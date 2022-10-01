Read full article on original website
72 Year Old Man Dies Going Out into Hurricane Ian To Drain His PoolTyler Mc.Deltona, FL
72-Yr Old Florida Man Dies While Draining His Pool During Hurricane IanPool MagazineDeltona, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrmond Beach, FL
Chickens at the Oviedo LibraryJoAnn RyanOviedo, FL
(Possibly) Don't drive down Chuluota Road in Chuluota, FloridaEvie M.Chuluota, FL
WESH
Daytona Beach police, organizations work together to help families devastated by Ian
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — With schools out until Wednesday, a number of organizations came together at Campbell Middle School to stage a local relief effort, providing everything folks need to at least start to get back to normal. Groceries, water, cleaning supplies, it was all there — including barbecue-to-go....
‘Floored by the generosity’: Volunteers help deputy gut home that was destroyed by Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — More than 50 volunteers from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office gathered Monday to help Deputy Ronald Hunt and his neighbors demo their homes that were destroyed by Hurricane Ian’s floodwaters. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Hunt said he was on-duty...
fox35orlando.com
Recently repaired Ponce Inlet Jetty damaged by Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Winds from Tropical Storm Ian damaged the recently repaired jetty in Ponce Inlet. "They just fixed it so you could ride on it again and now it’s gone again," said Cindy Rutz. Rutz lives in Ponce Inlet, and like many, she takes walks to the...
fox35orlando.com
'My dad's not resting in peace': Families look for solution to flooding problem at Oakland cemetery
OAKLAND, Fla. - Floodwaters have finally receded at the Oakland-Tildenville Cemetery in Orange County, but family members of loved ones buried there are still looking for a solution to what has become a serious flooding problem. "My dad’s not resting in peace, my grandma. It’s disrespectful," Malcolm Jones explains. He...
fox35orlando.com
Days after Ian, Daytona residents still in need of help at flooded apartment complex
DAYTONA, Fla. - The City of Daytona Beach has a long road ahead in its recovery following Hurricane Ian. One of the things people seem to be most frustrated about is the lack of direction following the storm. Tyesha Turner’s apartment in Daytona flooded last Wednesday – the night Hurricane...
mynews13.com
Hurricane Ian aftermath in Brevard includes sinkholes
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian continues to leave a mark in Brevard County. Even though flooding is not a big concern, some sinkholes have started opening up in various spots in the county. What You Need To Know. Hurricane Ian left behind sinkholes in Brevard. Part of State...
click orlando
Woman, 68, drowned off Ormond Beach during Hurricane Ian, officials say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A 68-year-old woman drowned Thursday in the surf off Ormond Beach during Hurricane Ian, according to Volusia County Beach Safety. Beach officials said Anita Riney drowned around 11:30 a.m. after she was spotted falling in the water. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. According to...
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida shelter looking for owners of lost dog that was attacked by alligator
EUSTIS, Fla. - A Central Florida shelter is hoping to reunite a lost dog with its owners after it was attacked by an alligator following Hurricane Ian. The Lake County Florida Animal Shelter says the dog was discovered by animal control on Friday on State Road 44 and Seminole Springs in Eustis. Staff said they thought the dog's tail was just severed, but after being examined, teeth marks from an alligator were found.
click orlando
2 shocked while restoring power in New Smyrna Beach neighborhood, police say
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Two workers were shocked while restoring power to a New Smyrna Beach neighborhood, according to the police department. The New Smyrna Beach Police Department said the fire department responded to Casello Drive and Airport Road around 6 p.m. on Sunday. [TRENDING: Tax holiday: Gas...
fox35orlando.com
Rising St. Johns River now just feet away from Sanford businesses
SANFORD, Fla. - Seminole Blvd. runs alongside Lake Monroe from Interstate 4 to Downtown Sanford. Next to the boulevard is the Sanford River Walk. Both the roadway and the popular biking and jogging path are underwater. Lake Monroe is just one of the many lakes that make up the St....
click orlando
Boat wreckage during Ian doesn’t rival damage done to Cocoa Village by Hurricane Irma
COCOA, Fla. – The Rockledge Public Works Department Monday removed a bench on the Indian River that workers said was in danger of falling into the water in Ian’s aftermath, minor wreckage compared to past hurricanes. Last week, one boat crashed into the rocks near Cocoa Village and...
WESH
Water continues to creep higher in Seminole County neighborhoods
Fla. — Boats are the only way for people in some Seminole County neighborhoods to get to and from their homes. The water is still too deep, and they worry it will get deeper. North Jungle Road at Crossover Lane in Geneva is the one spot of dry...
fox35orlando.com
Watch: Seminole County homeowner takes FOX 35 on tour of flooded home
FOX 35 News reporter Stephanie Buffamonte walked through a home in Geneva that was flooded due to Hurricane Ian. Everything in the home is under two feet of water, similar to many other homes in the Seminole County area.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando asks residents to be mindful of water usage during Hurricane Ian recovery
LAKE MARY, Fla. - The City of Orlando said Tuesday that progress was being made to repair the city's sanitary systems that were damaged during Hurricane Ian. A request to limit water usage has been lifted, but residents are asked to be mindful of their water usage to not overwhelm treatment plants.
Floodwaters continue to rise, inching into homes in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Floodwaters are continuing to rise in Osceola County as water from Orange and Seminole counties flow south following Hurricane Ian. The flow of Central Florida’s complex connected waterway system is contributing to evacuations and additional floods. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
fox35orlando.com
'It's nerve-racking': Residents of Florida town anxious as floodwaters keep rising
GENEVA, Fla. - Residents in Geneva, Florida continue to see flooding and the worst is yet to come. FOX 35 News rode with a Geneva resident in the neighborhood near Mullet Lake Park to see how high the floodwaters were in Seminole County. As of Monday morning, some parts of Geneva were experiencing more than 12 feet of floodwaters, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.
fox35orlando.com
2 workers hurt by electric shock while trying to restore power in New Smyrna Beach
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Two linemen working to restore power knocked out by Hurricane Ian in the Venetian Bay neighborhood in New Smyrna Beach are hurt from potential electric shock, according to city officials. Shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday, units of the New Smyrna Beach fire department responded to...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Palm Coast Storm Debris and Tree Questions Answered
Palm Coast – As the City of Palm Coast continues to recover from Hurricane Ian, there are still a lot of downed trees and debris, so please drive with extra caution. City crews have been working around the clock to remove debris from the roadways, remedy wastewater issues, and clean up the City following the storm.
mynews13.com
After Ian, Volusia County residents struggle with damages
Hurricane Ian has left a heavy mark on Volusia County Schools in multiple ways. Flooding has left schools closed until Oct. 5 while teachers and students struggle with personal loss in the face of the storm. What You Need To Know. Volusia County received a lot of flooding after Hurricane...
Geneva residents voice frustration over Seminole County’s response to Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — As recovery from Hurricane Ian continues, people living in one Geneva neighborhood said they feel abandoned by Seminole County officials as their houses go under. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Residents said they would have gotten out sooner if someone had warned...
