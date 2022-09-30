ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Tua Tagovailoa Releases Statement Following Scary Injury

On Thursday night, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary injury. Moments ago, he released a statement on this matter. "I want to thank everyone for all their prayers and support since the game last night," Tagovailoa said. "It was difficult to not able to finish the game and be there with my teammates, but I am grateful for the support and care I've receive from the Dolphins, my friends and family, and all the people who have reached out to me. I'm feeling much better and focused on recovering so I can get back on the field with my teammates."
Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: More Tua/Teddy, Mostert, O-Line, Reasons for Concern

What did you like from the Dolphins in the Cinci game? Let’s imagine Tua is our for a few games. What does that do to their season?. Hey Craig, what I liked the run defense, which completely shut down Joe Mixon, I loved the way Raheem Mostert ran the ball, I loved the bomb to Tyreek Hill, I loved the two-minute drive at the end of the first half. Look, this was a game that could have gone either way despite the 12-point margin under really trying circumstances for the Dolphins heading into the game and obviously during the game. From where I sit, as well as Tua has played so far this season, what makes this offense is the combination of the play designs and the speed that produce open receivers. It’s an offense with which Jared Goff and Jimmy Garoppolo both had great results, so let’s just decide that things will fall apart with Teddy Bridgewater in the lineup.
Chicago Bears Coaches Under Fire Amid Struggles in Week 4 Loss

The Chicago Bears are in Year 1 of their extensive rebuild. It is probably better described as an overhaul. They are planning on moving the entire franchise to the nearby suburb of Arlington Heights and their long-time president is retiring after this season. What would help ease some of this transition would be a little certainty in what they have under center.
A national TV audience was sickened by what happened to Tua Tagovailoa | Michael Arace

The ratings for Amazon Prime’s first two Thursday night NFL games exceeded expectations, which is to say that this billion-dollar streaming experiment is working out for Big Tech and America’s most popular televised sport. The third Thursday night game, which pitted the Miami Dolphins against the Cincinnati Bengals, was an advertisement on why Google will soon be bidding for Wednesday night games.
CBS Miami

Union fires consultant who evaluated Tagovailoa

AP – The NFL Players Association has fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who evaluated Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he stumbled off the field against Buffalo last Sunday, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.The person who confirmed the firing, first reported by Pro Football Talk, spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Saturday because a joint review by the NFL and its players' union into Tagovailoa's quick return to that game is ongoing.There are three unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants (UNC) at each game. They are jointly paid by the league and the players' union. The NFLPA is exercising...
J.T. Wilcox: Tagovailoa Saga shows NFL needs to re-examine player safety

Football is a violent game. Always has been. And no matter what rules or technology is put in place, it always will be. But before you roll your eyes thinking this will be another call for the pacifism of the sport, I assure you it is not. It is, however,...
NFL fires one of the doctors who cleared Tua Tagovailoa to play

One of the doctors who cleared Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to play after a hard hit on the field has been fired. The NFL is also preparing to make major changes to the league’s concussion protocols as soon as next weekend. NBC's Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.Oct. 3, 2022.
NFL, NFLPA announces massive concussion protocol changes

The NFL and NFLPA have reached an agreement that will modify the league’s concussion protocols “in the coming days,” according to a joint statement issued Saturday by the two sides. The NFL and the players union have been investigating the protocols in the wake of injuries suffered...
