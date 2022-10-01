ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pujols hits 701st homer, Flaherty pitches Cards past Pirates

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
ST. LOUIS — Albert Pujols hit his 701st home run, Jack Flaherty allowed one run in six innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1.

Pujols mashed a slider from Johan Oveido 398 feet to left field in the fourth inning, his 22nd homer of the season.

In his first game against his former teammate, Oviedo became the 456th different pitcher Pujols has homered against.

Pujols hadn’t homered in a week since hitting Nos. 699 and 700 at Dodger Stadium last Friday.

Flaherty gave up four hits, struck out six and walked two in his fifth start since returning from a right shoulder injury that sidelined him much of the season.

