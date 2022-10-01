Read full article on original website
operawire.com
Metropolitan Opera Announces ‘The Met: Live at Home’
The Metropolitan Opera has announced the launch of “The Met: Live at Home,” a streaming platform that allows audiences to watch the Met’s acclaimed series of live simulcasts from any device in the comfort of their homes. The company said that it is the latest effort by...
operawire.com
Bayerische Staatsoper Announces Conductor Change for ‘La Cenerentola’
The Bayerische Staatsoper has announced a conductor change for its performance of “La Cenerentola” on Oct. 4, 2022. The company said that Diego Matheuz will conduct instead of Stefano Montanari. Matheuz is a graduate of the internationally known Venezuelan Sistema, and Principal Guest Conductor of Orchestra Mozart and...
operawire.com
Q&A: Composer Paola Prestini on the World Premiere of her ‘Edward Tulane’
Paola Prestini’s first grand opera, “Edward Tulane,” makes its world premiere on October 8th as the first work by a woman to be commissioned by Minnesota Opera as part of the company’s New Works Initiative. Based on the novel, “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane,” by Minnesota author and two-time Newbery Medalist Kate DiCamillo, Paola Prestini collaborates with librettist Mark Campbell to honor the core purpose of this story and remind us all of opera’s ability to illuminate the power of the human voice.
operawire.com
Carnegie Hall to World Premiere ‘Camille’s Rainbow’
Carnegie Hall has announced the world premiere of “Camille’s Rainbow,” an opera written for babies and toddlers (ages 0-2). The show is slated for Oct. 24-28, 2022, at the Resnick Education Wing at Carnegie Hall. “Camille’s Rainbow” is an immersive, operatic, and theatrical event designed to engage...
operawire.com
Canadian Opera Company Names Cecilia Livingston as New Composer-in-Residence
Canadian Opera Company has announced that Cecilia Livingston will be its new Composer-in-Residence. The residency will last for two years with Livingston set to work closely with the company’s executive, artistic, and community programming leaders. She will also work on a new project and will receive dramaturgical input, musical feedback, and critique all the way through production. She will also collaborate with the company’s Ensemble Studio.
operawire.com
Maria Josè Siri, Ivan Magrì & Sara Blanch Lead Teatro Filarmonico’s 2023 Season
The Teatro Filarmonico has announced its 2023 season. The season opens with Mozart’s “Le Nozze di Figaro” starring Giulio Mastrototaro, Sara Blanch, Alessandro Luongo, Gilda Fiume, and Annalisa Stroppa. Francesco Ommassini conducts the production by Ivan Stefanutti. Performance Dates: Jan. 22-29, 2023. Massimiliano Stefanelli conducts Verdi’s “Aida”...
operawire.com
Bloomingdale School of Music Announces 2022-23 Season of Faculty Concerts
The Bloomingdale School of Music has announced its free faculty concert series for 2022-23. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal performances. “Sounds form the Neighborhood: An Evening of Songs Old and New” will kick things off. The showcase will feature music inspired by the Upper West Side.
operawire.com
Teatro Colon Confirms Conductor for ‘Tosca’ Performances Starring Anna Netrebko
The Teatro Colón de Buenos Aires has announced changes to Puccini’s “Tosca.”. As reported previously, the company has added an extra performance on Nov. 24. However, the performance will not be conducted by Keri-Lynn Wilson. Instead, it will star Anna Netrebko and Yusif Eyvazov. Fabián Veloz will sing Scarpia.
operawire.com
Jamez McCorkle Headlines West Coast Premiere of ‘Omar’ at Los Angeles Opera
Los Angeles Opera will present “Omar” starring on Oct. 22, 2022. The new opera by composers Rhiannon Giddens and Michael Abels recounts American slavery written by a Omar Ibn Said who was kidnapped and forced to board a ship bound for South Carolina. Kazem Abdullah conducts and Kaneza Schaal directs.
operawire.com
Dutch National Opera to Present European Premiere of ‘Blue’
The Dutch National Opera is set to present the European premiere of Jeanine Tesori’s “Blue.”. The opera is a topical set in Harlem and about a black couple who anticipates the birth of its first-born son, with both hope and anxiety. The mother worries about her son’s future as she watches him become a young man and enter the world of activism. Meanwhile, the father tries to open his son’s eyes to the realities of 21st century America, whilst simultaneously struggling with his own identity as a police officer, a ‘Black man in blue’. When the parents’ deepest fears come true, they have to find a way to cope with reality.
operawire.com
OperaVision Announces October Streams
OperaVision has announced the October schedule. The theme of this year’s World Opera Day will be “Unboxing Opera’ and will take place on Oct. 25. It refers to the millions of videos where users unbox products in front of their camera, revealing the received object, analyzing and explaining it to their virtual audience.
operawire.com
Watch This Before the Metropolitan Opera’s ‘La Traviata’ & ‘Tosca’
As the Metropolitan Opera enters October, three new productions will open and as we pointed out in the first article of this series, entering into opera out of the blue can be a daunting task. Some works are more well-known than others but even for those that have never been to the opera, those classics don’t have the same meaning as they do for traditional operagoers.
operawire.com
Philippe Jordan Will Not Extend Contract With Wiener Staatsoper
Philippe Jordan will not renew his contract with the Wiener Staatsoper. The conductor, who was appointed the Music Director in 2020, told the Kurier that he believed that opera and the company were headed in the wrong direction. “In the past two years, I’ve come to the conclusion that that...
operawire.com
Vancouver Opera Teams Up with Public Library for ‘Opera Adventures’
Vancouver Opera and Vancouver Public Library are teaming up to launch “Opera Adventures.”. The program will invite audience members to get to know opera through a look at the art form’s history and its stories. Each event will feature performances as well. The series kicks off on Oct....
operawire.com
Soprano Kathryn Lewek & Tenor Zach Borichevsky Present Food for Love Benefit Concert Supporting UN World Food Program
Soprano Kathryn Lewek and tenor Zach Borichevsky will premiere a special benefit concert in response to the global food crisis worsened by the war in Ukraine. Lewek and Borichevsky considered how they could support Ukraine and vulnerable populations facing increased food insecurity because of the war. In May 2022, the husband and wife duo presented “The Food of Love” – A Benefit Concert for the United Nations World Food Program in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. A recording of the concert will be available for streaming on Oct.7, 2022 via foodforlove.org.
operawire.com
Promethean Artists Announces New Team Member
Promethean Artists has announced that Callan Coughlan has joined the team as Associate Director of Orchestral Booking and Artist Manager. The company said that Coughlan will work in booking worldwide concert engagements for artists on the roster in his capacity as Associate Director of Orchestral Booking, and developing a highly curated list of artists that he will represent under the Promethean Artists name in his capacity as Artist Manager.
operawire.com
Casta a Diva – Lydnsy Spence on the Challenges of Digging into the True Story of Maria Callas the Woman
Look at most books about opera legend Maria Callas and you’ll recognize some iconic representation of the famed diva. But glance at the cover for “Cast a Diva: The Hidden Life of Maria Callas” by Lyndsy Spence and you’ll find something else. Instead of seeing the soprano look back at the reader, what we get is a black and white image of Callas covering her face with her hand, her features completely obscured from view. She’s not looking at us but intentionally hiding from view.
