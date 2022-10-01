FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Prosecutors for a man who is accused of a 2015 Rogersville murder along with escaping from the Lauderdale County Jail are looking to move trial dates. Court documents show that Casey White is currently scheduled to have hearings on Oct. 11 for multiple motions including a motion that argues that the death penalty is unconstitutional in this case. Casey White then has an arraignment in the case scheduled for Dec. 2.

