Bridgeport, OH

Bridgeport Snaps Losing Streak

By Scott Nolte
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

BEALLSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Bridgeport snapped their three-game losing streak Friday night with a 54-14 win over Beallsville.

The Bulldogs pull to 3-3 on the season and will host Steubenville Central next week. The Blue Devils are now 2-5 and will host Montcalm, WV.

