richlandsource.com
Three-peat: Wooster edges Ashland to claim 3rd straight OCC girls tennis title
MOUNT VERNON -- Wooster sophomore Ava Mathur called herself every name in the book during the first set of Friday's Ohio Cardinal Conference No. 1 singles championship match. Useless. Awful. Horrible.
richlandsource.com
Ashtabula Lakeside ends the party for Ashtabula Edgewood
It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Ashtabula Lakeside will take its 3-2 victory over Ashtabula Edgewood at Ashtabula Edgewood High on October 3 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Last season, Ashtabula Edgewood and Ashtabula Lakeside squared off with September 2, 2021 at Ashtabula Edgewood High School last season....
richlandsource.com
Delta flexes stout defense to thwart Pettisville
Dominating defense was the calling card of Delta as it shut out Pettisville 3-0 on October 3 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Delta steamrolled in front of Pettisville 2-0 to begin the second half.
richlandsource.com
Gates Mills Gilmour engineers impressive victory over Cleveland Central Catholic
Gates Mills Gilmour gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Cleveland Central Catholic 40-14 at Cleveland Central Catholic High on October 1 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave Gates Mills Gilmour a 20-0 lead over Cleveland Central Catholic.
richlandsource.com
Tree of Life Christian rally stops Mansfield Christian
Tree of Life Christian overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 3-1 win against Mansfield Christian in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on October 1. Recently on September 24, Mansfield Christian squared off with Clear Fork in a volleyball game . For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Defensive dominance: Kalida stymies Ottoville
Kalida didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Ottoville's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on October 3. Last season, Ottoville and Kalida faced off on October 19, 2021 at Ottoville High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Bowling Green soars over Metamora Evergreen
Bowling Green ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Metamora Evergreen 4-1 during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. Neither squad could muster goals in the first half.
richlandsource.com
Fit to be tied: Gates Mills Hawken knots Medina Buckeye
Gates Mills Hawken and Medina Buckeye battled in a seat-squirming duel that resulted in a 1-1 deadlock in Ohio boys soccer on October 1. Tough to find an edge early, Gates Mills Hawken and Medina Buckeye fashioned a 1-1 stalemate through the first half.
richlandsource.com
Cleveland VASJ nips Columbus Bishop Hartley in taut scare
Cleveland VASJ walked the high-wire before edging Columbus Bishop Hartley 21-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Columbus Bishop Hartley started on steady ground by forging an 8-7 lead over Cleveland VASJ at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Boxed in: Mogadore Field's defense bottles Rootstown's attack
A suffocating defense helped Mogadore Field handle Rootstown 3-0 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. In recent action on September 27, Rootstown faced off against Warren John F. Kennedy and Mogadore Field took on Akron Coventry on September 20 at Akron Coventry High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Solon blankets Eastlake North with swarming defensive effort
Solon played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 1-0 verdict over Eastlake North in Ohio boys soccer action on October 1. Recently on September 27, Eastlake North squared off with Madison in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Haring Realty welcomes new agent Amanda S. Wilson
MANSFIELD -- Haring Realty has announced the most recent addition to its team of professionals, Amanda S. Wilson. Although born in Mansfield, Amanda graduated from North Ridgeville High School and went on to study Biology at Bowling Green State University.
richlandsource.com
Ohio State Mansfield announces 2022-23 theatre season
MANSFIELD -- The Ohio State University at Mansfield has officially announced all productions for the 2022-23 theatre season. The season will kick off later this month with a mainstage production of Clue -- based on the cult classic film and the popular board game, Clue is a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist.
richlandsource.com
Wauseon exerts defensive dominance to doom Maumee
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Wauseon's 1-0 blanking of Maumee on October 1 in Ohio girls high school soccer. Last season, Wauseon and Maumee faced off on October 27, 2021 at Maumee High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Ghost Brothers: Ohio State Reformatory's paranormal past featured on discovery+ series
MANSFIELD — The haunted past of The Ohio State Reformatory is about to hit TV screens across the country. The second season of GHOST BROTHERS: LIGHTS OUT kicks off on Oct. 7 with an episode focused on the Ohio State Reformatory.
richlandsource.com
Paving project will close section of Plymouth-Springmill Road on Oct. 6
PLYMOUTH -- The Richland County Engineer's Office has announced a road closing within the county. The public should be aware of this, and either plan an alternate route or be prepared for delays while traversing these roads.
richlandsource.com
Gerald A. Hawk
Gerald Arden Hawk, age 86, resident of Shelby, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at his home. Born April 13, 1936, in Shelby, to Arthur and Helen (Shryock) Hawk, he had been a Shelby resident the majority of his life. A 1954 graduate of Shelby High School, Gerald was the first person in Shelby to receive a State Farmer Degree and was a veteran of the United States Army. Gerald was a mail carrier in Shelby and Ashland for 36 years. He also delivered the Ashland Times Gazette on a motor route for 20 years, as well as farming part-time for over 25 years.
richlandsource.com
Grace Ann Stiving
Grace Ann Stiving, resident of Mansfield, age died Monday, October 3, 2022 at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Ashland. Born November 8, 1934 to Eugene and Martha (Sutter) Lightfoot in Shiloh, she had been a Mansfield resident for many years. A 1952 graduate of Shelby High School, She had worked as a secretary at Montgomery Wards Services Department for over 15 years. Grace enjoyed playing Bingo and gardening.
richlandsource.com
The Waterford at Mansfield To Celebrate Opening of Magnolia Trails Memory Care Community
MANSFIELD -- The Waterford at Mansfield will unveil their new Magnolia Trails memory care community with the capacity to provide care for 29 seniors with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will include the Richland County Chamber of Commerce, staff from The Waterford at Mansfield, Sonida...
State investigating Lake Erie fishing tournament rocked by cheating accusations
Allegations of cheating at a Lake Erie fishing competition have gone viral and grabbed nationwide attention.
