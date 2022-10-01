Read full article on original website
Bloomingdale School of Music Announces 2022-23 Season of Faculty Concerts
The Bloomingdale School of Music has announced its free faculty concert series for 2022-23. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal performances. “Sounds form the Neighborhood: An Evening of Songs Old and New” will kick things off. The showcase will feature music inspired by the Upper West Side.
Q & A : Ashkenaz Festival Artistic Director Eric Stein on Reviving ‘Bas Sheve’ & the Importance of Jewish Representation
Once considered lost since its premiere in 1924 Warsaw but miraculously rediscovered in 2017 by German Musicologist Dr. Diana Matut while digging through the archives of Yale University Library, the Yiddish-language opera “Bas Sheve” (the only known opera in the Yiddish language) finally received its North American premiere at the 2022 Ashkenazy Festival.
Dutch National Opera to Present European Premiere of ‘Blue’
The Dutch National Opera is set to present the European premiere of Jeanine Tesori’s “Blue.”. The opera is a topical set in Harlem and about a black couple who anticipates the birth of its first-born son, with both hope and anxiety. The mother worries about her son’s future as she watches him become a young man and enter the world of activism. Meanwhile, the father tries to open his son’s eyes to the realities of 21st century America, whilst simultaneously struggling with his own identity as a police officer, a ‘Black man in blue’. When the parents’ deepest fears come true, they have to find a way to cope with reality.
Dutch National Opera Nominated for Fedora Award
“The Shell Trial,” produced by Dutch National Opera (DNO), has been nominated for the Fedora Opera Prize. The Fedora Opera Prize was created to support pioneering artistic projects that promote international collaboration, creativity, social inclusion and intercultural dialogue, as well as digital innovation on and off stage. The prize...
Carnegie Hall to World Premiere ‘Camille’s Rainbow’
Carnegie Hall has announced the world premiere of “Camille’s Rainbow,” an opera written for babies and toddlers (ages 0-2). The show is slated for Oct. 24-28, 2022, at the Resnick Education Wing at Carnegie Hall. “Camille’s Rainbow” is an immersive, operatic, and theatrical event designed to engage...
Vancouver Opera Teams Up with Public Library for ‘Opera Adventures’
Vancouver Opera and Vancouver Public Library are teaming up to launch “Opera Adventures.”. The program will invite audience members to get to know opera through a look at the art form’s history and its stories. Each event will feature performances as well. The series kicks off on Oct....
Canadian Opera Company Names Cecilia Livingston as New Composer-in-Residence
Canadian Opera Company has announced that Cecilia Livingston will be its new Composer-in-Residence. The residency will last for two years with Livingston set to work closely with the company’s executive, artistic, and community programming leaders. She will also work on a new project and will receive dramaturgical input, musical feedback, and critique all the way through production. She will also collaborate with the company’s Ensemble Studio.
OperaVision Announces October Streams
OperaVision has announced the October schedule. The theme of this year’s World Opera Day will be “Unboxing Opera’ and will take place on Oct. 25. It refers to the millions of videos where users unbox products in front of their camera, revealing the received object, analyzing and explaining it to their virtual audience.
Philippe Jordan Will Not Extend Contract With Wiener Staatsoper
Philippe Jordan will not renew his contract with the Wiener Staatsoper. The conductor, who was appointed the Music Director in 2020, told the Kurier that he believed that opera and the company were headed in the wrong direction. “In the past two years, I’ve come to the conclusion that that...
Maria Josè Siri, Ivan Magrì & Sara Blanch Lead Teatro Filarmonico’s 2023 Season
The Teatro Filarmonico has announced its 2023 season. The season opens with Mozart’s “Le Nozze di Figaro” starring Giulio Mastrototaro, Sara Blanch, Alessandro Luongo, Gilda Fiume, and Annalisa Stroppa. Francesco Ommassini conducts the production by Ivan Stefanutti. Performance Dates: Jan. 22-29, 2023. Massimiliano Stefanelli conducts Verdi’s “Aida”...
Latonia Moore & Gwyn Hughes Jones Star in Washington National Opera’s ‘Il Trovatore’
The Washington National Opera kicks off its season with a new production of “Il Trovatore” starting on October 22, 2022. The famed Verdi opera will receive a newly conceived period production by director Brenna Corner, with sets by Erhard Rom, a finalist of the International Opera Prize. There will also be wardrobe by Martin Pakledinaz.
Soprano Kathryn Lewek & Tenor Zach Borichevsky Present Food for Love Benefit Concert Supporting UN World Food Program
Soprano Kathryn Lewek and tenor Zach Borichevsky will premiere a special benefit concert in response to the global food crisis worsened by the war in Ukraine. Lewek and Borichevsky considered how they could support Ukraine and vulnerable populations facing increased food insecurity because of the war. In May 2022, the husband and wife duo presented “The Food of Love” – A Benefit Concert for the United Nations World Food Program in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. A recording of the concert will be available for streaming on Oct.7, 2022 via foodforlove.org.
The Royal Opera House Launches Streaming Platform
The Royal Opera House has launched a new streaming platform. The platform features 45 productions as well as 85 behind-the-scenes featurettes. Audiences can stream for 9.99 pounds per month and 99 pounds per year. Some titles will be available in UHD and Dolby Atmos. Among the launch titles are Frederick...
Jamez McCorkle Headlines West Coast Premiere of ‘Omar’ at Los Angeles Opera
Los Angeles Opera will present “Omar” starring on Oct. 22, 2022. The new opera by composers Rhiannon Giddens and Michael Abels recounts American slavery written by a Omar Ibn Said who was kidnapped and forced to board a ship bound for South Carolina. Kazem Abdullah conducts and Kaneza Schaal directs.
Michael Kelly, Jodie Devos, Erin Morley & Anna Lucia Richter Lead New CD/DVD Releases
This week audiences get to listen to rarely performed operas, world premiere pieces, and two solo albums by important sopranos in the world. The new album by Valentin Silvestrov continues his longstanding association with ECM and presents a program of choir music that is as timely as it is dear to the Ukrainian composer’s heart. The new album embraces Silvestrov’s composing for vocal ensemble and captures the Kyiv Chamber Choir under Mykola Hobdych in a performance at the St. Michael’s Cathedral in Kyiv from 2016.
Promethean Artists Announces New Team Member
Promethean Artists has announced that Callan Coughlan has joined the team as Associate Director of Orchestral Booking and Artist Manager. The company said that Coughlan will work in booking worldwide concert engagements for artists on the roster in his capacity as Associate Director of Orchestral Booking, and developing a highly curated list of artists that he will represent under the Promethean Artists name in his capacity as Artist Manager.
New Zealand Opera to Present ‘The Unruly Tourists’ at the 2023 Auckland Arts Festival
New Zealand Opera will premiere its original comic opera, “The Unruly Tourists,” at the 2023 Auckland Arts Festival. Performances will run from March 22-26, 2022. The opera revisits a 2019 incident involving tourists from the UK who misbehave, leaving garbage and ill will. The episode sparked outrage and a national obsession with the tourists, keeping them on the front page for weeks.
Q & A: Composer Lembit Beecher Talks About His New Song Cycle ‘A Year to the Day’
American composer Lembit Beecher has collaborated with librettist/lyricist Mark Campbell to write “A Year to the Day,” a new song cycle rooted in, but not about, the pandemic. The concept was Campbell’s, and it was he who approached the composer. Together, they wrote six songs, along with five instrumental interludes for tenor Nicholas Phan, violinist Augustin Hadelich, cellist Karen Ouzounian, and pianist Orion Weiss.
