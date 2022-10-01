ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewater, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Recently repaired Ponce Inlet Jetty damaged by Ian

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Winds from Tropical Storm Ian damaged the recently repaired jetty in Ponce Inlet. "They just fixed it so you could ride on it again and now it’s gone again," said Cindy Rutz. Rutz lives in Ponce Inlet, and like many, she takes walks to the...
PONCE INLET, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edgewater, FL
Local
Florida Government
mynews13.com

Hurricane Ian aftermath in Brevard includes sinkholes

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian continues to leave a mark in Brevard County. Even though flooding is not a big concern, some sinkholes have started opening up in various spots in the county. What You Need To Know. Hurricane Ian left behind sinkholes in Brevard. Part of State...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida shelter looking for owners of lost dog that was attacked by alligator

EUSTIS, Fla. - A Central Florida shelter is hoping to reunite a lost dog with its owners after it was attacked by an alligator following Hurricane Ian. The Lake County Florida Animal Shelter says the dog was discovered by animal control on Friday on State Road 44 and Seminole Springs in Eustis. Staff said they thought the dog's tail was just severed, but after being examined, teeth marks from an alligator were found.
EUSTIS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#National Guard
fox35orlando.com

Rising St. Johns River now just feet away from Sanford businesses

SANFORD, Fla. - Seminole Blvd. runs alongside Lake Monroe from Interstate 4 to Downtown Sanford. Next to the boulevard is the Sanford River Walk. Both the roadway and the popular biking and jogging path are underwater. Lake Monroe is just one of the many lakes that make up the St....
SANFORD, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
fox35orlando.com

'It's nerve-racking': Residents of Florida town anxious as floodwaters keep rising

GENEVA, Fla. - Residents in Geneva, Florida continue to see flooding and the worst is yet to come. FOX 35 News rode with a Geneva resident in the neighborhood near Mullet Lake Park to see how high the floodwaters were in Seminole County. As of Monday morning, some parts of Geneva were experiencing more than 12 feet of floodwaters, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.
GENEVA, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Palm Coast Storm Debris and Tree Questions Answered

Palm Coast – As the City of Palm Coast continues to recover from Hurricane Ian, there are still a lot of downed trees and debris, so please drive with extra caution. City crews have been working around the clock to remove debris from the roadways, remedy wastewater issues, and clean up the City following the storm.
PALM COAST, FL
mynews13.com

After Ian, Volusia County residents struggle with damages

Hurricane Ian has left a heavy mark on Volusia County Schools in multiple ways. Flooding has left schools closed until Oct. 5 while teachers and students struggle with personal loss in the face of the storm. What You Need To Know. Volusia County received a lot of flooding after Hurricane...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy