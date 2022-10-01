ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheffield, AL

Hartselle Enquirer

Judge to decide on setting bond in Hartselle murder case

Morgan County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Howell on Friday told lawyers and defendants that it would be “a few days” before she makes a ruling on a motion to set bond for a capital murder defendant in an alleged murder-for-hire scheme in Hartselle in 2020. Carl Cole, defense...
WAFF

Car crashes into home in Decatur, injury reported

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department responded to a wreck with injury on Monday afternoon. The wreck happened on 12th Avenue and 2nd Street SW after a car hit a home. According to Decatur Police, the homeowners were not there at the time of the wreck and the...
WAFF

Madison man dead after Tuesday morning crash

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning just west of Athens. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Mark Stacey, 57 was killed when the vehicle he was driving left the road and hit as culvert. The car then flipped and Stacey was ejected from the vehicle.
WAFF

Prosecutors looking to shift Casey White trial dates

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Prosecutors for a man who is accused of a 2015 Rogersville murder along with escaping from the Lauderdale County Jail are looking to move trial dates. Court documents show that Casey White is currently scheduled to have hearings on Oct. 11 for multiple motions including a motion that argues that the death penalty is unconstitutional in this case. Casey White then has an arraignment in the case scheduled for Dec. 2.
WAAY-TV

Athens man arrested after 5-year-old found with cigarette burns

An Athens man is accused of leaving cigarette burns on a 5-year-old child, records show. Bobby Lee Moss, 23, was arrested Sept. 30 on one count of aggravated child abuse. Court documents state the child was in Moss' care when he caused two cigarette burns on the child's inner left arm.
Hartselle Enquirer

Law enforcement: Class D felony ‘experiment’ a failure

Emergency responders were called for suspected drug overdoses at a home in Hartselle three times during a recent 10-day stretch. But the known drug house has been a problem for the community and Police Chief Justin Barley longer than that. And because of current state laws regarding Class D felonies, including possession of controlled substances, it could continue to be a nuisance and safety issue, Barley said recently.
