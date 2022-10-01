Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monster Catfish Caught In The Tennessee River? Hold That Thought.April KillianFlorence, AL
Graves of the Famous in Alabama (Part Three)April KillianFlorence, AL
Alabama Woman Disappeared After Being Discharged From Local HospitalThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCourtland, AL
Urban Legends of the ShoalsApril KillianFlorence, AL
Related
Officer placed on leave after Decatur pharmacy shooting
One person was shot by a Decatur Police officer during an altercation at a pharmacy Tuesday.
Hartselle Enquirer
Released then jailed, chiropractor accused of poisoning wife wants back out of jail
A chiropractor whose bond was revoked when he failed to surrender a passport he said he couldn’t find is seeking release from jail so he can support the wife he is charged with attempting to kill. Brian Thomas Mann, 34, a Hartselle resident with a chiropractic business in Decatur,...
Witnesses stop would-be thief with gun at Athens bar
One man is behind bars after authorities say he tried to rob a local bartender in front of an entire restaurant as witnesses stepped in to help.
Troopers identify man killed in Limestone County crash
Authorities confirm a Madison man died at the hospital after his vehicle overturned into a culvert in Limestone County on Tuesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAAY-TV
TIMELINE: Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner killed in line of duty, legacy lives on
On Oct. 1, 2021, law enforcement officers from multiple agencies responded to reports of a dead body and stolen vehicle in the Shoals area. Authorities said Brian Lansing Martin of Sheffield had been driving with William Mealback Jr. in Muscle Shoals when he shot Mealback, pushed him out of the vehicle into the street and abandoned him there.
Hartselle Enquirer
Judge to decide on setting bond in Hartselle murder case
Morgan County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Howell on Friday told lawyers and defendants that it would be “a few days” before she makes a ruling on a motion to set bond for a capital murder defendant in an alleged murder-for-hire scheme in Hartselle in 2020. Carl Cole, defense...
WAFF
Car crashes into home in Decatur, injury reported
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department responded to a wreck with injury on Monday afternoon. The wreck happened on 12th Avenue and 2nd Street SW after a car hit a home. According to Decatur Police, the homeowners were not there at the time of the wreck and the...
Nine-year-old dog attack victim returns home
"I'm happy to see him getting back to his normal self for sure. And it makes it a little easier that he's made such a good comeback," Stephanie Overton said of her son. "He's really a tough kid."
RELATED PEOPLE
WAFF
Madison man dead after Tuesday morning crash
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning just west of Athens. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Mark Stacey, 57 was killed when the vehicle he was driving left the road and hit as culvert. The car then flipped and Stacey was ejected from the vehicle.
WAFF
Prosecutors looking to shift Casey White trial dates
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Prosecutors for a man who is accused of a 2015 Rogersville murder along with escaping from the Lauderdale County Jail are looking to move trial dates. Court documents show that Casey White is currently scheduled to have hearings on Oct. 11 for multiple motions including a motion that argues that the death penalty is unconstitutional in this case. Casey White then has an arraignment in the case scheduled for Dec. 2.
Sheffield City Council dedicates road to Sgt. Nick Risner
A road in Sheffield will soon bear the name of Sgt. Nick Risner, a police officer who died in the line of duty last year.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Fire & Rescue responding to fire at Amazon center in Limestone County
Huntsville Fire & Rescue says it has multiple units on the scene of a structure fire at the Amazon fulfillment center in Limestone County. Crews were dispatched to the facility in the 7800 block of Greenbrier Road exactly one week ago for another fire. WAAY 31 has a reporter headed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAAY-TV
Athens man arrested after 5-year-old found with cigarette burns
An Athens man is accused of leaving cigarette burns on a 5-year-old child, records show. Bobby Lee Moss, 23, was arrested Sept. 30 on one count of aggravated child abuse. Court documents state the child was in Moss' care when he caused two cigarette burns on the child's inner left arm.
WAAY-TV
Alabama sets execution date for inmate convicted in 1988 Colbert County murder-for-hire
MONTGOMERY (AP) — Alabama has set a November execution date for a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire killing of a pastor’s wife in Colbert County. The scheduled execution follows criticism over the state’s last two lethal injection attempts, including one that was called off after the execution team had trouble finding a vein.
Decatur Police issue warning after fentanyl-laced narcotics caused overdoses
Authorities have issued a warning about illegal narcotics sold in our area after multiple people overdosed.
altoday.com
Steve Marshall pleased with Court of Criminal Appeals upholding convictions of former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely
Attorney General Steve Marshall announced on Friday that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the felony ethics and theft convictions of former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely. “I am pleased that the Court today upheld the conviction of Mike Blakely and that he will not evade justice for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dog forced to walk on back legs is inspiration to people
Ardmore resident Angie Shelby said some people meeting her dog Rex for the first time are shocked to see him walking erect, using only his back legs. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
Hartselle Enquirer
Law enforcement: Class D felony ‘experiment’ a failure
Emergency responders were called for suspected drug overdoses at a home in Hartselle three times during a recent 10-day stretch. But the known drug house has been a problem for the community and Police Chief Justin Barley longer than that. And because of current state laws regarding Class D felonies, including possession of controlled substances, it could continue to be a nuisance and safety issue, Barley said recently.
Madison County fire extinguished after 5,000 gallons of water used
A fire in Madison County required around 5,000 gallons of water to be fully extinguished and claimed the lives of three cats.
One injured after vehicle strikes Decatur home
Authorities asked people to avoid the area of 12th Avenue and 2nd Street after a car hit a home.
Comments / 2