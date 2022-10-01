ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
styleblueprint.com

This Memphis Private School Is Expanding to Meet Demand for Christian Discipleship Education

Demand for Christian education in Memphis is high — so high that many families are turned away from private institutions purely for lack of space. To meet this demand and allow more families to attain the educational experience they’re looking for, Evangelical Christian School (ECS) has announced plans to expand in the 2023-24 school year. We spoke with Jenny Shorten, Assistant Headmaster for Academics and Academic Dean at ECS, to learn all about the school’s expansion plans and unique educational approach.
E! News

Inside the Disturbing Aftermath of the Eliza Fletcher Murder Case

Watch: Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Kidnapping. Eliza Fletcher went out for a pre-dawn run on Sept. 2, part of the Memphis kindergarten teacher's usual routine. When she hadn't come home by 7:45 a.m., her husband called police to report her missing. Officers scoured the area around the University...
nashvillelifestyles.com

Camp Out Inside one of the World’s Largest Pyramids

Follow the music to your next road trip destination and find yourself in the lights of Beale Street, home of barbecue, blues, and one of the world’s biggest pyramids. Located right on the banks of the Mighty Mississippi River just three hours from Nashville, Memphis is a quick and easy weekend getaway for music lovers, foodies, museum-goers and outdoor enthusiasts alike.
localmemphis.com

Low Mississippi River waters to impact Memphians

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Everyone from economists to engineers is keeping a close eye on the Mississippi River water levels, at risk of falling to record lows in the weeks ahead. The dry conditions are also drying up how much crops river barges can carry, which could make the highest inflation of grocery prices in decades even worse in the months ahead.
WREG

Memphis woman shocked by $6,500 utility bill

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Whitehaven woman was shocked when she went to pay her latest utility bill and the total was more than 20 times what it has been for the 20 years she has lived there. The driveway is dry, the grass isn’t wet, there are no signs of any leaks and only two people […]
wvlt.tv

Here’s a breakdown of the ‘Move Over Law’ in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - In light of recent accidents resulting in the injury and deaths of responders on the road, here is what the “Move Over Law” means for drivers across Tennessee. Frustration is growing among the ranks in the first responder community after two Memphis paramedics were...
wvlt.tv

Memphis tour bus group mistaken for migrants in Massachusetts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A tour gone horribly wrong. A group of Memphians, on a tour of Cape Cod in Massachusetts, were confronted by an off-duty national guardsman who mistook the group for a busload of migrants. Four of the women who were on that bus sat down with Action...
actionnews5.com

Mississippi River at its lowest point in 10 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our prolonged dry weather has resulted in low river levels. The river stage at Memphis is -7.42 feet Sunday morning. As of Saturday evening, the Mississippi River was at its lowest in the last 10-years, according to the National Weather Service. The river forecast brings the...
WREG

Crashes on Austin Peay, Covington Pike kill two

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed in two separate crashes in Raleigh just hours apart Thursday morning. At 3:21 a.m., police say a tractor-trailer crash closed Austin Peay Highway at Joslyn Street. One person was killed at the scene. At 6:30, police say a pedestrian was hit and killed on New Covington Pike at […]
WREG

Memphis firefighter under investigation for Facebook post

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department says it is conducting an internal investigation into a Facebook post made by an employee. Steven Chillis remains on duty with pay pending the outcome of the investigation, MFD said. He has been employed by the department since March 2020. Chillis allegedly made a post on his account […]
WREG

The Rock visits Mississippi trailer park where he lived as a teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took a trip down memory lane visiting the trailer park in Walls, Mississippi, where he spent his teenage years. Bob Turner, the owner of the Lakeview Trailer Park, posted pictures on his Facebook page of Johnson with Walls alderman and former wrestling manager Bruno Lauer, also known as […]
WALLS, MS

