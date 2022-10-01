KELOLAND SportsZone – September 30

Click the video player to watch the KELOLAND SportsZone

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND SportsZone returned on Friday with a full slate of games from South Dakota and Iowa.

This week’s show features eleven games from South Dakota and one from Iowa.

Games featured in this week’s KELOLAND SportsZone:

11AAA #2 O’Gorman at 11AAA #1 Jefferson

11AAA #3 Harrisburg at 11AAA Washington

11AA #1 Pierre at 11AAA #4 Brandon Valley

11AA Sturgis at 11AA #2 Tea Area

11AA #3 Yankton at 11AA #4 Brookings

11A #2 Dell Rapids at 11A #3 Beresford

11B #1 Winner at 11B #2 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan

11B Miller/Highmore-Harrold at 11B #3 Elk Point-Jefferson

9AA #1 Howard at 9AA Viborg-Hurley

9A Harding County/Bison vs. 9AA #2 Wall

9AA Kimball/White Lake vs. 9B Dell Rapids St. Mary

West Sioux at Ridge View

