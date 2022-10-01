Bridgeport Snaps Losing Streak
BEALLSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Bridgeport snapped their three-game losing streak Friday night with a 54-14 win over Beallsville.
The Bulldogs pull to 3-3 on the season and will host Steubenville Central next week. The Blue Devils are now 2-5 and will host Montcalm, WV.
