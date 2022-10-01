Read full article on original website
hawkeyesports.com
Former Hawkeye, Bob Schulz, Passes Away
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Former University of Iowa men’s basketball and baseball player, Bob Schulz, has passed away at the age of 96 in Des Moines. Schulz was a freshman on Iowa’s 1945 basketball squad that won the school’s first outright Big Ten Championship with a 17-1 overall record and 11-1 in conference play. He was a three-year starter (1948-50) and played with four Hawkeye All-Americans (Murray Wier, Herb Wilkinson, Dick Ives, and Charles Darling). Schulz was also on the basketball staff for a couple years after graduating under head coach Bucky O’Connor.
who13.com
Football passion leads to side gig for Iowa high school coach
GUTHRIE CENTER, Iowa — Cody Matthewson was born to coach football. Matthewson grew up in Madrid and played under legendary coach Randy Hinkel. After playing college football at Northwest Missouri State, Matthewson returned to small-town Iowa five years ago and is now coaching at Adair-Casey & Guthrie Center High School.
KCCI.com
Bullets fly into classroom during Southridge shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Bullets flew through a high school classroom during a shooting outside the DMACC Southridge CenterMonday, though families and even the college itself were not immediately aware of where the bullets entered. An auto collision class with students from several area high schools had multiple bullets...
who13.com
Ankeny teacher critically injured in bicycle accident
ANKENY, Iowa — Greg Lage, a teacher and coach at Ankeny High School, remains hospitalized in a coma on Tuesday after apparently striking his head on the ground when he crashed his bike early Saturday morning. According to an online post from Lage’s wife, he was riding his bike...
who13.com
What’s Bugging Andy? Cyclone shoes.
In this week’s “What’s Bugging Andy?”, Andy Fales tries to get to the bottom of an odd tradition at Iowa State football games, but he’s going to need help from Cyclone fans.
KCRG.com
Iowan in Florida shelters in closet for eight hours during hurricane
NORTH PORT, Florida (KCCI) - An Iowa woman living in Florida said she and her family took shelter in a closet for eight hours during Hurricane Ian. Melanie Rozenbeck-Beste, from Boone, Iowa, moved with her family to Florida four months ago. She said their home shook for hours into the...
Radio Iowa
Semi driver killed in crash with grain wagon
A man from Grinnell has died and another man was injured in a wreck on a county highway near Brooklyn that involved a semi and farm equipment. The semi and a tractor were both headed north on the highway at about six o’clock last night when the semi ran into the back of a wagon being pulled by a tractor. The semi wound up on its side in the ditch. Sixty-eight-year-old Garland Alan Roth, the semi driver, was killed.
KCCI.com
New food pantry opens in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans continue to battle rising food costs, and Des Moines Area Religious Council leaders hope to help with food insecurity. The organization's latest addition is on Des Moines' South side. The pantry at 100 Army Post Road is the group's 15th location in the metro.
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
Here are the best-of food and drink spots in Iowa for 2022, according to Yelp
Here are the categories The Hawkeye State are included in, and the businesses most recommended by fellow customers in 2022 — including favorites from Des Moines, Sioux City and many more.
A Popular Des Moines Restaurant Plans to Expand to Eastern Iowa
Mullets here in Eastern Iowa! According to a new article from the Des Moines Register, the popular Des Moines restaurant is planning to open ten new locations, including one here in Eastern Iowa!. If you're not familiar with Mullets, the original restaurant is located at 1300 SE 1st St Des...
kttn.com
Two riding motorcycle ejected after striking unknown object on I-35
The Highway Patrol reports two Des Moines, Iowa residents sustained injuries when they were ejected from a motorcycle in Harrison County on Friday afternoon, September 30th. The driver, 58-year-old John Gomez, was taken by a medical helicopter to Methodist Hospital of Des Moines with serious injuries. The passenger, 52-year-old Kimberly...
One seriously injured in early morning stabbing in Iowa
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was seriously injured after being stabbed at a West Des Moines residence Sunday morning. Officers with the West Des Moines Police Department responded to a disturbance call in the 6100 block of Vista Drive around 12 a.m. When officers arrived they found a male who had been stabbed […]
kniakrls.com
One Injured in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 14
One person was injured in a motorcycle crash north of Knoxville this afternoon. At approximately 1:05 P.M., the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single vehicle accident in the 1200 block of Highway 14. Marion County Sheriff’s deputies, along with the Knoxville Police Department, Knoxville City Rescue and Knoxville Township Fire Department, responded to the scene. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old male from Milton, Iowa, unconscious. Initial investigation shows that the individual was riding with a group of other motorcycles when he lost control of his motorcycle. No other vehicles were involved in the accident. After receiving initial emergency care on scene, the male was transferred by helicopter to a hospital in Des Moines. The accident remains under investigation.
theperrynews.com
Drunk-driving Kentuckian fights cops at West Des Moines strip bar
A Kentucky man was arrested for drunk driving outside a West Des Moines strip club Saturday night and then got pushy with the arresting officers. Joshua Lee King, 42, of 411 S. 17th St., Paducah, Kentucky, was charged with third-offense OWI, assault on persons in certain occupations and interference with official acts.
theperrynews.com
Waukee man faces seventh assault charge after allegedly beating wife
A Waukee man was arrested Tuesday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with a Sept. 27 incident in which he allegedly assaulted his wife in the home. David Bruce Stitt II, 50, of 793 Collins Dr., Waukee, was charged with third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault. The incident...
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines man accused of stealing from ‘older’ person
A West Des Moines man was arrested Sunday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with an alleged ongoing scheme to steal from and defraud an elderly person. Alan Steven Kessler, 68, of 8720 Cody Dr., West Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for first-degree theft, ongoing criminal conduct and securities fraud.
voiceofalexandria.com
Nurse with history of working while impaired keeps her license
An Iowa nurse who was faced a series of criminal and licensing-board charges related to alcohol will be allowed the keep her nursing license. (Photo courtesy of the Iowa Board of Nursing) An Iowa nurse who has faced a series of criminal and licensing-board charges related to alcohol will be...
who13.com
Arrest made in weekend stabbing in West Des Moines
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — An adult male has been arrested for allegedly stabbing someone multiple times at a residence early Sunday morning. Abdul Jalali, 55, has been charged with Attempted Murder, Harassment 1st Degree, Willful Injury Causing Bodily Injury, and Domestic Assault Causing Bodily Injury. Around 12 a.m....
theperrynews.com
Dallas Center woman resists arrest by Adel Police Department
A Dallas Center woman allegedly resisted arrest in Adel Friday afternoon when police pulled her over and searched her vehicle. Amanda Mae Croft, 45, of 1806 Linden St., Dallas Center, was charged with first-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, interference with official acts-bodily injury and two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations.
