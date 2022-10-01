Read full article on original website
Pa. man says he robbed bank to stay in prison, not be an imposition to family
WILLIAMSPORT – A 60-year-old man says he robbed a bank in Lycoming County so he would remain in jail and not burden the family with whom he has not had contact in 30 years with his medical bills. Robert A. Jones, after pleading guilty to a robbery charge Monday,...
Pa. man sentenced after children found living near drugs, broken glass, razor blades and rotten food
A Pleasant Gap man has been sentenced to jail time this week for having what authorities have called deplorable and dangerous living conditions for three children he was helping to raise. Ryan Diricco was sentenced on Monday in a Centre County court, according to WJAC. The charges stem from an...
Lycoming County to do hand recount of 2020 votes for president, one row office
WILLIAMSPORT – A hand recount of all ballots cast in the 2020 general election for president and one of the state row offices will take place in Lycoming County starting in January. The county commissioners sitting as the board of elections Tuesday voted 2-1 to do the recount and...
“Hey, Jones!”: What is Wisconsin thinking? Will it now become Nebraska? Which Penn State QB/RB duo ya got?
We begin the mailbag with the bulletin-buster of the week which spawns a short, simple question with a long, complicated answer. And we still don’t know the full story. It might take months or years before we do. But this is the best I can do now. This, from...
Check out the Penn State recruits on hand for the Northwestern game
Penn State head coach James Franklin and his staff welcomed several commits and recruits to Saturday’s game against Northwestern. Among the recruits was Jameial Lyons, a defensive lineman form Philadelphia, Juan Minaya, an offensive lineman from Paramus, NJ, Rodney Lora, a defensive lineman from Va., and Messiah Mickens, a freshman running back from Trinity.
Penn State wrestling schedule: Matches against Michigan, Iowa at Bryce Jordan Center highlight Nittany Lions season
Ticket invoices have been distributed and the full-season schedule has dropped, each a certain sign that another greatly anticipated Penn State wrestling season is in the foreseeable future. The Nittany Lions, defending NCAA champions and winners of nine of the last 11 team titles, will take a 28-match winning streak...
Penn State DE Smith Vilbert unavailable for the 2022 season
After five weeks without playing, the uncertainty surrounding Smith Vilbert’s status ended Tuesday night. Vilbert will be unavailable for the 2022 campaign, head coach James Franklin told reporters after practice. Franklin didn’t give a specific reason for Vilbert’s absence. The fourth-year player did not travel to Purdue or Auburn...
Freshman RB D’Antae Sheffey is putting up big numbers, setting big goals for State College
Freshman running backs don’t often unseat upper classmen to crack the starting lineup. But State College’s D’Antae Sheffey is not your typical freshman running back.
Alicia Battistelli, Katie Lintz lead Palmyra field hockey past East Penn
Alicia Battistelli and Katie Lintz each finished with hat tricks as Palmyra (6-1-2) cruised to a 9-0 victory against East Penn (1-8) Monday. The Cougars rattled off six unanswered goals in the second half to seal the convincing victory. Battistelli and Lintz paced the Cougars with three goals apiece. Teammates...
Scenes from Penn State’s bye week practice in Holuba Hall
Penn State head coach James Franklin and his staff moved their team indoors Tuesday afternoon for practice as the Nittany Lions continue preparations for Michigan following this week’s bye. Penn State is off to a 5-0 start on the 2022 season after their 17-7 win over Northwestern last weekend...
Penn State recruiting mailbag: Northwestern visitors, Sean Clifford, bye week questions
Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about Penn State recruiting, the Nittany Lions’ first five games of the season and the bye week. A reminder that you can have your voice heard in my mailbags moving forward. You can...
Penn State’s start time for its Big Ten East showdown with Michigan announced
Unbeaten Penn State will square off with unbeaten Michigan at noon on Oct. 15. James Franklin’s No. 10 Nittany Lions (5-0, 2-0) are off this week. Jim Harbaugh’s No. 4 Wolverines (5-0, 2-0) play at 3-2 Indiana Saturday at noon.
Penn State’s to-do list on offense for the bye week, the Lions’ biggest surprises: Blue-White Breakdown
PennLive’s Johnny McGonigal and Bob Flounders discuss Penn State’s 5-0 start with the Lions resting on their bye week. There is still plenty of work to do on offense with regard to the passing game. Johnny and Bob also take a look at some of the surprise players on the team in all three phases.
