hurricane with wind speeds of 85 mph, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and is expected to continue north. ...
