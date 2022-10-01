Read full article on original website
Check out the Central Illinois boys golfers who advanced to the Class 1A and 2A State Tournaments
GREENVIEW — The Monticello boys golf team shot its way to a Mason City Illini Central Sectional title on Monday and advanced to the Class 1A State Tournament as a team for the fifth time in program history. The Sages won the program's second sectional championship with a team...
Boomer Grigsby Returns Home for Hall of Fame Salute
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD.WYZZ) — It was an emotional Saturday night for Boomer Grigsby. Back on Illinois State’s campus for the first time in years, he says he was just about brought to tears as he was recognized as the first Redbird player ever selected for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. It’s an […]
Alumni get a last look at Maroa-Forsyth building before demolition
MAROA — Before Maroa-Forsyth Middle School was housed in its current building, that building was the high school. Now that the middle school's new building is almost ready to open in early 2023, the old one at 101 S. Cedar St. in Maroa is slated for demolition in the spring. The school district is offering open houses to let former students have a last look.
Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Decatur: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Decatur. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
wglt.org
ISU administrator dies following on-campus crash with bicyclist
An Illinois State University administrator has died four days after he collided with a bicycle on the Illinois State University campus. According to a joint news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder and ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff, 49-year-old Adam Peck died on Friday morning. Peck was a pedestrian who was involved in a crash with a bicyclist in a sidewalk area near South University Street in Normal, according to police.
WAND TV
New truck stop opening up in Riverton
RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A new truck stop is opening up in Riverton. The Travel America Truck Plaza is located at 2855 Overpass Road and will open tomorrow. Village officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony today with the owners and managers of the truck stop. They are hoping to pull in traffic from the people who use the exit to get to Springfield.
Springfield firefighters responds to car in water
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters assisted Rochester Fire & Rescue with a car in the water, officials said. According to Rochester Fire & Rescue’s Facebook post, the crew responded to reports of an overturned car in a creek on the early morning of October 1. Officials said a member in a wet suit went […]
Decatur's first Blue Jean Ball to be held Oct. 13
DECATUR — The first Blue Jean Ball will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Court, Decatur. The free event is sponsored by God’s Shelter of Love. The event will offer a free barbecue dinner from Bobbie Lane’s BBQ,...
foxillinois.com
Trick-or-Treating hours for Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The City of Springfield announced this year's Halloween trick-or-treating hours on Tuesday. This year, trick-or-treating will be from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Residents who want to greet trick-or-treaters should turn on their porch lights. Homes without their porch lights...
Baseball bat attack knocks Decatur woman's tooth out, police report
DECATUR — Police report that a Decatur man is jailed after he hit a woman in the face so hard with a baseball bat it knocked one of her front teeth out. A sworn affidavit from Decatur police quotes the 29-year-old victim as saying she had been visiting the 61-year-old man at his home early Saturday when he “began acting different.”
Man shot at Greenwood Manor Apartments
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man was shot at the Greenwood Manor Apartments Monday evening, Decatur Police said. Police responded to the 300 block of S. Main for shots fired just after 4 p.m. They found a 20-year-old Decatur man in the parking lot with gun shot wounds. He was...
Fire crews respond to vehicle in water
ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Local 37 Firefighters assisted Rochester Fire and Recuse on Saturday. According to the union's Facebook page, Local 37 Firefighters who make up the Springfield Fire Department Technical Rescue Team and Dive Team were dispatched for mutual aid with Rochester Fire and Rescue for a vehicle in the water.
District 186 teachers speak out at school board meeting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The District 186 Board of Education meeting was on Monday night in Springfield, and several teachers and staff spoke about issues they had with the district. Some teachers spoke about being burnt out, overworked, and underpaid while others spoke about a lack of training and...
Normal man arrested for Bloomington shooting incident
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested a man during a shooting incident on Saturday. According to a Bloomington police press release, 21-year-old Terry J. A. Powell of Normal was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID and illegal possession of ammunition.
Unit 5 principal acknowledged for lifesaving efforts
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Unit 5 principal was acknowledged for his life-saving efforts Tuesday. According to a McLean County U5 Facebook post, Northpoint Elementary Principal Matt Harr performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking student during lunch. The post states that Harr executed the Heimlich maneuver perfectly and...
Bloomington man dead after collision with bicyclist
NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — A 49 year-old Bloomington man has died after he was hit by a bike while walking on the Illinois State University campus on Monday. In a joint release, McLean County Coroner Kathleen Yoder and ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff said Adam E. Peck was walking along South University Street when he […]
Decatur to start Sunday bus services
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — If you need to go to work or get groceries on Sunday, you are in luck. At the council meeting on September 19, the Decatur City Council authorized the Decatur Public Transit System (DPTS) to start Sunday bus services. Officials said DPTS plans a one-year pilot program offering Sunday bus services from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Person extracted from car following I-72 incident
RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A patient has been extracted from a car and taken to a hospital following an accident on I-72 near the 107 mile marker Sunday morning, according to the Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 Facebook page. Riverton FP was assisted by Dawson FP and Springfield FD in...
Natural-gas pipeline fire prompts brief evacuations near Waverly, remains under investigation
A natural-gas pipeline incident near Waverly early Monday is being investigated after several residents were briefly evacuated. According to the Jacksonville/Morgan County Office of Emergency Management, firefighters were called to Panhandle Road south of Waverly about 12:30 a.m. An Energy Transfer gas pipeline was shut off and a fire was...
Man accused of threatening girls at Springfield High
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is facing charges after making threats at the Regional Office of Education in Springfield. Gregory G. Tatarek, 54, was arrested on Thursday after reportedly threatening girls at Springfield High School. Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright says Tatarek went into the office, slammed...
