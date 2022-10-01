Breaking News: Hesperia, CA: California’s Department of Justice investigates death of unarmed civilian during shootout with San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, murder suspect and daughter.

Read full article on original website
Related
zachnews.net
News Alert: Barstow, CA: Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway announces plans to construct the new Barstow International Gateway.
Source: Burlington North Santa Fe Railway (Information) Pictures: Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway (Courtesy) Barstow, California: Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway has announced plans to construct the new Barstow International Gateway. According to Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway, BNSF Railway plans to invest more than $1.5 billion to construct a...
Comments / 0