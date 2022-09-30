ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

richlandsource.com

Ashtabula Lakeside ends the party for Ashtabula Edgewood

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Ashtabula Lakeside will take its 3-2 victory over Ashtabula Edgewood at Ashtabula Edgewood High on October 3 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Last season, Ashtabula Edgewood and Ashtabula Lakeside squared off with September 2, 2021 at Ashtabula Edgewood High School last season....
ASHTABULA, OH
richlandsource.com

Delta flexes stout defense to thwart Pettisville

Dominating defense was the calling card of Delta as it shut out Pettisville 3-0 on October 3 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Delta steamrolled in front of Pettisville 2-0 to begin the second half.
DELTA, OH
richlandsource.com

Tree of Life Christian rally stops Mansfield Christian

Tree of Life Christian overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 3-1 win against Mansfield Christian in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on October 1. Recently on September 24, Mansfield Christian squared off with Clear Fork in a volleyball game . For a full recap, click here.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Defensive dominance: Kalida stymies Ottoville

Kalida didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Ottoville's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on October 3. Last season, Ottoville and Kalida faced off on October 19, 2021 at Ottoville High School. For a full recap, click here.
KALIDA, OH
richlandsource.com

Bowling Green soars over Metamora Evergreen

Bowling Green ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Metamora Evergreen 4-1 during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. Neither squad could muster goals in the first half.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
richlandsource.com

Fit to be tied: Gates Mills Hawken knots Medina Buckeye

Gates Mills Hawken and Medina Buckeye battled in a seat-squirming duel that resulted in a 1-1 deadlock in Ohio boys soccer on October 1. Tough to find an edge early, Gates Mills Hawken and Medina Buckeye fashioned a 1-1 stalemate through the first half.
GATES MILLS, OH
richlandsource.com

Cleveland VASJ nips Columbus Bishop Hartley in taut scare

Cleveland VASJ walked the high-wire before edging Columbus Bishop Hartley 21-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Columbus Bishop Hartley started on steady ground by forging an 8-7 lead over Cleveland VASJ at the end of the first quarter.
CLEVELAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Boxed in: Mogadore Field's defense bottles Rootstown's attack

A suffocating defense helped Mogadore Field handle Rootstown 3-0 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. In recent action on September 27, Rootstown faced off against Warren John F. Kennedy and Mogadore Field took on Akron Coventry on September 20 at Akron Coventry High School. For a full recap, click here.
MOGADORE, OH
richlandsource.com

Solon blankets Eastlake North with swarming defensive effort

Solon played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 1-0 verdict over Eastlake North in Ohio boys soccer action on October 1. Recently on September 27, Eastlake North squared off with Madison in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
SOLON, OH
richlandsource.com

Haring Realty welcomes new agent Amanda S. Wilson

MANSFIELD -- Haring Realty has announced the most recent addition to its team of professionals, Amanda S. Wilson. Although born in Mansfield, Amanda graduated from North Ridgeville High School and went on to study Biology at Bowling Green State University.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Ohio State Mansfield announces 2022-23 theatre season

MANSFIELD -- The Ohio State University at Mansfield has officially announced all productions for the 2022-23 theatre season. The season will kick off later this month with a mainstage production of Clue -- based on the cult classic film and the popular board game, Clue is a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Wauseon exerts defensive dominance to doom Maumee

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Wauseon's 1-0 blanking of Maumee on October 1 in Ohio girls high school soccer. Last season, Wauseon and Maumee faced off on October 27, 2021 at Maumee High School. For more, click here.
WAUSEON, OH
richlandsource.com

Gerald A. Hawk

Gerald Arden Hawk, age 86, resident of Shelby, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at his home. Born April 13, 1936, in Shelby, to Arthur and Helen (Shryock) Hawk, he had been a Shelby resident the majority of his life. A 1954 graduate of Shelby High School, Gerald was the first person in Shelby to receive a State Farmer Degree and was a veteran of the United States Army. Gerald was a mail carrier in Shelby and Ashland for 36 years. He also delivered the Ashland Times Gazette on a motor route for 20 years, as well as farming part-time for over 25 years.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Grace Ann Stiving

Grace Ann Stiving, resident of Mansfield, age died Monday, October 3, 2022 at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Ashland. Born November 8, 1934 to Eugene and Martha (Sutter) Lightfoot in Shiloh, she had been a Mansfield resident for many years. A 1952 graduate of Shelby High School, She had worked as a secretary at Montgomery Wards Services Department for over 15 years. Grace enjoyed playing Bingo and gardening.
MANSFIELD, OH

