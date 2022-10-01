Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
localmemphis.com
Memphis football finalizes 2023 non-conference schedule, will play Mizzou in St. Louis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Tigers announced Monday they have finalized their 2023 non-conference schedule, confirming a venue change for their scheduled Sept. 23, 2023 game against Missouri. The game was originally planned to be held in Memphis, and is the first matchup between the two regional foes since...
localmemphis.com
Defense leads the way again in Memphis win over Temple
For the second straight week, Memphis’ supposedly high powered offense looked sluggish early. They were held scoreless in the first half for the first time since 201.
localmemphis.com
Honorees break ground on new Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame as 11th class is inducted
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame (NRBHOF) held a groundbreaking and induction ceremony Friday on the site of the future facility in Marks, Mississippi. Eddie Floyd, Carla Thomas, Bobby Rush, and Johnnie Walker were on hand for their induction into the 11th class of...
Memphis man creates city's first fashion association, hoping to make Memphis a go-to city for fashion
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fashion Industry Association is the first fashion organization of this sort in the area that focuses on building connections and mentoring up-and-coming artists in the fashion industry. We spoke with the president of the association, James Davis, about why this is a big deal...
styleblueprint.com
This Memphis Private School Is Expanding to Meet Demand for Christian Discipleship Education
Demand for Christian education in Memphis is high — so high that many families are turned away from private institutions purely for lack of space. To meet this demand and allow more families to attain the educational experience they’re looking for, Evangelical Christian School (ECS) has announced plans to expand in the 2023-24 school year. We spoke with Jenny Shorten, Assistant Headmaster for Academics and Academic Dean at ECS, to learn all about the school’s expansion plans and unique educational approach.
Inside the Disturbing Aftermath of the Eliza Fletcher Murder Case
Watch: Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Kidnapping. Eliza Fletcher went out for a pre-dawn run on Sept. 2, part of the Memphis kindergarten teacher's usual routine. When she hadn't come home by 7:45 a.m., her husband called police to report her missing. Officers scoured the area around the University...
This Is The Best Bakery In Tennessee
Mashed found the best bakeries across the country, including this favorite in Tennessee.
localmemphis.com
New after-school trade program coming to Memphis
"Keys To Life" aims to introduce manual skills to 10th through 12th graders. The program is set to start the second week in November.
nashvillelifestyles.com
Camp Out Inside one of the World’s Largest Pyramids
Follow the music to your next road trip destination and find yourself in the lights of Beale Street, home of barbecue, blues, and one of the world’s biggest pyramids. Located right on the banks of the Mighty Mississippi River just three hours from Nashville, Memphis is a quick and easy weekend getaway for music lovers, foodies, museum-goers and outdoor enthusiasts alike.
Millington family wins $20,000 on America's Funniest Home Videos
LOS ANGELES — A Millington family ended up walking away with a $20,000 prize in the season premiere of America's Funniest Home Videos Sunday night. Kathryn Rodgers' family owes their win to a video of their puppy wreaking havoc while chasing balloons. Kathryn Rodgers, the video owner and shooter,...
localmemphis.com
Low Mississippi River waters to impact Memphians
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Everyone from economists to engineers is keeping a close eye on the Mississippi River water levels, at risk of falling to record lows in the weeks ahead. The dry conditions are also drying up how much crops river barges can carry, which could make the highest inflation of grocery prices in decades even worse in the months ahead.
Tennessee education officials consider requiring course correction plans for students with Ds & Fs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grading is different for Memphis-Shelby County students this year, and now Tennessee education officials are working on ways to better grades across the state. This year they've already changed to a 10-point grading scale. ‘A’ is 90-100 ‘B’ is 80 – 89 ‘C’...
Memphis woman shocked by $6,500 utility bill
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Whitehaven woman was shocked when she went to pay her latest utility bill and the total was more than 20 times what it has been for the 20 years she has lived there. The driveway is dry, the grass isn’t wet, there are no signs of any leaks and only two people […]
wvlt.tv
Here’s a breakdown of the ‘Move Over Law’ in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - In light of recent accidents resulting in the injury and deaths of responders on the road, here is what the “Move Over Law” means for drivers across Tennessee. Frustration is growing among the ranks in the first responder community after two Memphis paramedics were...
wvlt.tv
Memphis tour bus group mistaken for migrants in Massachusetts
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A tour gone horribly wrong. A group of Memphians, on a tour of Cape Cod in Massachusetts, were confronted by an off-duty national guardsman who mistook the group for a busload of migrants. Four of the women who were on that bus sat down with Action...
actionnews5.com
Mississippi River at its lowest point in 10 years
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our prolonged dry weather has resulted in low river levels. The river stage at Memphis is -7.42 feet Sunday morning. As of Saturday evening, the Mississippi River was at its lowest in the last 10-years, according to the National Weather Service. The river forecast brings the...
Crashes on Austin Peay, Covington Pike kill two
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed in two separate crashes in Raleigh just hours apart Thursday morning. At 3:21 a.m., police say a tractor-trailer crash closed Austin Peay Highway at Joslyn Street. One person was killed at the scene. At 6:30, police say a pedestrian was hit and killed on New Covington Pike at […]
Memphis firefighter under investigation for Facebook post
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department says it is conducting an internal investigation into a Facebook post made by an employee. Steven Chillis remains on duty with pay pending the outcome of the investigation, MFD said. He has been employed by the department since March 2020. Chillis allegedly made a post on his account […]
The Rock visits Mississippi trailer park where he lived as a teen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took a trip down memory lane visiting the trailer park in Walls, Mississippi, where he spent his teenage years. Bob Turner, the owner of the Lakeview Trailer Park, posted pictures on his Facebook page of Johnson with Walls alderman and former wrestling manager Bruno Lauer, also known as […]
What you may want to plant in your garden now, rather than waiting for spring
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the colder temperatures begin to hit the Mid-South, it’s time to start thinking about preparing gardens for the cold. And while most may not think of fall for gardening and planting, it may be the perfect time. “This should be the main planting season...
